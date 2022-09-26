The Midday Report Express: 26 Septemer 2022

Streaming issues? Report here
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
25 penguin chicks saved after storm being hand-reared (and you can 'adopt' one) Most of the baby African penguins hatched less than two weeks ago and will need the right food and lots of tender loving care. 12 August 2023 5:33 PM
Three fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks of fun activities in and around Cape Town. 12 August 2023 10:52 AM
CT taxi strike: No arrests yet for 5 murders, 'all leads being followed' Five people died in the chaos which swept across the Mother City while buses, trucks, private vehicles, and public facilities were... 12 August 2023 10:18 AM
Glynnis Breytenbach (DA) on Jacob Zuma's release: 'It's a joke! A mockery!' Two months into former president Jacob Zuma's eight-month sentence, he's been granted a "special remissions" release. 11 August 2023 9:31 AM
'Millions of people living desperate lives in rural SA, and govt doesn't care?' 'Despite grinding poverty, the ANC prefers ideological rhetoric to investment' writes Peter Bruce in a powerful column for Busines... 10 August 2023 9:32 PM
[LISTEN] Ebrahim Rasool says taxi strike is failure of applying law 'equitably' The African National Congress believes the taxi strike a deliberate political strategy of the Democratic Alliance. 10 August 2023 10:38 AM
'Difficult but crucial work ahead with Santaco' – CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis The City of Cape Town welcomes the end of the Santaco taxi strike after eight violent days. 11 August 2023 1:54 PM
Loadshedding likely to improve SIGNIFICANTLY by year-end – Energy Council SA The Energy Council of SA believes Eskom is on its way up and loadshedding is on its way out. 11 August 2023 9:45 AM
A CPT shopping centre reportedly in default as landlords keep taking strain Tenants of the 86 000m² Parow Centre have apparently been notified to not make rental payments into the landlord's bank account. 10 August 2023 11:15 PM
SAMA-winner Claire Phillips on healing and her new song 'Amongst the Stars' Claire Phillips and Sara-Jane Makwala King talk their hearts out on Weekend Breakfast, with Claire also performing live in studio. 12 August 2023 6:40 PM
Boxing for fitness: 'It teaches you to join body and mind' 'If you can walk you can box, it's never too late to learn' says Boxfit Gym's Simon Domingos. 12 August 2023 4:51 PM
'Things should be easier now': Banyana legend, Anna Monate The Banyana Banyana veteran said if the women's game is to take its rightful place, there needs to be more investment in terms of,... 12 August 2023 8:13 AM
'The lack of respect hurt me': Seoposenwe on Banyana Banyana's pay battle Despite the African Champions and Safa being at loggerheads over bonuses and poor preparation ahead of the tournament, Desiree Ell... 11 August 2023 5:43 AM
One year to go: Will the Paris 2024 Olympic Games see a return to normalcy? Paris could play host to a more "traditional and enjoyable" Olympic Games in 2024. 10 August 2023 10:20 AM
Will Linley on love, finding 'the one' and new single 'Gracie' The young Cape Town muso chats to Carl Wastie about the inspiration behind his new track and finding that still-faceless 'Gracie'. 12 August 2023 2:20 PM
Throwing things on stage is bad concert etiquette, but it's not a new trend Objects are often thrown at musicians by fans who have generated condemnation on both mainstream and social media. 11 August 2023 2:49 PM
Dogs of Chernobyl have mutated DNA 15 generations later The dogs living in and around the ruins of the Chernobyl power plant appear to have a different genetic makeup to other animals. 10 August 2023 12:39 PM
First New York shark attack since 1953: Woman reportedly lost 9kg of flesh A 65-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being bitten by a shark on Rockaway Beach on Monday. 9 August 2023 12:58 PM
Firefighters battling to contain wildfires as Portugal hit by a THIRD heatwave Wildfires have so far engulfed thousands of hectares of land as temperatures continue to soar. 9 August 2023 12:06 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
HRW says Zimbabwe elections cannot be free or fair: 'Depressing news' Zimbabweans will head to the polls to vote for a president later this month, but these elections may not be free or fair. 8 August 2023 12:16 PM
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done. 10 August 2023 6:28 AM
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women's Month symptomatic of deeper problem Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday. 9 August 2023 9:08 PM
Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women's Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler. 9 August 2023 8:36 PM
The Midday Report Express
The Midday Report Express: 26 Septemer 2022

The Midday Report Express: 26 Septemer 2022

26 September 2022 11:22 AM

Uveka Rangappa sits in for Mandy Wiener in this episode.

Nomzamo Tavern Massacre suspects appear in court.

COSATU is holding its 14th annual conference this week.

