ChampionFathers

Today at 21:30
The Character Company aims to grow boys of integrity
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jaco van Schalk
Today at 22:10
To hell with Colonial Statues. Black People’s Crisis Committee says remove them, or we will
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wandile Kasibe - Member at Black People’s Crisis Committee
Chulumanco Nkasela - member at Black People’s National Crisis Committe
Latest Local
Govt publishes rules governing salons, spas, barbers and tattoo shops Hairdressers, tattoo artists and nail technicians are some of the people who can officially get back to work as of Friday night. 19 June 2020 7:12 PM
Govt needs action plan to restore 'decimated' ECD sector, says expert The government needs to prioritise the Early Childhood Development (ECD) sector which supports vulnerable children across the coun... 19 June 2020 5:28 PM
'Please bear with us' - City of CT to reopen more licensing centres next week The City of Cape Town will reopen three additional licensing centres on Tuesday as motorists complain about long queues and office... 19 June 2020 3:30 PM
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
Gauteng taxi operators threaten shutdown over R1.135bn industry relief package A taxi association in Gauteng has threatened to stage a shutdown on Monday after rejecting the government’s financial relief offer... 19 June 2020 2:18 PM
'Only 80% of employers received Ters money and only 54% were paid in full' Neasa Chief Executive Gerhard Papenfus says many companies have paid workers long before receiving Ters Covid-19 relief payouts. 19 June 2020 11:14 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 19 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 19 June 2020 6:36 PM
Hand sanitiser and dry skin: Use clingwrap! Tips and tricks from a dermatologist Vaseline, Shea butter, glycerine and oatmeal are your friends, says dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho. And clingwrap. We kid you not. 19 June 2020 2:46 PM
Fedhasa: Hospitality sector needs domestic travel rules relaxed to really reopen Fedhasa CEO says the government is yet to confirm if domestic leisure travel will be permitted alongside the reopening of accommod... 18 June 2020 4:17 PM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
Podcasts

Best Of Sportstalk
#ChampionFathers

#ChampionFathers

21 June 2020 8:15 PM

Reneilwe Letsolonyane, Highlands Park midfielder honours fathers with the #ChampionFathers Campaign  


PSL's longest-serving player

21 June 2020 7:53 PM

“I will always be grateful to Orlando Pirates for making me the player I am” says Amazulu Goalkeeper,  Moeneeb “Slim Kat” Josephs 

Francois Pienaar, retired Springbok player

21 June 2020 7:34 PM

1995 RUGBY WORLD CUP: FRANCOIS PIENAAR LAUDS THE INFLUENCE OF HIS TWO LEFT WINGS

Ford Figo Goes Freestyle

14 June 2020 9:12 PM

Kumbi reviews the new Ford Figo Freestyle

WHAT IS PIGEON RACING?

14 June 2020 8:59 PM

These are interesting times people, Pigeon Racing is a thing. Buhle Madulini speaks to Vice President of Pigeon racing, Shane Gerber about the unusual yet interesting sport 

CRICKET, SCIENCE AND LAURA WOLVAARDT

14 June 2020 8:47 PM

We talk Women in sport, The Adidas Campaign and Cricket with  Laura Wolvaardt, National Women’s Cricketer and Kate Woods, Senior Marketing Director at Adidas SA

A New Sponsor for the PSL

14 June 2020 8:10 PM

FarPost editor, Tiyani Mabasa reveals who the new sponsor for the PSL will be 

BIDVEST WITS' PSL STATUS BOUGHT BY TTM FC, EXPECTED TO MOVE TO THOHOYANDOU

14 June 2020 7:55 PM

“It is official! We are officially a PSL team! Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has completed the sale of Bidvest Wits with all its players.” That’s the breaking news from last night, when TTM confirmed the rumours that The Clever Boys will no longer be known as that. We get a comment from Tshidino Ndou, Tsha-Khu-Ma Tsha Ma-Dzi-vha-Ndi-La (TTM) Communications and Marketing manager

Motoring Review

7 June 2020 9:16 PM

Kumbi Mtshakazi reviews the BMW 4 Series

 

Buhle Mkhwanazi and Cole Alex appreciate their fans for their support at matches as they fan face the possibility of playing their matches in empty stadiums

7 June 2020 8:28 PM

We look at why Conor McGregor retired this time around with boxing analyst, Peter Leopeng

Trending

SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply

Local World

Another young woman murdered - suspect arrested after body of teen found in CT

Local

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases jump to 92 681, close to 5 000 new infections

Local

Hout Bay creche torched after law enforcement demolishes 'illegal' structure

Local

EWN Highlights

Chinese researchers launch phase-2 human test for possible coronavirus vaccine

21 June 2020 7:05 PM

Trump urges slowdown in COVID-19 testing, calling it a 'double-edge sword'

21 June 2020 5:35 PM

Calls for SA men to do more to improve the lives of women, children

21 June 2020 4:26 PM

