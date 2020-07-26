Streaming issues? Report here
Buhle Madulini 2019 BW
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 21:00
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 21:00
Latest Local
Protest show that local government is failing the people, says policing expert There have been several protests across CT. Policing expert, Eldred De Klerk, says this goes beyond a police issue. 26 July 2020 1:43 PM
Department of Justice commends community for helping capture escaped prisoners Crispin Phiri, Spokesperson of The Ministry at Department Of Justice gives an update on the Malmesbury prison break. 26 July 2020 1:10 PM
Global Youth initiative connects youth to international job opportunities Trusted Interns founder Jaryd Raizon explains how this initiative is helping to combat youth unemployment. 26 July 2020 12:24 PM
CT Mayor and MEC Fritz condemn heavy-handed response to hospitality protest Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato and the Western Cape's Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz both say the police response on Friday was unca... 25 July 2020 1:20 PM
WC govt won't force schools to close says Premier Winde as DA heads to court Premier Alan Winde says the Western Cape government will support public schools that want to continue teaching and learning in the... 25 July 2020 11:54 AM
Creches, daycare and aftercare will stay open, though schools close All ECD centres under the Dept of Social Development will remain open says SA Childcare Association's Anton Van Der Merwe. 24 July 2020 12:59 PM
Cape Town has the 3rd-cheapest parking in the world – UK study Only in Delhi and Buenos Aires is it cheaper to park your car, according to a study of 65 major world cities. 24 July 2020 3:39 PM
[WATCH] Cops fire stun grenades, water cannons at protesting restaurant workers It was peaceful until the police came in and started shooting pepper grenades, says Ashleigh Perremore of #ServeUsPlease. 24 July 2020 12:58 PM
Teachers are traumatised. We need that break – SA Democratic Teachers Union "We can't chase the academic year. People don’t consider the work teachers do under normal circumstances," says Mugwena Maluleke. 24 July 2020 9:46 AM
Musicians to honour Johnny Clegg in digital tribute concert An all-star lineup of musicians is set to perform at the “Johnny Clegg Digital Tribute Concert” this coming Friday 26 July 2020 2:30 PM
Investing in a retirement fund? Get expert advice on choosing the best option Who sells retirement funds? How do they work? And, are they all the same? Financial adviser Warren Ingram has the lowdown. 23 July 2020 9:10 PM
Consumers battling to repay debt despite low interest rate cycle amid lockdown Bruce Whitfield interviews David Hurwitz (Transaction Capital), who says the proposal to ban blacklisting is a bad idea. 23 July 2020 7:41 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
What’s trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
[WATCH] Child sex trafficker accused Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump 'wishes her well' When a reporter asked Trump about her he said he has not been following her arrest on sex trafficking minors for Jeffrey Epstein. 22 July 2020 10:47 AM
Fears for mental health of 1000s of seafarers stranded on ships due to Covid-19 The United Nations is warning that the situation is a growing humanitarian crisis responsible for several suicides... 21 July 2020 1:26 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
SA is ever-so-slightly happier right now than at the start of the lockdown Covid-19 stats have no impact on our happiness, suggests the "Gross National Happiness" index. It's the economy that makes us sad. 21 July 2020 2:34 PM
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
Best of SportsTalk
26 July 2020 7:43 PM

The inspiration behind Willard Katsande's fashion

26 July 2020 8:36 PM

Kaizer Chiefs captain says if the league were to return tomorrow, he's ready to play because he's match fit ready. He says he draws fashion inspiration from his parents. 

Corne Krige reflects on his rugby career

24 July 2020 8:48 PM

Retired Springboks captain Corné Krige says he used to be an angry man but rugby taught him discipline and to "sort his own problems out". Krige talks about what he has been up to post his rugby career.

The BMW X5 and X6M

19 July 2020 9:14 PM

Motoring Enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi reviews the BMW X5 and X6M

Cyclist from Soweto looking to take over the world

19 July 2020 9:05 PM

Buhle Madulini chats to Road and Track Cyclist, Ben Moqumo

CHILIBOY RALEPELLE TO APPEAL BAN FOR DOPING

19 July 2020 8:12 PM

Mahlatse Chiliboy Ralepelle: "Had they tested the entire team in 2010, the whole Springboks team would've tested positive…"

Leeds United shows their Premier League credentials

19 July 2020 7:47 PM

Leeds United showed their Premier League credentials on Sunday afternoon after coming back from a goal down to defeat Derby County at Pride Park. Buhle Madulini speaks Lucas Radebe, former Leeds United player about this 

The Nedbank Virtual Running Club

17 July 2020 8:22 PM

The Nedbank Running Club has announced the launch of #NedbankRunified, a virtual running series in partnership with Strava. Ray White speaks to Nick Bester - Nedbank Running Club national Manager about this virtual race.

WHAT TEAMS CAN EXPECT FROM BIDVEST WITS

17 July 2020 7:57 PM

Ray White speaks to Bidvest Wits assistant coach, Paul Johnstone on his role as the assistant coach for Bidvest Wits and what we can expect from the team  

How CSA boss Chris Nenzani had change of heart on Thabang Moroe

12 July 2020 8:11 PM

Philasande Sixaba - Newsroom Afrika sports anchor

[UPDATE] Minister Lamola heads to Malmesbury prison after mass prison break

Local

CT Mayor and MEC Fritz condemn heavy-handed response to hospitality protest

Politics Local

WC govt won't force schools to close says Premier Winde as DA heads to court

Politics Local

Anti-apartheid activist Sophie de Bruyn pays tribute to Andrew Mlangeni

26 July 2020 8:10 PM

Prince Harry took offence at brother's advice, says book

26 July 2020 6:43 PM

Trio nabbed for allegedly conspiring to steal money from Sassa

26 July 2020 6:28 PM

