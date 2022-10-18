The Midday Report Express: 18 October 2022

The Department of Water and Sanitation updates on water usage and the crisis we are currently facing. Sputnik Ratau - Spokesperson for the National Department of Water and Sanitation has an update on this crisis.



Does our justice system continue to fail women and children in SA? The man accused of killing Bokgabo faces another charge of rape yet he was free to commit another crime? Dr Shaheda Omar, Director of the Teddy Bear Clinic unpacks the reality of our justice system.



Life Esidemeni enquiry resumes with the former head of health back in the hot seat. Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter



Joburg arsonist back in court for a second appearance. Alfa Ramushwana, Eye Wsitness News Reporter was in court and updated that this 36year old is a convicted criminal out after serving part of his sentence.



SA is not in the clear of COVID-19 yet, this as an increase in hospitalisations can be expected. Prof Shabir Madhi Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand gives his expect analysis.



ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 has begun and Telford Vice - Cricket Writer joined Mandy Wiener for a forecast of what to expect.