Lyle Lakay reflects on his career at Mamelodi Sundowns

Today at 05:10
Schools allowed to open ahead of 24 August - FEDSAS
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Paul Colditz - CEO at Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools
Today at 05:50
From the continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya - Editor at Africa.com
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Virgin's Online Personal Training
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Derick Du Preez - Virgin Active Customer Experience Director
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter Koekemoer - Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Mayor Plato on latest violent housing protest
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dan Plato - Executive Mayor at City of Cape Town
Today at 07:20
Food service suppliers form consortium to help industry bounce back
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Catharina Bester - Marketing Manager, McCain Food Service
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
SIU'S battle against corruption that could cripple our Covid-19 fight
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kaizer Kganyago
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: China
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:32
Makers Space Market
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jeremy Dufton-Helps - Makers Market Founder
Today at 18:08
Anglo America Platinum interim results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Natascha Viljoen - CEO at Amplats
Today at 18:13
10 Good People can fix SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Barnes - Executive Chairman And Ceo at Purple Group and SA Post Office former CEO
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Cordon - Senior Vice President for Middle East and Africa at Radisson Hotel Group
Today at 19:08
Has the Corona virus burst Airbnb's bubble?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Velma Corcoran - Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chase Purdy - Food journalist and Author at ...
Today at 19:33
Make Money Mondays - Saki Macozoma early lessons about money and investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Saki Macozoma - Chairman at Business & Anc National Execut
Protest show that local government is failing the people, says policing expert There have been several protests across CT. Policing expert, Eldred De Klerk, says this goes beyond a police issue. 26 July 2020 1:43 PM
Department of Justice commends community for helping capture escaped prisoners Crispin Phiri, Spokesperson of The Ministry at Department Of Justice gives an update on the Malmesbury prison break. 26 July 2020 1:10 PM
Global Youth initiative connects youth to international job opportunities Trusted Interns founder Jaryd Raizon explains how this initiative is helping to combat youth unemployment. 26 July 2020 12:24 PM
CT Mayor and MEC Fritz condemn heavy-handed response to hospitality protest Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato and the Western Cape's Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz both say the police response on Friday was unca... 25 July 2020 1:20 PM
WC govt won't force schools to close says Premier Winde as DA heads to court Premier Alan Winde says the Western Cape government will support public schools that want to continue teaching and learning in the... 25 July 2020 11:54 AM
Creches, daycare and aftercare will stay open, though schools close All ECD centres under the Dept of Social Development will remain open says SA Childcare Association's Anton Van Der Merwe. 24 July 2020 12:59 PM
Cape Town has the 3rd-cheapest parking in the world – UK study Only in Delhi and Buenos Aires is it cheaper to park your car, according to a study of 65 major world cities. 24 July 2020 3:39 PM
[WATCH] Cops fire stun grenades, water cannons at protesting restaurant workers It was peaceful until the police came in and started shooting pepper grenades, says Ashleigh Perremore of #ServeUsPlease. 24 July 2020 12:58 PM
Teachers are traumatised. We need that break – SA Democratic Teachers Union "We can't chase the academic year. People don't consider the work teachers do under normal circumstances," says Mugwena Maluleke. 24 July 2020 9:46 AM
Musicians to honour Johnny Clegg in digital tribute concert An all-star lineup of musicians is set to perform at the "Johnny Clegg Digital Tribute Concert" this coming Friday 26 July 2020 2:30 PM
Investing in a retirement fund? Get expert advice on choosing the best option Who sells retirement funds? How do they work? And, are they all the same? Financial adviser Warren Ingram has the lowdown. 23 July 2020 9:10 PM
Consumers battling to repay debt despite low interest rate cycle amid lockdown Bruce Whitfield interviews David Hurwitz (Transaction Capital), who says the proposal to ban blacklisting is a bad idea. 23 July 2020 7:41 PM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It's fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
[WATCH] Kieno appears on 'Arendsvlei' and chats to his TV co-star Cantona James CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies appeared on Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on Tuesday night and describes it as a captivating serie... 22 July 2020 12:16 PM
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World's Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
What's trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich? Twitter had the answers Hipster or hillbilly? Journalist of long-running New Zealand Herald column Sideswipe, Ana Saways posed this question on Twitter. 23 July 2020 10:50 AM
[WATCH] Child sex trafficker accused Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump 'wishes her well' When a reporter asked Trump about her he said he has not been following her arrest on sex trafficking minors for Jeffrey Epstein. 22 July 2020 10:47 AM
Fears for mental health of 1000s of seafarers stranded on ships due to Covid-19 The United Nations is warning that the situation is a growing humanitarian crisis responsible for several suicides... 21 July 2020 1:26 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its "Hunger Virus" report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It's official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
'People can't survive a continued lockdown! Where'll tomorrow's meal come from?' Land invasions, looting, stoning… it's beginning to appear anarchic. Lester Kiewit interviews policing analyst Eldrid de Klerk.
Once-booming Franschhoek is on its knees: 'People are not eating!' Waiters, chefs and restaurant owners in Franschhoek and elsewhere are protesting under the banner #JobsSaveLives. 22 July 2020 11:47 AM
'Cape Town seems overwhelmed by land invasions. That’s not how you govern!' "People don’t trust the City of Cape Town," says Yonela Diko, spokesman for Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. "People are burning things." 22 July 2020 9:05 AM
Best Of Sportstalk
arrow_forward
Lyle Lakay reflects on his career at Mamelodi Sundowns

Lyle Lakay reflects on his career at Mamelodi Sundowns

26 July 2020 8:50 PM

Mamelodi Sundowns player Lyle Lakay says he appreciates his coach Pitso Mosimane for being tough on him which has helped him grow. He said he’s also grateful to spend more time with his wife during the COVID-19 lockdown.  


Marc Lewis reflects on his time on Radio 702

26 July 2020 9:19 PM

Broadcaster Marc Lewis talks abut the highlights of his career on radio

The inspiration behind Willard Katsande’s fashion

26 July 2020 8:36 PM

Kaizer Chiefs captain says if the league were to return tomorrow, he’s ready to play because he’s match fit ready. He says he draws fashion inspiration from his parents. 

Lekay

26 July 2020 7:43 PM

Lekay

Corne Krige reflects on his rugby career

24 July 2020 8:48 PM

Retired Springboks captain Corné Krige says he used to be an angry man but rugby taught him discipline and to “sort his own problems out”. Krige talks about what he has been up to post his rugby career.

The BMW X5 and X6M

19 July 2020 9:14 PM

Motoring Enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi reviews the BMW X5 and X6M

Cyclist from Soweto looking to take over the world

19 July 2020 9:05 PM

Buhle Madulini chats to Road and Track Cyclist, Ben Moqumo

CHILIBOY RALEPELLE TO APPEAL BAN FOR DOPING

19 July 2020 8:12 PM

Mahlatse Chiliboy Ralepelle: “Had they tested the entire team in 2010, the whole Springboks team would’ve tested positive…”

Leeds United shows their Premier League credentials

19 July 2020 7:47 PM

Leeds United showed their Premier League credentials on Sunday afternoon after coming back from a goal down to defeat Derby County at Pride Park. Buhle Madulini speaks Lucas Radebe, former Leeds United player about this 

The Nedbank Virtual Running Club

17 July 2020 8:22 PM

The Nedbank Running Club has announced the launch of #NedbankRunified, a virtual running series in partnership with Strava. Ray White speaks to Nick Bester - Nedbank Running Club national Manager about this virtual race.

