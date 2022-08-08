The Midday Report Express - 8 August 2022

ANC KZN announces Nomusa Dube-Ncube as the Premier candidate. - Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent & Dr Fikile Vilakazi, Political Analyst, UKZN
The DA plans to table a motion of no-confidence against Gauteng Premier David Makhura - Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
The Trial of Hillary Gardee's murder Continued - Zikhona Ntshona, Newzroom Afrika Reporter
Greylisting would have drastic effects on South Africans - Rebecca Thomson, Senior Associate at Allen & Overy
US Secretary of state Antony J. Blinken is in SA on a five nation tour of Africa - Brookes Spector, US Foreign Policy Expert
Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe's pre-trial hearing begins. - Kevin Brandt, EWN Reporter
Proceedings in the Durban Magistrate's Court are expected to resume shortly as 20 alleged instigators of the 2021 July Unrest make their first appearance. - Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent
ANC North West elective conference under way. - Zinhle Kanyane, EWN Reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa leads an imbizo in Sedibeng. - Nokukhanya Mntambo, EWN Reporter
The DA leads a picket outside Tembisa Hospital. - Jack Bloom, Leader Of DA at Gauteng Legislature
City of Tshwane monitoring Rand Water supply outage. - Daryl Johnston, Tshwane's Utility Services MMC
As we observe the 10th anniversary of Marikana massacre , ‘Marikana the musical’ returns to State Theatre. - Aubrey Sekhabi, Artistic Director at the State Theatre
Roodepoort protest against planned evictions from a social housing project owned by the City. - Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter & Xolani Fihla- JMPD spokesperson
Another 7 suspected illegal miners appear in court this in the wake of the Krugersdorp rapes. - Malungelo Booi, Newzroom Afrika Reporter
Embattled Former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede and others appear on charges of fraud and corruption. - Kaveel Singh, News24 Snr Reporter
New KZN premier Nomusa Dube- Ncube announces new cabinet. - Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent
The SIU received a tip off from a whistleblower that there is alleged serious maladministration in the affairs of Alexkor. - Kaizer Kganyago, SIU Spokesperson
Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry continues. - Lindsay Dentlinger, Parliamentary Reporter EWN
Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi briefs media the digitisation of home affairs records, passport security and latest on transit visas. - Kgomotso Modise, EWN Reporter
Krugersdorp gang rape accused back in court - Bernadette Wicks, EWN Reporter
The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy conducts oversight visits at Gauteng illegal mining hotspot - Sahlule Luzipho, Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources
Government media briefing on the progress made regarding the Marikana litigations - Kgomotso Modise, EWN Reporter & David van Wyk, Benchmarks Foundation chief researcher & Khuselwa Dyantyi, Litigation Fellow SERI
The first women KZN Premier elect, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, expected to be sworn in - Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent
The impeachment Inquiry into Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office continues - Lindsay Dentlinger, EWN Parliamentary Reporter
Immigration and trade on agenda as Pretoria hosts Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs Minister Frederick Shava - Tumaole Mohlaoli, Snr Reporter at Newzroom Afrika
Serena Williams announces retirement from Tennis
Protests and Unrest in the West Rand - Tshidiso Thlaripe, Rand West Mayoral Spokesperson & Prof Nirmala Gopal, Criminologist
ANCWL march to highlight the contributions made by the women of 1956. - Gogo Ndlovana, ANCWL secretary
Amnesty International: Early pregnancy is a crisis affecting adolescent and young girls, and needs urgent attention. - Marike Keller, Researcher at Amnesty International
Ashleigh Buhai wins women's British open! - Ashleigh Buhai Professional Golfer
Tshidi Madia sits in for Mandy in this episode.
Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell meets with Tembisa residents, this after days of protest. - Nokukhanya Mntambo, EWN Reporter
Kagiso residents vow to continue protest until illegal miner situation is dealt with. - Buhle Mbhele, EWN Reporter
ANC continues to work on the ground vowing to help residents fight crime and zama zama's. - Lesego Makhubela, Gauteng ANC Spokesperson
EWN reveals that COSATU public sector unions have met with Minister Nxesi in a bid to prevent deadlock over wages. - Theto Mahlakoana, EWN Reporter
Adv Busisiwe Mkwebane's inquiry continues: Former SARS official, Ivan Pillay takes the stand. - Lindsay Dentlinger, Parliamentary Reporter at EWN
PPSA concerned about interference with its functioning in violation of the Constitution. - Vuyo Zungula President of ATM
Residents of Kagiso protest and cause road closures demanding the closure of old mine shafts. - Buhle Mbhele, EWN Reporter
Mining expert shares his views on how cheap labour is driving illegal mining. - David van Wyk, Benchmarks Foundation Chief Researcher
MMC of Community Safety Security, Reagan Allen unpacks a 100 days in office. - Reagen Allen, MMC of Safety and Security in Cape Town
Magashule Gana leaves the DA. - Tshidi Madia, EWN Senior Politics Journalist
COVID Vaccine Update: Apparent death from a vaccine inoculation - Kevin Brandt, EWN Reporter
Lead singer of South African band Just Jinjer signs up for iconic cape2rio sailing race 2023. Ard Matthews
Krugersdorp gangrape suspects are back in court today. - Bernadette Wicks. EWN Reporter
ANC, DA and other political parties against illegal mining. - Nomvula Mokonyane, ANC Spokesperson
Gauteng Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile goes to Tembisa to quell down tensions. - Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Eskom announces stage 2 load shedding. - Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom spokesperson
Interview: Athol Williams on the Bain & Co. being banned from doing business with the UK Government. A huge step forward in our fight against state capture.
Public protector parliament hearing continues. - Lindsay Dentlinger, EWN Parliamentary Reporter
More Mineshaft Raids in Krugersdorp - Kgomotso Modise, EWN Reporter
The Senzo Meyiwa murder case which was meant to resume today has been postponed to September 5 for trial. - Kgomotso Modise, EWN Reporter
Metro police remain on standby this after four people were shot dead yesterday in Tembisa. - Kelebogile Thepa, EMPD Spokesperson
Amnesty International is calling for swift action against those responsible for the deaths of protesters. - Genevieve Quintal, Amnesty International South Africa
MMC of safety in Ekhuruleni says they are dealing with the protests in Tembisa. - Letlhogonolo Moseki, City of Ekurhuleni MMC for community safety
As we celebrate women's month, we reflect on GBV today we tell the story of how the South African criminal justice system fails GBV victims - Graig-Lee Smith, EWN Reporter
Police Minister Bheki Cele is conducting raids at the Krugersdorp mine dumps. This follows the gang rape of eight women last week. - Tumaole Mohlaoli, Snr Reporter at Newzroom Afrika
Public Protector parliament hearing continues-new witness. - Lindsay Dentlinger, Parliamentary Reporter EWN
Fuel prices set to drop tomorrow. - Robert Maake, Director for Fuel Pricing Mechanism, Department of Energy
Police Commissioner Masemola and Police Minister Bheki Cele brief media on crime fighting measures.
80 Suspects accused of gang rape and robbing of eight women are appearing in the Krugersdorp magistrate court. - Bernadette Wicks, EWN Reporter
Residents in Tembisa block roads this in protest over servivce delivery. - Kelebogile Thepa, EMPD Spokesperson
President Cyril Ramaphosa wraps up ANC Policy Conference and declares it a success. - Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
News24 continues with with their expose with Babita Deokara murder. - Jeff Wicks, News24 Reporter