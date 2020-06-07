Motoring Review

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 20:10
News focus: Western Cape looking for healthcare staff to bolster fight against Covid-19
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Eleanor Roberts - provincial chairperson at DENOSA
Today at 20:25
What to do with SA statues?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Haupt - Associate Professor at UCT
Prof Duane Jethro - post-doctoral research fellow at Utrecht University
Today at 21:05
Motoring with Melinda: Audi signs 'Special One' José Mourinho
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 21:31
How can racism, police brutality in the US be brought to an end?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
New law raises criminal capacity of children to 12 years The minimum age of criminal capacity of children who have committed an offence has been increased from 10 to 12 years old. 9 June 2020 5:31 PM
G'ment relying on flimsy scientific evidence to justify continued tobacco ban Journalist Katherine Child unpacks the government's legal arguments in the forthcoming Fita case against the tobacco ban. 9 June 2020 5:16 PM
DIRCO doing nothing to help South Africans still stranded overseas - expat Pippa Hudson meets the South Africans stranded abroad and struggling to return home due to high ticket prices. 9 June 2020 4:21 PM
'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump' "It's a sea change comparable to when ANC elders and civil society started to mobilise against Jacob Zuma," says John Matisonn. 9 June 2020 11:44 AM
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier. 7 June 2020 4:49 PM
[WATCH] Motshekga briefs SA, again, on school readiness Are all South Africa's schools ready to open their doors to pupils on Monday? The minister says 95% are Covid-19 compliant. 7 June 2020 4:04 PM
Covid-19 positive employees can return to work without follow-up Covid-19 test Workers who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 no longer have to test negative for the virus before returning to work, according to... 9 June 2020 3:37 PM
Leading through COVID It has been awe-inspiring and humbling to see the hard work and dedication of employees and other essential service providers. 9 June 2020 3:29 PM
Pandemic! Depression! Mass unemployment! Yet, the JSE is rising. Why? The JSE gained 8.4% last week. Listed property is up 20% (financials gained 17.9%). Kieno Kammies interviews Dr Iraj Abedian. 9 June 2020 3:01 PM
Pandemic! Depression! Mass unemployment! Yet, the JSE is rising. Why? The JSE gained 8.4% last week. Listed property is up 20% (financials gained 17.9%). Kieno Kammies interviews Dr Iraj Abedian. 9 June 2020 3:01 PM
Dis-Chem and Solidarity Fund start offering free Covid-19 tests Clement Manyathela shares the good news - you can now get a Covid-19 test for free (Ts and Cs do apply). 9 June 2020 1:10 PM
CT mountain guide shares his views on why Lion's Head should stay closed for now Independent mountain guide Frank Dwyer agrees with the decision by SANParks to close Lion's Head until further notice. 9 June 2020 12:36 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
Podcasts

SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
Best of SportsTalk
Motoring Review

Motoring Review

7 June 2020 9:16 PM

Kumbi Mtshakazi reviews the BMW 4 Series

 


Buhle Mkhwanazi and Cole Alex appreciate their fans for their support at matches as they fan face the possibility of playing their matches in empty stadiums

7 June 2020 8:28 PM

We look at why Conor McGregor retired this time around with boxing analyst, Peter Leopeng

Profile on Bidvest Wits Players, Buhle Mkhwanazi and Cole Alex

7 June 2020 8:21 PM

Buhle Mkhwanazi and Cole Alex appreciate their fans for their support at matches as they fan face the possibility of playing their matches in empty stadiums 

A review of the new Polo GTi

31 May 2020 9:19 PM

Kumbi Mtshakazi, motoring enthusiast, reviews the Polo GTi.

Could Bidvest Wits move to Limpopo?

31 May 2020 8:57 PM

Tiyani Mabasa, Far Post editor, says with reports linking the Clever Boys to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, are still not confirmed but there's no smoke without fire......

Bryan Habana talks SA rugby success, partnership with Mastercard

31 May 2020 8:20 PM

Former Springbok player Bryan Habana reflected on his career as a rugby player and becoming an ambassador for Mastercard. Habana also urged South Africans to help those less fortunate during COVID-19 pandemic.

Chatting Motorsport with Sifso Themba

22 May 2020 8:41 PM

"I visited the track to improve my handling of a bike" says Sifso Themba who is part of the King Price xtreme racing team

Profile on Hugh Bladen

22 May 2020 8:40 PM

The Velvet voice of Rugby commentary blesses 702 sport lovers with his mock commentary and shares his story on how he got into the industry

Reviewing the Audi A1 Sportback

17 May 2020 9:13 PM

Kumbi drove the Audi A1 Sportback, Buhle Madulini get his reaction of the compact Sportback 

2020 COMRADES MARATHON IS CANCELLED, A FIRST IN 75 YEARS

17 May 2020 8:58 PM

As the 2020 comrades Marathon is cancelled for the first time in 75 years Buhle Madulini speaks to Gerda Steyn to get her reaction on the cancellation and how she's staying fit in this time 

Covid-19 positive employees can return to work without follow-up Covid-19 test

Business

Health workers at Groote Schuur told to keep quiet over Covid-19 status - Nehawu

Local

We're confident says Fita as it seeks to fight tobacco ban

Local

ATA agrees to scrap 172% taxi fare hike for Alex commuters - Santaco

9 June 2020 5:12 PM

eThekwini mayor orders investigation into Durban CBD building collapse

9 June 2020 5:09 PM

Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza has died: government

9 June 2020 4:44 PM

