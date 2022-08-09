The Midday Report Express - 9 August 2022

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
City of Cape Town to implement water management process for excessive users A warning letter will be issued after two consecutive months of excessive usage, and restriction will happen in the third month sh... 14 August 2022 9:30 AM
Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA Watch the heartfelt appeal by GOTG founder and South African hero Dr Imtiaz Sooliman. 13 August 2022 5:12 PM
Women in the driving seat thanks to Retreat library learner licence initiative Retreat Library hosted a learner licence class for women from the local community, with a view to help them obtain their learner l... 13 August 2022 4:16 PM
View all Local
Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go Delivered to you every afternoon. 12 August 2022 3:12 PM
[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana. 12 August 2022 12:52 PM
Magashule loses last legal bid to overturn suspension as ANC secretary-general The Constitutional Court has dismissed his application for leave to appeal, explaining that there is no reasonable prospect for su... 11 August 2022 7:09 AM
View all Politics
Johnson's talcum baby powder to be discontinued, with switch to cornstarch base Johnson & Johnson has faced lawsuits over allegations it is hiding cancer risks tied to its talc-based baby powder. 13 August 2022 6:21 PM
Germany buying a lot more coal from South Africa as Russian ban takes effect Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Lars Halter. 12 August 2022 3:42 PM
Pros and cons of offshore investment, which asset class works best for you? An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available. 12 August 2022 12:15 PM
View all Business
"I don't want children, I got sterilised at 29" - Why is this stigmatised? CapeTalk Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to Carmen Williams about her decision to get sterilised at 29 years o... 13 August 2022 1:36 PM
[VIDEO] It's a boy! Local sanctuary shares incredible footage of rhino birth The "Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary" in Mpumalanga has released a full birth video to celebrate its latest arrival. 13 August 2022 1:13 PM
Epilepsy sufferers at greater risk of premature death - SA Neurological Society Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Prakash Kathan, a member of the Neurological Society of South Africa. 13 August 2022 12:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
"Zero sympathy for All Blacks" - SAns want Boks to demolish NZ at Ellis Park The Springboks convincingly beat the All Blacks 26-10 in Mbombela last Saturday, and back-to-back wins against New Zealand would s... 13 August 2022 2:13 PM
[WATCH] Skipper Siya gets down with fans to welcome Dweba ahead of NZ clash Springbok captain Siya Kolisi warmed hearts again this week when he jammed with supporters ahead of the clash with the All Blacks... 13 August 2022 11:42 AM
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby' Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks. 12 August 2022 1:28 PM
View all Sport
US actor Anne Heche dies a week after car crash that set house ablaze The Hollywood star sustained serious injuries when she crashed into an LA house after initially driving into another building. 13 August 2022 3:02 PM
Lester Tester: A lesson in ballroom dancing with disabled dancer, Cassidy Bailey Today's Lester Tester has a bit of spin. 12 August 2022 3:19 PM
Actor Dean-Richard Olivier shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Dean-Richard Oliver. 12 August 2022 2:55 PM
View all Entertainment
Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA Watch the heartfelt appeal by GOTG founder and South African hero Dr Imtiaz Sooliman. 13 August 2022 5:12 PM
Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie on a ventilator after stabbing attack in NY Reports said he was preparing to give a lecture when his attacker rushed to the stage and stabbed Rushdie in the neck and abdomen. 13 August 2022 9:17 AM
[WATCH] Insanely overcrowded Chinese water park stuns the internet Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 11 August 2022 3:18 PM
View all World
Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA Watch the heartfelt appeal by GOTG founder and South African hero Dr Imtiaz Sooliman. 13 August 2022 5:12 PM
[LISTEN] What a 78 000-year-old child burial site says about Homo Sapiens Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Emmanuel Ndiema, head of archaeology at the National Museum of Kenya. about the find. The toddler (nam... 11 August 2022 6:29 PM
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday. 11 August 2022 1:35 PM
View all Africa
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby' Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks. 12 August 2022 1:28 PM
[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana. 12 August 2022 12:52 PM
[LISTEN] What a 78 000-year-old child burial site says about Homo Sapiens Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Emmanuel Ndiema, head of archaeology at the National Museum of Kenya. about the find. The toddler (nam... 11 August 2022 6:29 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report Express
arrow_forward
The Midday Report Express - 9 August 2022

