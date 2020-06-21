SAFA REMOVES TWO VICE-PRESIDENTS, IN CONSULTATION ABOUT RETRENCHMENTS

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:45
Carers trained to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Adrian Bezuidenhout
Today at 05:10
Vodacom back to answer customer queries
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Carol Hall
Today at 05:20
GBV pandemic: When is it enough?
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Nonhlanhla Skosana - Community Education and Mobilisation (CEM) Unit Manager. at Sonke Gender Justice
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Sheba Feminine creates biodegradable feminine hygiene products
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zizipho Ntobongwana
Today at 06:40
Moooo-lah Monday
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Maya Fisher-French - Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Transport bail-out plan
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 07:20
Aerios takes aim at SARU after years of battling against WPR
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
What we can expect from Mboweni's Budget
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sifiso Skenjana - Chief economist at IQ Business
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White - Head at Johannesburg Business School
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
BBC Outlook
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Tribute to Shahied Ajam , D6 fighter
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:32
Covid fund fraud
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Latest Local
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases jump to 92 681, close to 5 000 new infections June - and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown. Here are the latest figures. 21 June 2020 9:14 AM
Govt publishes rules governing salons, spas, barbers and tattoo shops Hairdressers, tattoo artists and nail technicians are some of the people who can officially get back to work as of Friday night. 19 June 2020 7:12 PM
Govt needs action plan to restore 'decimated' ECD sector, says expert The government needs to prioritise the Early Childhood Development (ECD) sector which supports vulnerable children across the coun... 19 June 2020 5:28 PM
'Only 80% of employers received Ters money and only 54% were paid in full' Neasa Chief Executive Gerhard Papenfus says many companies have paid workers long before receiving Ters Covid-19 relief payouts. 19 June 2020 11:14 AM
Maimane: learners often packed in taxis like sardines and DBE is silent on that One SA Movement's Mmusi Maimane talks about the court case to postpone the opening up off schools. 18 June 2020 2:17 PM
'Dropping R100 water levy would demand a tariff increase of 80%' The threat of Day Zero is long gone. Why are we still paying the R100 water levy? Kieno Kammies talks to Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson. 18 June 2020 11:58 AM
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
Gauteng taxi operators threaten shutdown over R1.135bn industry relief package A taxi association in Gauteng has threatened to stage a shutdown on Monday after rejecting the government’s financial relief offer... 19 June 2020 2:18 PM
'Only 80% of employers received Ters money and only 54% were paid in full' Neasa Chief Executive Gerhard Papenfus says many companies have paid workers long before receiving Ters Covid-19 relief payouts. 19 June 2020 11:14 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 19 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 19 June 2020 6:36 PM
Hand sanitiser and dry skin: Use clingwrap! Tips and tricks from a dermatologist Vaseline, Shea butter, glycerine and oatmeal are your friends, says dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho. And clingwrap. We kid you not. 19 June 2020 2:46 PM
Fedhasa: Hospitality sector needs domestic travel rules relaxed to really reopen Fedhasa CEO says the government is yet to confirm if domestic leisure travel will be permitted alongside the reopening of accommod... 18 June 2020 4:17 PM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
Get ready for a 'rollercoaster ride' through the 80s with funnyman Stuart Taylor Comedian Stuart Taylor will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s on Saturday at 10am. 19 June 2020 6:16 PM
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
Best Of Sportstalk
SAFA REMOVES TWO VICE-PRESIDENTS, IN CONSULTATION ABOUT RETRENCHMENTS

SAFA REMOVES TWO VICE-PRESIDENTS, IN CONSULTATION ABOUT RETRENCHMENTS

21 June 2020 8:57 PM

Tebogo Motlanthe, Safa’s acting CEO speaks on the removal of two SAFA Vice-Presidents 


More episodes from Best Of Sportstalk

TENSION BREWING AS RIA LEDWABA PREPARES TO FIGHT HER DRAMATIC REMOVAL AS SAFA VICE PRESIDENT

21 June 2020 8:49 PM

Pending allegations that she disregarding football protocols and stepping outside of the sport's strict internal procedures, Rea Ledwaba, Vice President of SAFA shares light on her dramatic removal 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#ChampionFathers

21 June 2020 8:15 PM

Reneilwe Letsolonyane, Highlands Park midfielder honours fathers with the #ChampionFathers Campaign  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PSL's longest-serving player

21 June 2020 7:53 PM

“I will always be grateful to Orlando Pirates for making me the player I am” says Amazulu Goalkeeper,  Moeneeb “Slim Kat” Josephs 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Francois Pienaar, retired Springbok player

21 June 2020 7:34 PM

1995 RUGBY WORLD CUP: FRANCOIS PIENAAR LAUDS THE INFLUENCE OF HIS TWO LEFT WINGS

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ford Figo Goes Freestyle

14 June 2020 9:12 PM

Kumbi reviews the new Ford Figo Freestyle

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WHAT IS PIGEON RACING?

14 June 2020 8:59 PM

These are interesting times people, Pigeon Racing is a thing. Buhle Madulini speaks to Vice President of Pigeon racing, Shane Gerber about the unusual yet interesting sport 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CRICKET, SCIENCE AND LAURA WOLVAARDT

14 June 2020 8:47 PM

We talk Women in sport, The Adidas Campaign and Cricket with  Laura Wolvaardt, National Women’s Cricketer and Kate Woods, Senior Marketing Director at Adidas SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A New Sponsor for the PSL

14 June 2020 8:10 PM

FarPost editor, Tiyani Mabasa reveals who the new sponsor for the PSL will be 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

BIDVEST WITS' PSL STATUS BOUGHT BY TTM FC, EXPECTED TO MOVE TO THOHOYANDOU

14 June 2020 7:55 PM

“It is official! We are officially a PSL team! Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has completed the sale of Bidvest Wits with all its players.” That’s the breaking news from last night, when TTM confirmed the rumours that The Clever Boys will no longer be known as that. We get a comment from Tshidino Ndou, Tsha-Khu-Ma Tsha Ma-Dzi-vha-Ndi-La (TTM) Communications and Marketing manager

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply

Local World

Another young woman murdered - suspect arrested after body of teen found in CT

Local

Hout Bay creche torched after law enforcement demolishes 'illegal' structure

Local

EWN Highlights

Chinese researchers launch phase-2 human test for possible coronavirus vaccine

21 June 2020 7:05 PM

Trump urges slowdown in COVID-19 testing, calling it a 'double-edge sword'

21 June 2020 5:35 PM

Calls for SA men to do more to improve the lives of women, children

21 June 2020 4:26 PM

