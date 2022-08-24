The Midday Report Express - 24 August 2022

Facebook Rapist, ThaboBester's lawyers withdraw from the case, he appears alongside eight people involved in his escape.



Embattled Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane has won the interdict against the SIU, the President and Fort Hare.



The first witness in former state security minister ANC MP Bongani Bongo’s fraud and corruption trial in the Nelspruit Specialized Commercial Crimes Court is set to take the stand.



Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) intends to write to the Justice Minister to expedite the extradition of South African citizen, Iain Wares, who stands accused of a raft of high-profile historical child sexual abuse cases in the United Kingdom.



Western Cape Premier Alan Winde provides an update on the coordinated response to the recent flooding seen in some parts of the province.



The health department will have a briefing following the passing of the NHI Bill.



South Africa kick-starts a week-long AIDS Conference. This is the first face-to-face or in-person conference since the Outbreak of COVID-19. The conference will officially be opened by Deputy President Paul Mashatile in his capacity as the Chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council.

