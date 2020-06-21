TENSION BREWING AS RIA LEDWABA PREPARES TO FIGHT HER DRAMATIC REMOVAL AS SAFA VICE PRESIDENT

DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:45
Carers trained to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Adrian Bezuidenhout
Guests
Adrian Bezuidenhout
125
Today at 05:10
Vodacom back to answer customer queries
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Carol Hall
Guests
Carol Hall
125
Today at 05:20
GBV pandemic: When is it enough?
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Nonhlanhla Skosana - Community Education and Mobilisation (CEM) Unit Manager. at Sonke Gender Justice
Guests
Nonhlanhla Skosana - Community Education and Mobilisation (CEM) Unit Manager. at Sonke Gender Justice
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
Sheba Feminine creates biodegradable feminine hygiene products
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zizipho Ntobongwana
Guests
Zizipho Ntobongwana
125
Today at 06:40
Moooo-lah Monday
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Maya Fisher-French - Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money
Guests
Maya Fisher-French - Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Transport bail-out plan
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
125
Today at 07:20
Aerios takes aim at SARU after years of battling against WPR
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
125
Today at 08:07
What we can expect from Mboweni's Budget
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sifiso Skenjana - Chief economist at IQ Business
Guests
Sifiso Skenjana - Chief economist at IQ Business
125
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White - Head at Johannesburg Business School
Guests
Prof Lyal White - Head at Johannesburg Business School
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 10:08
BBC Outlook
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:33
Tribute to Shahied Ajam , D6 fighter
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Guests
Paul Roelofse
125
Today at 11:32
Covid fund fraud
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Guests
Paul Roelofse
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of Talk
See full line-up