The Nedbank Virtual Running Club

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of Talk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 July 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 17 July 2020 5:19 PM
WC Health authorities concerned by decline in vaccinations during lockown The Western Cape Health Department says it's concerned by the drop in child vaccinations during the ongoing lockdown. 17 July 2020 5:08 PM
Most women who abandon babies have no financial or family support - Door of Hope There have been at least 45 reports of babies abandoned during lockdown. The Door of Hope says there are dozens more that go unrep... 17 July 2020 4:08 PM
View all Local
National Lottery Commission 'has run out of road', must submit beneficiary list Journo Ray Joseph says portfolio committee did an about-turn, agreed unanimously the NLC must submit list of all grant recipients. 17 July 2020 12:19 PM
W Cape Covid-19 update: Fewer daily deaths and hospitalisations than projected WC Health's Dr Keith Cloete says the flattening is a real opportunity to change people's behaviour to avoid a second peak. 16 July 2020 11:34 AM
Who polices the police? Ipid Head selection 'undemocratic, shrouded in secrecy' "It’s outrageous for the Minister of Police to appoint the Head of a body whose job is to be the police watchdog," says the DA. 16 July 2020 9:50 AM
View all Politics
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D Refilwe Moloto interviews James de Villiers about delivery platforms and their lack of benefits to dying restaurants. 17 July 2020 12:06 PM
'We tried Uber Eats, MR D to survive. We’ve stopped now. The costs cut too deep' Kyle – a restaurant owner – calls Refilwe Moloto to explain why he was forced to stop using app-based delivery platforms. 17 July 2020 12:05 PM
View all Business
Heart-wrenching Cape restaurant photos on social media show potential job losses Covid-19 lockdown has brought the restaurant industry to its knees. They have taken to social media to highlight their plight. 17 July 2020 10:15 AM
Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars Pippa Hudson interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy SimpleTax. 16 July 2020 3:12 PM
Keep the internet on when the power goes off Is there a way to keep your Wi-Fi on during load-shedding? Lester Kiewit interviews Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable. 16 July 2020 12:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Best Of Sportstalk
arrow_forward
The Nedbank Virtual Running Club

The Nedbank Virtual Running Club

17 July 2020 8:22 PM

The Nedbank Running Club has announced the launch of #NedbankRunified, a virtual running series in partnership with Strava. Ray White speaks to Nick Bester - Nedbank Running Club national Manager about this virtual race.


More episodes from Best Of Sportstalk

WHAT TEAMS CAN EXPECT FROM BIDVEST WITS

17 July 2020 7:57 PM

Ray White speaks to Bidvest Wits assistant coach, Paul Johnstone on his role as the assistant coach for Bidvest Wits and what we can expect from the team  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How CSA boss Chris Nenzani had change of heart on Thabang Moroe

12 July 2020 8:11 PM

Philasande Sixaba - Newsroom Afrika sports anchor

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Champions Liverpool drop points at Home

12 July 2020 7:57 PM

Farhaaz Patel - Sport Broadcaster

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Football Resumption - Did PSL Jump The Gun?

12 July 2020 7:49 PM

Tiyani Mabasa - Far Post Editor

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The limited Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy Launches in SA

5 July 2020 9:18 PM

Motoring enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi Reviews the Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

RED BULL LODGE PROTEST OVER MERCEDES STEERING

5 July 2020 8:55 PM

Buhle Madulini gets SuperSport writer, Eugine Maswanganyi’s reaction on the protest between Formula One team Red Bull vs Mercedes 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CHILIBOY: ‘TRANSFORMATION FAILED THE TEST, SYSTEM FAILED BLACK PLAYERS’

5 July 2020 8:09 PM

Khalid Galand, South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport CEO gives an update on the Former Springbok hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle doping case and the new law that proposes that random doping tests should be conducted 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

European League Update

5 July 2020 8:08 PM

Sports broadcaster, Farhaaz Patel gives an update on the European League 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Seabelo Senatla on life, career & Springboks ambitions’

3 July 2020 10:02 PM

To get rid of the nerves before a big match, Springboks Sevens player, Seabelo Senatla says he lets loose and dances to ‘Ama Piano’. “I love playing in that mood” says the Springboks star.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news'

Business Sport Opinion

Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D

Business Opinion Lifestyle

'Effect of alcohol ban on trauma cases won't be as significant this time around'

Local

EWN Highlights

Poll: Reserve Bank to cut rates again, by modest 25 bps

17 July 2020 9:08 PM

Gauteng working to ensure COVID-19 peak doesn’t overwhelm hospitals - Masuku

17 July 2020 6:59 PM

Malema: Zindzi knew EFF planned to name head office after Winnie Mandela

17 July 2020 6:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA