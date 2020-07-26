Lyle Lakay reflects on his career at Mamelodi Sundowns

Today at 05:10 Schools allowed to open ahead of 24 August - FEDSAS Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Paul Colditz - CEO at Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools

Today at 05:50 From the continent with Africa.com Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Sokhu Sibiya - Editor at Africa.com

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

Today at 06:25 Virgin's Online Personal Training Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Derick Du Preez - Virgin Active Customer Experience Director

Today at 06:40 Moolah Monday Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Pieter Koekemoer - Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Mayor Plato on latest violent housing protest Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dan Plato - Executive Mayor at City of Cape Town

Today at 07:20 Food service suppliers form consortium to help industry bounce back Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Catharina Bester - Marketing Manager, McCain Food Service

Today at 07:38 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Jean-Jacques Cornish

Today at 08:07 SIU'S battle against corruption that could cripple our Covid-19 fight Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Kaizer Kganyago

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies: China Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 10:08 International news with the BBC Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 11:05 Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Paul Roelofse

Today at 11:32 Makers Space Market Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jeremy Dufton-Helps - Makers Market Founder

Today at 18:08 Anglo America Platinum interim results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Natascha Viljoen - CEO at Amplats

Today at 18:13 10 Good People can fix SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mark Barnes - Executive Chairman And Ceo at Purple Group and SA Post Office former CEO

Today at 18:39 Leadership during covid-19 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tim Cordon - Senior Vice President for Middle East and Africa at Radisson Hotel Group

Today at 19:08 Has the Corona virus burst Airbnb's bubble? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Velma Corcoran - Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa

Today at 19:19 Business Book feature: Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chase Purdy - Food journalist and Author at ...

