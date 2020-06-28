What’s Happening in Tennis

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Restaurants slap DTI with legal ultimatum on dine and wine ban
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Today at 07:20
Another kind of diesel shortage
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Christo Van Der Rheede - Deputy Executive Director at AgriSA
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
Santaco openly defy Transport Minister and lockdown regulations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Thabisho Molelekwa - National spokesperson at Santaco
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on China
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte
Today at 08:45
Nedbank Business Ignite with CapeTalk is back
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matsi Modise - Founder of Furaha Afrika Holdings
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Hugh-Jones
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance-Warren Buffet Interpreted…through COVID19…
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 13:20
World Allergy Week
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Candice Royal
Today at 13:45
Food - How a Cape Town Ice Cream Business Survived the Lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jason Sandell
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - The Shabbs
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jon Shaban
Latest Local
Another CT teacher dies of Covid-19, staff sketch challenges of return to school Montevideo Primary School's acting principal pays tribute to Mr Klink, says schools playing role of social development amid pandem... 28 June 2020 4:42 PM
Metrorail to resume limited train service on CT-Retreat Southern Line 'It's not business as usual'. Riana Scott (Metrorail Western Cape) gives details of the resumption of a 'Covid service'. 28 June 2020 1:48 PM
Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate' Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk. 28 June 2020 11:49 AM
High Court dismisses Fita's legal bid to have cigarette ban overturned The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association’s (Fita) has lost its court bid to have tobacco products declared as essential. 26 June 2020 5:13 PM
ANC concerned by Chief Justice Mogoeng's 'apparent support for Apartheid Israel' The African National Congress (ANC) has taken issue with Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's comments on the Israel-Palestinian confli... 26 June 2020 2:17 PM
Restaurant regulations being drafted but may be released on Monday, says lawyer Attorney Ashton Naidoo spoke to the Tourism Department on Friday morning. There is a press briefing set for 5pm on Friday. 26 June 2020 1:18 PM
'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue' Fedhasa's Jeff Rosenberg says the alcohol ban will negatively affect businesses that are already in distress. 27 June 2020 4:42 PM
Expect major petrol price hike on Wednesday - AA The Automobile Association of South Africa predicts fuel prices will increase by more than R1.70 a litre on 1 July.. 27 June 2020 3:19 PM
Restaurants, casinos to re-open on Monday under adjusted Level 3 regulations The Tourism Minister held a media briefing to announce the Level 3 'enhanced regulations' affecting the tourism sector. 27 June 2020 10:35 AM
Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate' Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk. 28 June 2020 11:49 AM
[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday. 28 June 2020 10:18 AM
'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue' Fedhasa's Jeff Rosenberg says the alcohol ban will negatively affect businesses that are already in distress. 27 June 2020 4:42 PM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday. 28 June 2020 10:18 AM
[VIDEO] Day 3 of the Virtual National Arts Festival: What's on offer There's a feast of performance art on offer on Saturday - take a look. 27 June 2020 11:15 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 26 June 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his favourite books of the week. 26 June 2020 5:52 PM
South Africans stuck in China barred from boarding connecting flight home A group of desperate South Africans is pleading for help after they were left abandoned at the Guangzhou Airport terminal on Wedne... 26 June 2020 12:59 PM
Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again What's it about Aussies and toilet paper? "Stop it, it's ridiculous!" Prime Minister Scott Morrison told fellow Aussies on Friday. 26 June 2020 12:22 PM
Man becomes overnight millionaire, pockets R58m after finding massive Tanzanites "There will be a big party tomorrow," the small-scale miner – and father of 30 kids – said of his find, the biggest in history. 26 June 2020 10:09 AM
What’s Happening in Tennis

What’s Happening in Tennis

28 June 2020 8:57 PM

Peter Stemmet, Al Jazeera Sports Journalist serves a dose of what is happening in the world of Tennis.


Motoring Review: Suzuki S-Presso

28 June 2020 9:11 PM

Motoring Enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi drove the Suzuki S-Presso  

Daine Klate Partners with Betway

28 June 2020 7:52 PM

Recently retired star Daine Klate, alongside the evergreen Reneilwe Letsholonyane, have partnered with the leading sports betting and entertainment company as part of the brand’s monthly #BetwayCares initiatives, that seeks to aid the development of sport across South African communities.

SA sprinter Silusapho Dingiswayo’s last hurdle to get to US

26 June 2020 8:12 PM

Silusapho Dingiswayo’s to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Anaso Jobodwana and Ncinci Titi, two prominent Eastern Cape-born sprinters who took their athletics to a different level, through the American Collegiate Athletics system.

SAFA REMOVES TWO VICE-PRESIDENTS, IN CONSULTATION ABOUT RETRENCHMENTS

21 June 2020 8:57 PM

Tebogo Motlanthe, Safa’s acting CEO speaks on the removal of two SAFA Vice-Presidents 

TENSION BREWING AS RIA LEDWABA PREPARES TO FIGHT HER DRAMATIC REMOVAL AS SAFA VICE PRESIDENT

21 June 2020 8:49 PM

Pending allegations that she disregarding football protocols and stepping outside of the sport's strict internal procedures, Rea Ledwaba, Vice President of SAFA shares light on her dramatic removal 

#ChampionFathers

21 June 2020 8:15 PM

Reneilwe Letsolonyane, Highlands Park midfielder honours fathers with the #ChampionFathers Campaign  

PSL's longest-serving player

21 June 2020 7:53 PM

“I will always be grateful to Orlando Pirates for making me the player I am” says Amazulu Goalkeeper,  Moeneeb “Slim Kat” Josephs 

Francois Pienaar, retired Springbok player

21 June 2020 7:34 PM

1995 RUGBY WORLD CUP: FRANCOIS PIENAAR LAUDS THE INFLUENCE OF HIS TWO LEFT WINGS

Ford Figo Goes Freestyle

14 June 2020 9:12 PM

Kumbi reviews the new Ford Figo Freestyle

Expect major petrol price hike on Wednesday - AA

Business

Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate'

Local Lifestyle

'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue'

Business Lifestyle

43 new COVID-19 deaths take toll to 2,456 in SA

29 June 2020 6:47 AM

China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 17 a day earlier

29 June 2020 5:27 AM

Restaurants association wants to know why alcohol sales still banned in eateries

28 June 2020 6:15 PM

