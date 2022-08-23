The Midday Report Express - 23 August 2022

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Tygerberg Children’s Choir is open for auditions! Auditions are open for children in Grades 4 to 7 to join the award-winning Tygerberg Children’s Choir. 25 June 2023 12:49 PM
Nominate a teacher for a national award Nominations for the 2023 National Teaching Awards are now open. 25 June 2023 12:30 PM
Experience the magic of Disney's 100 years at Grand West The magic of Disney is being bought the Grand Arena in the form of Disney100 “The Concert” between 7 - 9 July 2023. Sara-Jayne ch... 25 June 2023 12:00 PM
View all Local
Mangaung's Nthatisi echoes Mbalula's sentiments about a divisive Magashule The acting Mangaung mayor told Eyewitness News that Magashule has been working hard to try divide the ANC as he seemingly recruits... 25 June 2023 10:28 AM
Mbalula on Phala Phala: ANC won’t 'sacrifice' Ramaphosa at the 'altar' Addressing the Western Cape ANC on Saturday, Mbalula assured conference delegates that the party was on top of the matter and woul... 25 June 2023 8:41 AM
Mkhwebane's 'frivolous' bribe claims have been denied by ANC MPs - Mbalula The ANC secretary-general said Members of Parliament (MPs) accused of bribery by Busisiwe Mkhwebane have denied it in writing. 25 June 2023 8:24 AM
View all Politics
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME) Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it. 22 June 2023 10:05 PM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion. 22 June 2023 8:17 PM
View all Business
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Tired of being stuck in the house during the cold, wet weather? Here's how to make the most of your weekend. 24 June 2023 8:12 AM
[LISTEN] Podcast, movie and TV recommendations for you this weekend If you are looking for something to watch or listen to this weekend, here is your perfect guide. 23 June 2023 5:01 PM
The Masked Singer: Everything YOU need to know about the mystery show The Masked Singer South Africa premiered on 3 June and if you have any questions about the show, here are the answers. 23 June 2023 3:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this... 24 June 2023 8:20 AM
Former Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael in the running for Richards Bay F.C job Earlier this week, the Natal Rich Boys parted ways with its head coach Vasili Manousakis and assistant coaches Pitso Dladla and Ro... 23 June 2023 11:42 AM
Happy 51st birthday, Zinedine Zidane! Professional player turned coach Zinedine Zidane is a legend of legends. 23 June 2023 9:06 AM
View all Sport
Singer-songwriter Keanu Harker pays tribute to the inspiring men in his life Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker. 24 June 2023 2:01 PM
Mind blown! Mentalist Larry Soffer stuns with his electrifying magic Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by mentalist Larry Soffer. 24 June 2023 1:11 PM
[WATCH] Kylie Minogue breaks five-year silence with viral hit Padam Padam Kylie Minogue says her life is now divided into "pre-Padam" and "post-Padam" eras. 23 June 2023 2:22 PM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight Who would YOU bet your money on? 23 June 2023 9:54 AM
Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks? As the Titan incident illustrates, the unpredictable nature and unintended consequences of frontier tourism are very real things. 23 June 2023 9:31 AM
Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers Debris from the missing submersible was found less than 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic. 23 June 2023 8:10 AM
View all World
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
View all Opinion

The Midday Report Express
The Midday Report Express - 23 August 2022

The Midday Report Express - 23 August 2022

23 August 2022 12:31 PM

One Year anniversary since whistleblower Babita Deokaran was murder.

Western Cape Action SA leader and State capture whistle-blower Vytjie Mentor passes away after battling a long illness.

National Head of the Hawk's Lt. Gen Godfrey Lebeya briefs media to outline milestones achieved since his appointment in June 2018.

Embattled Former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede and others appear fraud and corruption trial moves forward.

Stats SA releases Quarterly Labour Force Survey.

Can SA afford the Nation Strike happening Wednesday, 24 August 2022?


The Midday Report Express: 23 June 2023

23 June 2023 2:49 PM

Thirty-one suspected illegal miners have died in a shaft at a mine in Welkom, this as the issue of Zama Zama’s in the country continues to escalate.

The Gift Of Givers continues to help those affected by the Western Cape Floods.

The 11th SA Aids Conference draws to a close, as shocking revelations about infection rates among the youth continue to soar.

The Western Cape ANC Conference gets underway, and Section 194 Inquiry Chair, Richard Dyanty, vying for the top position.

The 49th edition of the National Arts Festival kicks off in Makhanda, amidst concerns around ongoing water shortages

The Midday Express Report: 22 June 2023

22 June 2023 3:18 PM

Human Sciences Research Council hots ’post-Zondo commission’ programme. Justice Zondo will be speaking along with other people who were involved in the commission from the legal perspective and Analysis: Today marks a year since Chief Justice Zondo delivered the Report of the Commission on State Capture to President Ramaphosa marking the end of a 4-year long process of investigations and public hearings.

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefed the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet.

EWN reports that there are growing concerns over the illegal occupation of dilapidated buildings in the City of Johannesburg (CoJ).

The rain has now subsided in Cederberg and helicopters are able to do drop-offs in areas where needed.

The search for the missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic continues. NSRI experts tell us what the search will entail.

The Midday Express Report: 21 June 2023

21 June 2023 1:53 PM

Diepsloot residents say they have had enough, as crime rates rise in the community. Leaders are headed to the union buildings to engage with the presidency.

