The Midday Report Express - 9 August 2022

The Senzo Meyiwa murder case which was meant to resume today has been postponed to September 5 for trial. - Kgomotso Modise, EWN Reporter



Metro police remain on standby this after four people were shot dead yesterday in Tembisa. - Kelebogile Thepa, EMPD Spokesperson



Amnesty International is calling for swift action against those responsible for the deaths of protesters. - Genevieve Quintal, Amnesty International South Africa



MMC of safety in Ekhuruleni says they are dealing with the protests in Tembisa. - Letlhogonolo Moseki, City of Ekurhuleni MMC for community safety



As we celebrate women's month, we reflect on GBV today we tell the story of how the South African criminal justice system fails GBV victims - Graig-Lee Smith, EWN Reporter



Police Minister Bheki Cele is conducting raids at the Krugersdorp mine dumps. This follows the gang rape of eight women last week. - Tumaole Mohlaoli, Snr Reporter at Newzroom Afrika



Public Protector parliament hearing continues-new witness. - Lindsay Dentlinger, Parliamentary Reporter EWN



Fuel prices set to drop tomorrow. - Robert Maake, Director for Fuel Pricing Mechanism, Department of Energy

