Champions Liverpool drop points at Home

Streaming issues? Report here
Gushwell Brooks thumb 2020 BW Gushwell Brooks thumb 2020 BW
NightTalk with Gushwell Brooks
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
NightTalk with Gushwell Brooks
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[JUST IN] Alcohol prohibited with immediate effect, curfew resumes on Monday President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the sale and distribution of alcohol has been suspended with immediate effect. 12 July 2020 8:40 PM
Private practices will be permanently shut without lifeline from medical aids Doctors are warning that many private medical practices may be forced to close down without an intervention from medical aid schem... 12 July 2020 11:52 AM
City of CT condemns attacks on truck operators The City's mayoral committee member for transport, Felicity Purchase, says she's concerned that no arrests have been made in conne... 12 July 2020 11:07 AM
View all Local
View all Politics
View all Business
Private practices will be permanently shut without lifeline from medical aids Doctors are warning that many private medical practices may be forced to close down without an intervention from medical aid schem... 12 July 2020 11:52 AM
CT woman describes having 'terrifying' Covid-19 symptoms for almost four months Cape Town tennis coach Louise Chiat says she and thousands of others have had recurring and debilitating coronavirus symptoms for... 11 July 2020 11:00 AM
Great White named Helen filmed, for 1st time ever, strategically killing a whale Shark expert Ryan Johnson recounts, in detail, the strategic way a Great White went about killing a whale 10 times its size. 10 July 2020 11:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine? "The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved." 9 July 2020 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship. 6 July 2020 11:28 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
CT woman describes having 'terrifying' Covid-19 symptoms for almost four months Cape Town tennis coach Louise Chiat says she and thousands of others have had recurring and debilitating coronavirus symptoms for... 11 July 2020 11:00 AM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Best Of Sportstalk
arrow_forward
Champions Liverpool drop points at Home

Champions Liverpool drop points at Home

12 July 2020 7:57 PM

Farhaaz Patel - Sport Broadcaster


More episodes from Best Of Sportstalk

How CSA boss Chris Nenzani had change of heart on Thabang Moroe

12 July 2020 8:11 PM

Philasande Sixaba - Newsroom Afrika sports anchor

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Football Resumption - Did PSL Jump The Gun?

12 July 2020 7:49 PM

Tiyani Mabasa - Far Post Editor

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The limited Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy Launches in SA

5 July 2020 9:18 PM

Motoring enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi Reviews the Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

RED BULL LODGE PROTEST OVER MERCEDES STEERING

5 July 2020 8:55 PM

Buhle Madulini gets SuperSport writer, Eugine Maswanganyi’s reaction on the protest between Formula One team Red Bull vs Mercedes 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CHILIBOY: ‘TRANSFORMATION FAILED THE TEST, SYSTEM FAILED BLACK PLAYERS’

5 July 2020 8:09 PM

Khalid Galand, South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport CEO gives an update on the Former Springbok hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle doping case and the new law that proposes that random doping tests should be conducted 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

European League Update

5 July 2020 8:08 PM

Sports broadcaster, Farhaaz Patel gives an update on the European League 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Seabelo Senatla on life, career & Springboks ambitions’

3 July 2020 10:02 PM

To get rid of the nerves before a big match, Springboks Sevens player, Seabelo Senatla says he lets loose and dances to ‘Ama Piano’. “I love playing in that mood” says the Springboks star.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Motoring Review: Suzuki S-Presso

28 June 2020 9:11 PM

Motoring Enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi drove the Suzuki S-Presso  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Happening in Tennis

28 June 2020 8:57 PM

Peter Stemmet, Al Jazeera Sports Journalist serves a dose of what is happening in the world of Tennis.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[JUST IN] Alcohol prohibited with immediate effect, curfew resumes on Monday

Politics Local

6 booze restrictions proposed to govt, policy advisor reveals

Business Politics

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

FULL SPEECH: Ramaphosa’s address to the nation

12 July 2020 8:55 PM

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Sunday

12 July 2020 7:32 PM

Eskom: Load shedding to continue on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm

12 July 2020 6:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA