CHILIBOY: ‘TRANSFORMATION FAILED THE TEST, SYSTEM FAILED BLACK PLAYERS’

Best of Talk
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Soupathon 1000: CT catering kitchen makes soup for those in need
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wesley Moodly
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: Navigating Facebook Marketplace
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Vicki Sleet - Blogger at Iwantthat.co.za.
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Naptosa and Sadtu on more learners returning to class today
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Miller - Principal / Heads The Educatio at Norman Henshaw Wood / Nationa
Mugwena Maluleke - General Secretary at Sadtu
Today at 07:20
Questions over multi-million Covid projects in North West and Eastern Cape
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Siviwe Gwarube
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Covid-19: Medical school didn't prepare me for this
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Kagiso Motse - Specialist physician and nephrologist at ...
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Focus on Brazil
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White - Head at Johannesburg Business School
Today at 12:52
Sansa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Peter Kotze - Senior Research Fellow at South African National Space Agency
Dr Peter Kotze
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
South Africans pay tribute to iconic actress Mary Twala Legendary South African actress Mary Twala passed away at the age of 80. 5 July 2020 9:11 AM
Bulelani Qholani may approach Equality Court over shack eviction The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says Bulelani Qholani could take the City of Cape Town to the Equality Court over his viole... 4 July 2020 9:21 AM
It's a lie that he undressed when he saw law enforcement - community leader The man who was forcibly removed from his shack while naked has denied allegations that he deliberately undressed himself to block... 3 July 2020 6:59 PM
'Domestic workers struggling to access government's special Covid-19 relief' Sadsawu's Myrtle Witbooi explains many domestic workers aren't UIF registered and the direct contact number is hard to access. 3 July 2020 12:11 PM
Leaked City WhatsApp chat shows ordering destruction of shack again A video of City of Cape Town officials dragging naked Bulelani Qholani from his shack in the Mpolweni site went viral. 3 July 2020 10:06 AM
Fraudsters have allegedly dipped into govt Covid-19 relief billions SIU's Kaizer Kganyago says cases involve price gouging and procurement process irregularities in the health sector. 2 July 2020 2:02 PM
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time. 2 July 2020 8:43 PM
Meat importers say FairPlay's dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game Association of Meat Importers and Exporters CEO Paul Matthew says there are mechanisms to deal with a possibility of dumping 2 July 2020 8:05 PM
Meet Gillian Malouw, the first woman in Africa to navigate a submarine Lieutenant Gillian Malouw is the first woman submarine officer in Africa. She opens up about her life in the navy. 4 July 2020 12:48 PM
We only have each other – the psychology behind not wearing a mask "I'm outside; I don't need a mask. If you're uncomfortable, stay at home." Sociologist Steven Robins tries to make sense of it. 3 July 2020 10:56 AM
Job hunting? This CEO is hiring and interviewing remotely – he has advice "We've hired people we haven't met in person," says Karl Hammerschmidt. "There are things you can still do to impress." 2 July 2020 2:15 PM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Trump does about-turn on mask-wearing as US loses its grip on Covid-19 "I'm all for masks," US President Donald Trump now says, likening himself to the Lone Ranger. 3 July 2020 1:10 PM
South Africans stuck in China barred from boarding connecting flight home A group of desperate South Africans is pleading for help after they were left abandoned at the Guangzhou Airport terminal on Wedne... 26 June 2020 12:59 PM
Australians are panic-buying toilet paper. Again What's it about Aussies and toilet paper? "Stop it, it's ridiculous!" Prime Minister Scott Morrison told fellow Aussies on Friday. 26 June 2020 12:22 PM
Best Of Sportstalk
CHILIBOY: 'TRANSFORMATION FAILED THE TEST, SYSTEM FAILED BLACK PLAYERS'

CHILIBOY: 'TRANSFORMATION FAILED THE TEST, SYSTEM FAILED BLACK PLAYERS'

5 July 2020 8:09 PM

Khalid Galand, South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport CEO gives an update on the Former Springbok hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle doping case and the new law that proposes that random doping tests should be conducted 


The limited Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy Launches in SA

5 July 2020 9:18 PM

Motoring enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi Reviews the Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy 

RED BULL LODGE PROTEST OVER MERCEDES STEERING

5 July 2020 8:55 PM

Buhle Madulini gets SuperSport writer, Eugine Maswanganyi's reaction on the protest between Formula One team Red Bull vs Mercedes 

European League Update

5 July 2020 8:08 PM

Sports broadcaster, Farhaaz Patel gives an update on the European League 

Seabelo Senatla on life, career & Springboks ambitions'

3 July 2020 10:02 PM

To get rid of the nerves before a big match, Springboks Sevens player, Seabelo Senatla says he lets loose and dances to 'Ama Piano'. "I love playing in that mood" says the Springboks star.

Motoring Review: Suzuki S-Presso

28 June 2020 9:11 PM

Motoring Enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi drove the Suzuki S-Presso  

What's Happening in Tennis

28 June 2020 8:57 PM

Peter Stemmet, Al Jazeera Sports Journalist serves a dose of what is happening in the world of Tennis.

Daine Klate Partners with Betway

28 June 2020 7:52 PM

Recently retired star Daine Klate, alongside the evergreen Reneilwe Letsholonyane, have partnered with the leading sports betting and entertainment company as part of the brand's monthly #BetwayCares initiatives, that seeks to aid the development of sport across South African communities.

SA sprinter Silusapho Dingiswayo's last hurdle to get to US

26 June 2020 8:12 PM

Silusapho Dingiswayo's to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Anaso Jobodwana and Ncinci Titi, two prominent Eastern Cape-born sprinters who took their athletics to a different level, through the American Collegiate Athletics system.

SAFA REMOVES TWO VICE-PRESIDENTS, IN CONSULTATION ABOUT RETRENCHMENTS

21 June 2020 8:57 PM

Tebogo Motlanthe, Safa's acting CEO speaks on the removal of two SAFA Vice-Presidents 

'She was a magnificent performer' - Sello Maake ka-Ncube remembers Mary Twala

Entertainment

CapeTalk shakes up its daytime, weekend and early morning line-up

Entertainment Local

CT comedian who lost his parents-in-law to Covid posts daily vlogs in isolation

Local

Two dead, eight wounded in South Carolina nightclub shooting

5 July 2020 7:12 PM

14 feared dead in nursing home as heavy rain lashes western Japan

5 July 2020 6:58 PM

11-year-old boy shot, wounded in gang crossfire

5 July 2020 6:17 PM

