SA sprinter Silusapho Dingiswayo’s last hurdle to get to US

High Court dismisses Fita's legal bid to have cigarette ban overturned The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association’s (Fita) has lost its court bid to have tobacco products declared as essential. 26 June 2020 5:13 PM
Baxter CEO: A theatre our size can't reopen with limit of 50 people The well-loved Baxter Theatre will remain closed for the foreseeable future after the government issued new trading regulations fo... 26 June 2020 4:31 PM
SAA creditors postpone business rescue plan vote until 14 July Numsa says creditors voting against the plan would take SAA on the path of liquidation and rather amend and improve the plan. 26 June 2020 1:34 PM
Restaurant regulations being drafted but may be released on Monday, says lawyer Attorney Ashton Naidoo spoke to the Tourism Department on Friday morning. There is a press briefing set for 5pm on Friday. 26 June 2020 1:18 PM
Why journalist Pauli van Wyk will never be part of Malema's 'PR exercise' Daily Maverick and others have been banned from attending EFF gatherings and she says his opportunistic invitation gets a hard no. 25 June 2020 2:35 PM
'Drop the ideological debates - use retirement funds, and start building!' "The pension funds of ordinary people like myself can turn the situation around," says John Oliphant. 25 June 2020 9:38 AM
Labia Theatre to show more films targeted at young people when it reopens "We have a fair proportion of patrons older than 60; they’ll be slow in coming back," says The Labia Theatre’s Ludi Kraus. 26 June 2020 3:05 PM
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 26 June 2020 10:15 AM
Best 2nd-hand car to buy for less than R80 000 Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena discusses a few easy-to-maintain, reliable pre-owned cheapies for under R80 000. 25 June 2020 2:42 PM
Rethink everything you thought you knew about CBD If you're using something for anxiousness, sleepless nights, pain and inflammation... It's high time you Rethink CBD products. 25 June 2020 10:00 AM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 26 June 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his favourite books of the week. 26 June 2020 5:52 PM
SA sprinter Silusapho Dingiswayo’s last hurdle to get to US

SA sprinter Silusapho Dingiswayo’s last hurdle to get to US

26 June 2020 8:12 PM

Silusapho Dingiswayo’s to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Anaso Jobodwana and Ncinci Titi, two prominent Eastern Cape-born sprinters who took their athletics to a different level, through the American Collegiate Athletics system.


SAFA REMOVES TWO VICE-PRESIDENTS, IN CONSULTATION ABOUT RETRENCHMENTS

21 June 2020 8:57 PM

Tebogo Motlanthe, Safa’s acting CEO speaks on the removal of two SAFA Vice-Presidents 

TENSION BREWING AS RIA LEDWABA PREPARES TO FIGHT HER DRAMATIC REMOVAL AS SAFA VICE PRESIDENT

21 June 2020 8:49 PM

Pending allegations that she disregarding football protocols and stepping outside of the sport's strict internal procedures, Rea Ledwaba, Vice President of SAFA shares light on her dramatic removal 

#ChampionFathers

21 June 2020 8:15 PM

Reneilwe Letsolonyane, Highlands Park midfielder honours fathers with the #ChampionFathers Campaign  

PSL's longest-serving player

21 June 2020 7:53 PM

“I will always be grateful to Orlando Pirates for making me the player I am” says Amazulu Goalkeeper,  Moeneeb “Slim Kat” Josephs 

Francois Pienaar, retired Springbok player

21 June 2020 7:34 PM

1995 RUGBY WORLD CUP: FRANCOIS PIENAAR LAUDS THE INFLUENCE OF HIS TWO LEFT WINGS

Ford Figo Goes Freestyle

14 June 2020 9:12 PM

Kumbi reviews the new Ford Figo Freestyle

WHAT IS PIGEON RACING?

14 June 2020 8:59 PM

These are interesting times people, Pigeon Racing is a thing. Buhle Madulini speaks to Vice President of Pigeon racing, Shane Gerber about the unusual yet interesting sport 

CRICKET, SCIENCE AND LAURA WOLVAARDT

14 June 2020 8:47 PM

We talk Women in sport, The Adidas Campaign and Cricket with  Laura Wolvaardt, National Women’s Cricketer and Kate Woods, Senior Marketing Director at Adidas SA

A New Sponsor for the PSL

14 June 2020 8:10 PM

FarPost editor, Tiyani Mabasa reveals who the new sponsor for the PSL will be 

High Court dismisses Fita's legal bid to have cigarette ban overturned

Politics Local

Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites

Business World

Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again

World Business

Some lessons learned as world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases

26 June 2020 8:01 PM

Zulu: Names of GBV victims read like casualty list of a war zone

26 June 2020 7:44 PM

Fraudsters get away with over R10 million from UIF

26 June 2020 7:18 PM

