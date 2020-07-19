Cyclist from Soweto looking to take over the world

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:35
COVID-19: Sectional title schemes
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Marina Constas
Today at 05:10
PRASA to insource security services
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Makhosini Mgitywa - Spokesperson at PRASA
Today at 05:50
From the continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Miss Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Masks for Medics STILL needs our help!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Anthony Smith - Medics For Masks
Today at 06:40
Will your insurance policy cover damage caused by power outages and such?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Christelle Colman - Insurance expert at Old Mutual Insure
Today at 07:07
City's new Covid-19 facility torched on Mandela Day
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Comm Member for Community Services and Health
Today at 07:20
Concerned cops and commanders on Covid collision course
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Richard Mamabolo - Popcru spokesperson
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Nedbank Business Ignite with CapeTalk
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matsi Modise
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Focus on Brazil
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White - Head at Johannesburg Business School
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Milnerton Housing Development
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tertius Simmers - Western Cape Provincial Minister of Human Settlements at ...
Today at 10:08
BBC Outlook
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
UCT GSB Feature
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:45
Taste Test Monday's
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:37
Numsa to picket at ArcelorMittal over job cuts on Monday
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mamokgethi Molopyane - Mining and Labour Analyst at Creative Voodoo Consulting
Today at 12:40
Nestle
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
RIP Moonyeenn Lee
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Oliver Hermanus - Film director and writer at ....
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Basani Maluleke - CEO at African Bank
Today at 19:33
Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Herschel Jawitz - CEO at Jawitz Properties
Latest Local
Khayelitsha animal clinic sets up winter donation drive for township pets An animal clinic in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, is facing an influx of abandoned pets and needs help keeping them warm and fed this wi... 19 July 2020 9:32 AM
Gauteng man fatally electrocuted while tampering with utility pole, says Eskom Eskom posted a video of the man who caught alight while trying to restore power without authorisation in Katlehong, east of Joburg... 18 July 2020 4:10 PM
Movement heads to Parliament to protest against farm murders Members of the Stop Farm Murders/Attacks Movement will stage a demonstration outside Parliament on Saturday afternoon. 18 July 2020 9:48 AM
View all Local
National Lottery Commission 'has run out of road', must submit beneficiary list Journo Ray Joseph says portfolio committee did an about-turn, agreed unanimously the NLC must submit list of all grant recipients. 17 July 2020 12:19 PM
W Cape Covid-19 update: Fewer daily deaths and hospitalisations than projected WC Health's Dr Keith Cloete says the flattening is a real opportunity to change people's behaviour to avoid a second peak. 16 July 2020 11:34 AM
Who polices the police? Ipid Head selection 'undemocratic, shrouded in secrecy' "It’s outrageous for the Minister of Police to appoint the Head of a body whose job is to be the police watchdog," says the DA. 16 July 2020 9:50 AM
View all Politics
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D Refilwe Moloto interviews James de Villiers about delivery platforms and their lack of benefits to dying restaurants. 17 July 2020 12:06 PM
'We tried Uber Eats, MR D to survive. We’ve stopped now. The costs cut too deep' Kyle – a restaurant owner – calls Refilwe Moloto to explain why he was forced to stop using app-based delivery platforms. 17 July 2020 12:05 PM
View all Business
Grace period for expired licences extended to the end of November 2020 Motorists who've been scrambling to renew their expired licences can breathe a small sigh of relief. The grace period has been ext... 17 July 2020 3:32 PM
Heart-wrenching Cape restaurant photos on social media show potential job losses Covid-19 lockdown has brought the restaurant industry to its knees. They have taken to social media to highlight their plight. 17 July 2020 10:15 AM
Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars Pippa Hudson interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy SimpleTax. 16 July 2020 3:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
View all Sport
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
Jonathan Butler wants the world to draw strength from Mandela's legacy Music icon Jonathan Butler has encouraged people to reflect on Nelson Mandela's words and legacy amid the ongoing fight for racial... 18 July 2020 12:39 PM
View all Entertainment
What's the reason for SA's comparatively low Covid-19 death rate? Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa speaks to John Maytham about why the death rate from Covid-19 in South Africa remains relatively low. 16 July 2020 11:53 AM
Covid-19 tax relief measures could be extended beyond July - Treasury Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat says there is a possibility of an extension of the Covid-19 tax relief measures. 15 July 2020 12:20 PM
First-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Day lecture to tackle inequality pandemic Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says UN Secretary-General António Guterres will deliver the lecture on Saturday. 15 July 2020 8:35 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Best Of Sportstalk
arrow_forward
Cyclist from Soweto looking to take over the world

Cyclist from Soweto looking to take over the world

19 July 2020 9:05 PM

Buhle Madulini chats to Road and Track Cyclist, Ben Moqumo


More episodes from Best Of Sportstalk

The BMW X5 and X6M

19 July 2020 9:14 PM

Motoring Enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi reviews the BMW X5 and X6M

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CHILIBOY RALEPELLE TO APPEAL BAN FOR DOPING

19 July 2020 8:12 PM

Mahlatse Chiliboy Ralepelle: “Had they tested the entire team in 2010, the whole Springboks team would’ve tested positive…”

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Leeds United shows their Premier League credentials

19 July 2020 7:47 PM

Leeds United showed their Premier League credentials on Sunday afternoon after coming back from a goal down to defeat Derby County at Pride Park. Buhle Madulini speaks Lucas Radebe, former Leeds United player about this 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Nedbank Virtual Running Club

17 July 2020 8:22 PM

The Nedbank Running Club has announced the launch of #NedbankRunified, a virtual running series in partnership with Strava. Ray White speaks to Nick Bester - Nedbank Running Club national Manager about this virtual race.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WHAT TEAMS CAN EXPECT FROM BIDVEST WITS

17 July 2020 7:57 PM

Ray White speaks to Bidvest Wits assistant coach, Paul Johnstone on his role as the assistant coach for Bidvest Wits and what we can expect from the team  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How CSA boss Chris Nenzani had change of heart on Thabang Moroe

12 July 2020 8:11 PM

Philasande Sixaba - Newsroom Afrika sports anchor

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Champions Liverpool drop points at Home

12 July 2020 7:57 PM

Farhaaz Patel - Sport Broadcaster

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Football Resumption - Did PSL Jump The Gun?

12 July 2020 7:49 PM

Tiyani Mabasa - Far Post Editor

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The limited Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy Launches in SA

5 July 2020 9:18 PM

Motoring enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi Reviews the Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Support group for families of alcoholics sees rise in membership during lockdown

Lifestyle Local

Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure'

Entertainment Local

Mkhize cuts Covid-19 isolation period to 10 days

Local

Woman’s body found floating near Kalk Bay Harbour

19 July 2020 6:47 PM

‘Thank you for everything’: Tributes for legendary SA director Moonyeenn Lee

19 July 2020 6:35 PM

Statement on Ramaphosa addressing nation tonight is fake - spokesperson

19 July 2020 6:22 PM