Businesses in affected areas in the Western Cape suffer a blow as parts of the province remained closed due to floods.

SAWS issues more alerts, two more cold fronts are expected to hit the Western Cape in the coming days.

The former State Security Minister and African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) Bongani Bongo and his co-accused are back in the Nelspruit Specialized Commercial Crimes Court.

One of the attorneys that previously represented Thabo Bester is set to appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court. He was accused of attempted rape in March.

The Midday Express Report: 20 June 2023

20 June 2023 4:23 PM

Facebook Rapist, ThaboBester's lawyers withdraw from the case, he appears alongside eight people involved in his escape.

Embattled Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane has won the interdict against the SIU, the President and Fort Hare.

The first witness in former state security minister ANC MP Bongani Bongo’s fraud and corruption trial in the Nelspruit Specialized Commercial Crimes Court is set to take the stand.

Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) intends to write to the Justice Minister to expedite the extradition of South African citizen, Iain Wares, who stands accused of a raft of high-profile historical child sexual abuse cases in the United Kingdom.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde provides an update on the coordinated response to the recent flooding seen in some parts of the province.

The health department will have a briefing following the passing of the NHI Bill.

South Africa kick-starts a week-long AIDS Conference. This is the first face-to-face or in-person conference since the Outbreak of COVID-19. The conference will officially be opened by Deputy President Paul Mashatile in his capacity as the Chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council.

The Midday Report Express: 19 June 2023

19 June 2023 2:26 PM

Those who were meant to accompany President Cyril Ramaphosa to war-torn Ukraine and Russia are back home, after being stuck in Poland.

The Democratic Alliance will urgently submit questions to parliament demanding answers on the Russia-Ukraine peace mission.

The Democratic Alliance will urgently submit questions to parliament demanding answers on the Russia-Ukraine peace mission.

Weather conditions continue to worsen in the Western Cape, and disaster management is on-site to deal with any crisis which could unfold.

Ronald Lamola and the French minister of foreign affairs will be signing a cooperation agreement to boost the SIU’s cyber forensic investigating capacity.

The National Department of Transport has updated members of the public that the driving licence card production machine is back in total production.

The Midday Report Express: 16 June 2023

16 June 2023 2:15 PM

SA President's security personal blockaded in Poland.

Update on the Western Cape Floods. Disaster management teams continue to be on high alert.

Deputy President Mashatile is currently leading the National Youth Day commemoration in Bloemfonetin.

Gauteng government warns residents to not fall prey to scams as they launch 8000 new jobs on Youth Day.

We check what political parties are doing for Youth Day: DA, EFF, Actions SA.

Metropolitan partners with Uber to help transport young job seekers to job interviews for free.

The Midday Report Express: 15 June 2023

15 June 2023 1:24 PM

Weather conditions continue to worsen in the Western Cape, as SA Weather Service issue Level 6 warning.

Salvation Army calls for donations to assist those affected by storms.

Hawks boss, Godfrey Lebeya, holds a media briefing to outline and take stock of milestones achieved during the 4th quarter.

School registrations open in Gauteng.

Workers affiliated with NEHAWU and the academic and professional staff association are protesting at the Sefako Makgatho University in Ga-Rankuwa

The Midday Report Express: 14 June 2023

14 June 2023 1:45 PM

Gauteng Police Commissioner presents the province’s 4th Quarter Crime Statistics.

Four Section 194 members have recused themselves from The Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests. What now?

A Freestate community have been left in the dark this as Eskom refuses to assist with storing electricity generated from a solar plant.

Disaster Management on alert af floods ravage Western Cape

Government formally adopts the controversial NHI bill, many are opposed to it in its current form.

The Midday Report Express: 13 June 2023

13 June 2023 1:16 PM

South Africa faces more pushback this as US lawmakers urge the White House to move this year's AGOA summit away from the country.

Former US President Donald Trump arrives in Florida to appear in court over charges of stolen classified documents.

The City of Johannesburg mayor is back at work and is currently briefing council.

Suspended Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane is briefing the media today on the parliamentary bribery and corruption scandal.

A 31-year-old Zimbabwean appears in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court in connection with the escape of Thabo Bester.

Expelled former ANC secretary-general, Ace Magashule, is focusing his attention on fending off a probe by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

The two men accused of the murder fo the MUT lecturer return to the Durban Magistrates court for a bail application

The Midday Report Express: 12 June 2023

12 June 2023 1:29 PM

The Senzo Meyiwa trial resumes, today, Zandile Khumalo, a state witness returns to the stand.

JHB speaker Colleen Makhubele will brief the media about Tuesday’s budget speech.

Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa meets Mozambique's Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Carlos Zacarias at the Union Buildings.

Looking at the Earthqualke that happened this past weekend, was it a tremor, can we expect an aftershock and was mining the cause?

BRICS Summit hangs in the balance, this as President Cyril Ramaphpsa looks for a way out of hosting Brics summit due to Vladmir Putin arrest warrant.

Tributes continue to pour in for the late sporting legend, former Bafana Bafana coach, Clive Barker.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Local Lifestyle

Teen on Titanic submersible was 'terrified' about the trip – family

International

From 'Eish!' to 'Aw!'... 10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk

Local

Team SA in the finals of World Shearing Championships 2023

25 June 2023 5:03 PM

Concerned SAMA hopes for substantial govt engagement before NHI implementation

25 June 2023 3:58 PM

R12 million drug bust at Port of Ngqura in EC

25 June 2023 3:47 PM

