Profile on Bidvest Wits Players, Buhle Mkhwanazi and Cole Alex

Abongile Nzelenzele 2019 1500 BW Abongile Nzelenzele 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 04:45
R1 million raised to feed the hungry
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Jarette Petzer
Today at 05:10
Back to school… finally
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Mugwena Maluleke
Today at 05:20
Is the Department of Basic Education transparent?
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Plastic bags are better for the environment
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anton Nahman - Principal Environmental Economist, and Research Group Leader for Sustainability, Economics and Waste at Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: Clarifying driving license testing centre opening
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: President's visit to Western Cape, eye of SA's Covid-19 storm
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Khusela Diko - Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa at The Presidency
Today at 07:20
Back to School: Take Two
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paul Colditz - CEO at Federation Of Governing Bodies Of Sa Schools
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Have hospital trauma units been busier due to alcohol-related admissions?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief Director General, Specialist & Emergency Services at Western Cape Dept Of Health
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies : Brazil and Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White - Head at Johannesburg Business School
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
BBC Crossing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
CPT Up and Running Campaign with the CoCT
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:45
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:05
Personal finance with Paul Roleofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Taste Test Monday's
Today with Kieno Kammies
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier. 7 June 2020 4:49 PM
[WATCH] Motshekga briefs SA, again, on school readiness Are all South Africa's schools ready to open their doors to pupils on Monday? The minister says 95% are Covid-19 compliant. 7 June 2020 4:04 PM
'All indications are that school will resume on Monday', Motshekga to brief SA DBE director general Mathanzima Mweli reports back on progress during the intensive weekend meetings still underway. 7 June 2020 11:12 AM
View all Local
View all Politics
'Eskom did not pay Tegeta R5 billion' Clement Manyathela interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshansha. 5 June 2020 1:34 PM
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
Rwanda’s rapidly industrialising economy is getting a R35 billion Silicon Valley "Rwanda - they don't feel sorry for themselves. They don't blame foreigners or the rest of the world," says Nicky Verd. 1 June 2020 12:13 PM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
View all Africa
DA to present plan to save tourism, a larger employer than mining or agriculture Millions of people in South Africa’s livelihoods depend on tourism, says Manny De Freitas (DA Shadow Minister for Tourism). 5 June 2020 3:08 PM
Eastern Cape healthcare system is starting to fall over as infections take off "Our health system has never been as healthy [as that of the Western Cape]," says Estelle Ellis. "We’re not OK. I’m worried." 5 June 2020 10:35 AM
'Notes, coins are worth nothing. They only carry value because of our standing' We can thank our lucky stars that Lesetja Kganyago - the world’s best central banker – is ours. Kieno Kammies interviews him. 4 June 2020 1:55 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
arrow_forward
Best of SportsTalk
arrow_forward
Profile on Bidvest Wits Players, Buhle Mkhwanazi and Cole Alex

Profile on Bidvest Wits Players, Buhle Mkhwanazi and Cole Alex

7 June 2020 8:21 PM

Buhle Mkhwanazi and Cole Alex appreciate their fans for their support at matches as they fan face the possibility of playing their matches in empty stadiums 


More episodes from Best of SportsTalk

Buhle Mkhwanazi and Cole Alex appreciate their fans for their support at matches as they fan face the possibility of playing their matches in empty stadiums

7 June 2020 8:28 PM

We look at why Conor McGregor retired this time around with boxing analyst, Peter Leopeng

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A review of the new Polo GTi

31 May 2020 9:19 PM

Kumbi Mtshakazi, motoring enthusiast, reviews the Polo GTi.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Could Bidvest Wits move to Limpopo?

31 May 2020 8:57 PM

Tiyani Mabasa, Far Post editor, says with reports linking the Clever Boys to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, are still not confirmed but there’s no smoke without fire......

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bryan Habana talks SA rugby success, partnership with Mastercard

31 May 2020 8:20 PM

Former Springbok player Bryan Habana reflected on his career as a rugby player and becoming an ambassador for Mastercard. Habana also urged South Africans to help those less fortunate during COVID-19 pandemic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Chatting Motorsport with Sifso Themba

22 May 2020 8:41 PM

“I visited the track to improve my handling of a bike” says Sifso Themba who is part of the King Price xtreme racing team

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile on Hugh Bladen

22 May 2020 8:40 PM

The Velvet voice of Rugby commentary blesses 702 sport lovers with his mock commentary and shares his story on how he got into the industry

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reviewing the Audi A1 Sportback

17 May 2020 9:13 PM

Kumbi drove the Audi A1 Sportback, Buhle Madulini get his reaction of the compact Sportback 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

2020 COMRADES MARATHON IS CANCELLED, A FIRST IN 75 YEARS

17 May 2020 8:58 PM

As the 2020 comrades Marathon is cancelled for the first time in 75 years Buhle Madulini speaks to Gerda Steyn to get her reaction on the cancellation and how she’s staying fit in this time 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

STELLENSPORT PREMIER NETBALL LEAGUE 2020

17 May 2020 8:47 PM

We need to see more of our male counterparts supporting netball” says Maties Head Coach, Zanele Mdodana 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

