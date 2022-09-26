The Midday Report Express: 26 Septemer 2022

Uveka Rangappa sits in for Mandy Wiener in this episode.



Nomzamo Tavern Massacre suspects appear in court.



COSATU is holding its 14th annual conference this week.



ANC NEC Member and preidential hopeful, Dlamini-Zuma wants ANC step-aside rule to be amended.



Truck driver arrested for deadly Pongola crash expected back in court for bail.



The Western Cape continues to find new measures to deal with power cuts in the province.



Free State Government clarifies allocation of housing to Jagersfontein residents.



The South African Students Congress (Sasco) in Stellenbosch University wants the student involved in the second urination scandal to be held accountable.