ANC NEC Member and preidential hopeful, Dlamini-Zuma wants ANC step-aside rule to be amended. 

Truck driver arrested for deadly Pongola crash expected back in court for bail.

The Western Cape continues to find new measures to deal with power cuts in the province. 

Free State Government clarifies allocation of housing to Jagersfontein residents. 

The South African Students Congress (Sasco) in Stellenbosch University wants the student involved in the second urination scandal to be held accountable.


The Midday Report Express: 31 July 2023

31 July 2023 1:20 PM

Warring Zamas Zamas put Riverlea suburb under siege
More violent protests at Slovo park
Analysis: EFF celebrates 10th anniversary, what were the big takeaways?
The City of Tshwane interdicts ongoing strike by municipal workers affiliated with SAMWU.

The Midday Report Express: 27 July 2023

27 July 2023 1:37 PM

VIP Units N1 assault video's integrity called into question.

Update on Senzo Meyiwe trial.

The Midday Report Express: 26 July 2023

26 July 2023 2:32 PM

VIP Protection officers in court for bail application.
This week the EFF marks 10 years since its launch.
The Department of Health detects 3rd imported cholera case.
The Competition Tribunal conditionally approves the merger of Takatso Aviation and South African Airways.

The Midday Report Express: 25 July 2023

25 July 2023 1:13 PM

77 people hurt in awful Auckland Park bus crash

The Senzo Meywa Trial continues this as things continue to heat up during Zandile Khumalo’s testimony.

Mdumiseni Zuma appears in court, he faces charges linked to the burning of the Brookside mall in Pietermaritzburg during the July unrest.

Economists explain why SA sugar and chocolate prices keep rising, they also explain why they won’t drop anytime soon.

The Midday Report Express: 24 July 2023

24 July 2023 1:13 PM

N1 assault VIP protection unit hand themselves into SAPS
Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and co-accused case delayed this as state witness has a shotting at her premises.
Elon Musk reveals Twitter symbol with be changed to an X.
Looking to the ANCWL and newly elected President, Sisisi Tolashe elected ANCWL President

The Midday Report Express: 21 July 2023

21 July 2023 2:01 PM

SA Government confirms they will execute ICC warrant of arrest again Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Update in cause of gas explosion in Bree Street, Johannesburg
The Senzo Meyiwa trial continues. Zandile Khumalo takes a return to the stand this after being ill the previous day.

The Midday Report Express: 20 July 2023

20 July 2023 1:15 PM

One death confirm in JHB gas explosion.

ANC continues to meet BRICS political parties ahead of summit.

The Senzo Meyiwa trial continues. Zandile Khumalo takes a return to the stand this after being ill the previous day.

Further court papers have been released in what the DA calls a legal precedent setting case related to South Africa's response to ICC warrants of arrest.

The Midday Report Express: 19 July 2023

19 July 2023 1:57 PM

Vladimir Putin withdraws from BRICS Summit.


The nation will get a 12th additional official language today as President Cyril. Ramaphosa is expected to sign the South African Sign Language Bill into law.


City Power says their staff continue to be attacked and they’ve issued warning that they will withdraw technicians from hostile areas.


South African Firefighters send third batch of troops to Canada to assist with stopping wildfires there.


Tshidi Madia has a one on one with suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in this weeks episode of Politricking.

The Midday Report Express: 18 July 2023

18 July 2023 1:46 PM

Dr Magudumana's second attempt to declare arrest unlawful fails
Eskom announces COO Jan Oberholzer’s abrupt exit.
Court orders President Cyril Ramaphosa’s confidential affidavit related to an Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrest warrant for be made public.
President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign into law the South African Sign Language Bill making sign language and official language

The Midday Report Express: 17 July 2023

17 July 2023 1:23 PM

Five Truck Attack suspects arrested over the weekend. Court appearance scheduled for today.

The murder trial of whistleblower Babita Deokaran returns to court.

Electricity Minister apologises for escalation in loadshedding stages over the weekend.

Western Cape MEC shocked as 39 children have already been killed violently in the Western Cape this year.

CT taxi strike: No arrests yet for 5 murders, 'all leads being followed'

Local

Local

Tshwane trench collapse: Bodies of 3 men retrieved, confirms EMS

Local

Local

Three fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Local Lifestyle

Local Lifestyle

Police rubbish claims by Thabo Bester that items worth R30m have gone missing

12 August 2023 7:25 PM

12 August 2023 7:25 PM

Mkhwebane: Section 194 process a 'travesty of justice riddled with illegalities'

12 August 2023 5:18 PM

12 August 2023 5:18 PM

Steenhuisen: ANC Gauteng desperately forming 'doomsday coalitions' with EFF & PA

12 August 2023 4:13 PM

12 August 2023 4:13 PM