The Midday Report Express - 9 August 2022

9 August 2022 2:15 PM

Protests and Unrest in the West Rand - Tshidiso Thlaripe, Rand West Mayoral Spokesperson & Prof Nirmala Gopal, Criminologist

ANCWL march to highlight the contributions made by the women of 1956. - Gogo Ndlovana, ANCWL secretary

Amnesty International: Early pregnancy is a crisis affecting adolescent and young girls, and needs urgent attention. - Marike Keller, Researcher at Amnesty International

Ashleigh Buhai wins women's British open! - Ashleigh Buhai Professional Golfer


More episodes from The Midday Report Express

The Midday Report - 12 August 2022

12 August 2022 2:33 PM

Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe's pre-trial hearing begins. - Kevin Brandt, EWN Reporter

Proceedings in the Durban Magistrate's Court are expected to resume shortly as 20 alleged instigators of the 2021 July Unrest make their first appearance. - Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent

ANC North West elective conference under way. - Zinhle Kanyane, EWN Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa leads an imbizo in Sedibeng. - Nokukhanya Mntambo, EWN Reporter

The DA leads a picket outside Tembisa Hospital. - Jack Bloom, Leader Of DA at Gauteng Legislature

City of Tshwane monitoring Rand Water supply outage. -  Daryl Johnston, Tshwane's Utility Services MMC

As we observe the 10th anniversary of Marikana massacre , ‘Marikana the musical’ returns to State Theatre. - Aubrey Sekhabi, Artistic Director at the State Theatre

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report - 11 August 2022

11 August 2022 2:30 PM

Roodepoort protest against planned evictions from a social housing project owned by the City. - Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter & Xolani Fihla- JMPD spokesperson

Another 7 suspected illegal miners appear in court this in the wake of the Krugersdorp rapes. - Malungelo Booi, Newzroom Afrika Reporter

Embattled Former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede and others appear on charges of fraud and corruption. - Kaveel Singh, News24 Snr Reporter

New KZN premier Nomusa Dube- Ncube announces new cabinet. - Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent

The SIU received a tip off from a whistleblower that there is alleged serious maladministration in the affairs of Alexkor. - Kaizer Kganyago, SIU Spokesperson

Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry continues. - Lindsay Dentlinger, Parliamentary Reporter EWN

Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi briefs media the digitisation of home affairs records, passport security and latest on transit visas. - Kgomotso Modise, EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report - 10 August 2022

10 August 2022 2:21 PM

Krugersdorp gang rape accused back in court - Bernadette Wicks, EWN Reporter

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy conducts oversight visits at Gauteng illegal mining hotspot - Sahlule Luzipho, Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources

Government media briefing on the progress made regarding the Marikana litigations - Kgomotso Modise, EWN Reporter & David van Wyk, Benchmarks Foundation chief researcher & Khuselwa Dyantyi, Litigation Fellow SERI

The first women KZN Premier elect, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, expected to be sworn in - Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent

The impeachment Inquiry into Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office continues - Lindsay Dentlinger, EWN Parliamentary Reporter

Immigration and trade on agenda as Pretoria hosts Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs Minister Frederick Shava - Tumaole Mohlaoli, Snr Reporter at Newzroom Afrika

Serena Williams announces retirement from Tennis

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express - 8 August 2022

8 August 2022 2:21 PM

ANC KZN announces Nomusa Dube-Ncube as the Premier candidate. - Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent & Dr Fikile Vilakazi, Political Analyst, UKZN

The DA plans to table a motion of no-confidence against Gauteng Premier David Makhura - Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter

The Trial of Hillary Gardee's murder Continued - Zikhona Ntshona, Newzroom Afrika Reporter

Greylisting would have drastic effects on South Africans - Rebecca Thomson, Senior Associate at Allen & Overy

US Secretary of state Antony J. Blinken is in SA on a five nation tour of Africa - Brookes Spector, US Foreign Policy Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express - 5 August 2022

5 August 2022 2:33 PM

Tshidi Madia sits in for Mandy in this episode.

Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell meets with Tembisa residents, this after days of protest. - Nokukhanya Mntambo, EWN Reporter

Kagiso residents vow to continue protest until illegal miner situation is dealt with. - Buhle Mbhele, EWN Reporter

ANC continues to work on the ground vowing to help residents fight crime and zama zama's. - Lesego Makhubela, Gauteng ANC Spokesperson

EWN reveals that COSATU public sector unions have met with Minister Nxesi in a bid to prevent deadlock over wages. - Theto Mahlakoana, EWN Reporter

Adv Busisiwe Mkwebane's inquiry continues: Former SARS official, Ivan Pillay takes the stand. - Lindsay Dentlinger, Parliamentary Reporter at EWN

PPSA concerned about interference with its functioning in violation of the Constitution. - Vuyo Zungula President of ATM

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express - 4 August 2022

4 August 2022 2:14 PM

Residents of Kagiso protest and cause road closures demanding the closure of old mine shafts. - Buhle Mbhele, EWN Reporter

Mining expert shares his views on how cheap labour is driving illegal mining. - David van Wyk, Benchmarks Foundation Chief Researcher

MMC of Community Safety Security, Reagan Allen unpacks a 100 days in office. - Reagen Allen, MMC of Safety and Security in Cape Town

Magashule Gana leaves the DA. - Tshidi Madia, EWN Senior Politics Journalist

COVID Vaccine Update: Apparent death from a vaccine inoculation - Kevin Brandt, EWN Reporter

Lead singer of South African band Just Jinjer signs up for iconic cape2rio sailing race 2023. Ard Matthews

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report - 3 August 2022

3 August 2022 2:31 PM

Krugersdorp gangrape suspects are back in court today. - Bernadette Wicks. EWN Reporter

ANC, DA and other political parties against illegal mining. - Nomvula Mokonyane, ANC Spokesperson

Gauteng Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile goes to Tembisa to quell down tensions. - Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter

Eskom announces stage 2 load shedding. - Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom spokesperson

Interview: Athol Williams on the Bain & Co. being banned from doing business with the UK Government. A huge step forward in our fight against state capture.

Public protector parliament hearing continues. - Lindsay Dentlinger, EWN Parliamentary Reporter

More Mineshaft Raids in Krugersdorp - Kgomotso Modise, EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report - 2 August 2022

2 August 2022 2:26 PM

The Senzo Meyiwa murder case which was meant to resume today has been postponed to September 5 for trial. - Kgomotso Modise, EWN Reporter

Metro police remain on standby this after four people were shot dead yesterday in Tembisa. - Kelebogile Thepa, EMPD Spokesperson

Amnesty International is calling for swift action against those responsible for the deaths of protesters. - Genevieve Quintal, Amnesty International South Africa

MMC of safety in Ekhuruleni says they are dealing with the protests in Tembisa. - Letlhogonolo Moseki, City of Ekurhuleni MMC for community safety

As we celebrate women's month, we reflect on GBV today we tell the story of how the South African criminal justice system fails GBV victims - Graig-Lee Smith, EWN Reporter

Police Minister Bheki Cele is conducting raids at the Krugersdorp mine dumps. This follows the gang rape of eight women last week. - Tumaole Mohlaoli, Snr Reporter at Newzroom Afrika

Public Protector parliament hearing continues-new witness. - Lindsay Dentlinger, Parliamentary Reporter EWN

Fuel prices set to drop tomorrow. - Robert Maake, Director for Fuel Pricing Mechanism, Department of Energy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report - 1 August 2022

1 August 2022 2:06 PM

Police Commissioner Masemola and Police Minister Bheki Cele brief media on crime fighting measures.

80 Suspects accused of gang rape and robbing of eight women are appearing in the Krugersdorp magistrate court. - Bernadette Wicks, EWN Reporter

Residents in Tembisa block roads this in protest over servivce delivery. - Kelebogile Thepa, EMPD Spokesperson

President Cyril Ramaphosa wraps up ANC Policy Conference and declares it a success. - Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist

News24 continues with with their expose with Babita Deokara murder. - Jeff Wicks, News24 Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA

Local Africa World

Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie on a ventilator after stabbing attack in NY

World

"I don't want children, I got sterilised at 29" - Why is this stigmatised?

Lifestyle

It’s snowing! And it will keep going all weekend – Snow Report

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Wildlife authorities in KZN still trying to track an escaped lion

14 August 2022 11:43 AM

Mamelodi Sundowns humiliate Kaizer Chiefs in front of packed Loftus faithful

14 August 2022 7:49 AM

Lotto results, Saturday, 13 August 2022

14 August 2022 6:55 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA