The Midday Report Express: 18 October 2022

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Slain UK doctor got caught in taxi protest after taking wrong turn Kar Hao Teoh, 40, was killed after taking a wrong turn as he drove from the airport with his wife Sara and two-year-old son. 11 August 2023 11:47 AM
Zandile Mafe friend believes 'he was the scapegoat, he is innocent' Zandile Mafe has admitted to setting Parliament alight, but his friend doesn't think he's to blame. 11 August 2023 10:25 AM
Loadshedding likely to improve SIGNIFICANTLY by year-end – Energy Council SA The Energy Council of SA believes Eskom is on its way up and loadshedding is on its way out. 11 August 2023 9:45 AM
Glynnis Breytenbach (DA) on Jacob Zuma's release: 'It's a joke! A mockery!' Two months into former president Jacob Zuma's eight-month sentence, he's been granted a “special remissions” release. 11 August 2023 9:31 AM
'Millions of people living desperate lives in rural SA, and govt doesnt care?' 'Despite grinding poverty, the ANC prefers ideological rhetoric to investment' writes Peter Bruce in a powerful column for Busines... 10 August 2023 9:32 PM
[LISTEN] Ebrahim Rasool says taxi strike is failure of applying law 'equitably' The African National Congress believes the taxi strike a deliberate political strategy of the Democratic Alliance. 10 August 2023 10:38 AM
A CPT shopping centre reportedly in default as landlords keep taking strain Tenants of the 86 000m² Parow Centre have apparently been notified to not make rental payments into the landlord’s bank account. 10 August 2023 11:15 PM
'Millions of people living desperate lives in rural SA, and govt doesnt care?' 'Despite grinding poverty, the ANC prefers ideological rhetoric to investment' writes Peter Bruce in a powerful column for Busines... 10 August 2023 9:32 PM
Partnership with big business boosts Sealand's upcycling of waste materials Sealand Gear produces bags, backpacks and totes from "throwaway" materials including sail cloth made for yachts. 10 August 2023 7:45 PM
Justice prevails for SPCA as court finds man guilty of animal cruelty Franco Louw faced charges for the continued neglect of his dog, who endured a life of misery while chained. 11 August 2023 12:04 PM
Are shops charging you per transaction? It's ILLEGAL! Here's what to do... According to the Consumer Protection Act this is illegal, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 11 August 2023 11:36 AM
Women and guns: ‘It’s not about playing Rambo; it’s about saving yourself’ With high rates of crime, gender-based violence, and femicide in our country, learning self-defence can literally be a lifesaver. 11 August 2023 11:21 AM
'The lack of respect hurt me': Seoposenwe on Banyana Banyana's pay battle Despite the African Champions and Safa being at loggerheads over bonuses and poor preparation ahead of the tournament, Desiree Ell... 11 August 2023 5:43 AM
One year to go: Will the Paris 2024 Olympic Games see a return to normalcy? Paris could play host to a more "traditional and enjoyable" Olympic Games in 2024. 10 August 2023 10:20 AM
'Boks will need to play their best team in every RWC game': Manana and Botha There are 12 players who will make their first appearances at a Rugby World Cup. 10 August 2023 9:13 AM
Radio reigns supreme over television and the internet in SA Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish reports that radio is the number one medium in South Africa right now. 11 August 2023 10:59 AM
Happy 50th birthday hip-hop! Hip-hop celebrates its 50th birthday today (11 August)! Let's celebrate with some of the most popular hits in the genre. 11 August 2023 8:45 AM
Lil Tay says she’s 'safe and alive', claims social media was hacked Rapper Lil Tay confirmed to TMZ that both she and her brother are in fact alive. 11 August 2023 7:34 AM
Dogs of Chernobyl have mutated DNA 15 generations later The dogs living in and around the ruins of the Chernobyl power plant appear to have a different genetic makeup to other animals. 10 August 2023 12:39 PM
First New York shark attack since 1953: Woman reportedly lost 9kg of flesh A 65-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being bitten by a shark on Rockaway Beach on Monday. 9 August 2023 12:58 PM
Firefighters battling to contain wildfires as Portugal hit by a THIRD heatwave Wildfires have so far engulfed thousands of hectares of land as temperatures continue to soar. 9 August 2023 12:06 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
HRW says Zimbabwe elections cannot be free or fair: 'Depressing news' Zimbabweans will head to the polls to vote for a president later this month, but these elections may not be free or fair. 8 August 2023 12:16 PM
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done. 10 August 2023 6:28 AM
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday. 9 August 2023 9:08 PM
Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler. 9 August 2023 8:36 PM
The Midday Report Express
The Midday Report Express: 18 October 2022

The Midday Report Express: 18 October 2022

18 October 2022 12:05 PM

The Department of Water and Sanitation updates on water usage and the crisis we are currently facing. Sputnik Ratau - Spokesperson for the National Department of Water and Sanitation has an update on this crisis.  

Does our justice system continue to fail women and children in SA? The man accused of killing Bokgabo faces another charge of rape yet he was free to commit another crime? Dr Shaheda Omar, Director of the Teddy Bear Clinic unpacks the reality of our justice system.

Life Esidemeni enquiry resumes with the former head of health back in the hot seat. Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter

Joburg arsonist back in court for a second appearance. Alfa Ramushwana, Eye Wsitness News Reporter was in court and updated that this 36year old is a convicted criminal out after serving part of his sentence.  

SA is not in the clear of  COVID-19 yet, this as an increase in hospitalisations can be expected. Prof Shabir Madhi Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand gives his expect analysis.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 has begun and Telford Vice - Cricket Writer joined Mandy Wiener for a forecast of what to expect.


The Midday Report Express: 31 July 2023

31 July 2023 1:20 PM

Warring Zamas Zamas put Riverlea suburb under siege
More violent protests at Slovo park
Analysis: EFF celebrates 10th anniversary, what were the big takeaways?
The City of Tshwane interdicts ongoing strike by municipal workers affiliated with SAMWU.

The Midday Report Express: 27 July 2023

27 July 2023 1:37 PM

VIP Units N1 assault video's integrity called into question.

Update on Senzo Meyiwe trial.

The Midday Report Express: 26 July 2023

26 July 2023 2:32 PM

VIP Protection officers in court for bail application.
This week the EFF marks 10 years since its launch.
The Department of Health detects 3rd imported cholera case.
The Competition Tribunal conditionally approves the merger of Takatso Aviation and South African Airways.

The Midday Report Express: 25 July 2023

25 July 2023 1:13 PM

77 people hurt in awful Auckland Park bus crash

The Senzo Meywa Trial continues this as things continue to heat up during Zandile Khumalo’s testimony.

Mdumiseni Zuma appears in court, he faces charges linked to the burning of the Brookside mall in Pietermaritzburg during the July unrest.

Economists explain why SA sugar and chocolate prices keep rising, they also explain why they won’t drop anytime soon.

The Midday Report Express: 24 July 2023

24 July 2023 1:13 PM

N1 assault VIP protection unit hand themselves into SAPS
Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and co-accused case delayed this as state witness has a shotting at her premises.
Elon Musk reveals Twitter symbol with be changed to an X.
Looking to the ANCWL and newly elected President, Sisisi Tolashe elected ANCWL President

The Midday Report Express: 21 July 2023

21 July 2023 2:01 PM

SA Government confirms they will execute ICC warrant of arrest again Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Update in cause of gas explosion in Bree Street, Johannesburg
The Senzo Meyiwa trial continues. Zandile Khumalo takes a return to the stand this after being ill the previous day.

The Midday Report Express: 20 July 2023

20 July 2023 1:15 PM

One death confirm in JHB gas explosion.

ANC continues to meet BRICS political parties ahead of summit.

The Senzo Meyiwa trial continues. Zandile Khumalo takes a return to the stand this after being ill the previous day.

Further court papers have been released in what the DA calls a legal precedent setting case related to South Africa's response to ICC warrants of arrest.

The Midday Report Express: 19 July 2023

19 July 2023 1:57 PM

Vladimir Putin withdraws from BRICS Summit.


The nation will get a 12th additional official language today as President Cyril. Ramaphosa is expected to sign the South African Sign Language Bill into law.


City Power says their staff continue to be attacked and they’ve issued warning that they will withdraw technicians from hostile areas.


South African Firefighters send third batch of troops to Canada to assist with stopping wildfires there.


Tshidi Madia has a one on one with suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in this weeks episode of Politricking.

The Midday Report Express: 18 July 2023

18 July 2023 1:46 PM

Dr Magudumana's second attempt to declare arrest unlawful fails
Eskom announces COO Jan Oberholzer’s abrupt exit.
Court orders President Cyril Ramaphosa’s confidential affidavit related to an Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrest warrant for be made public.
President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign into law the South African Sign Language Bill making sign language and official language

The Midday Report Express: 17 July 2023

17 July 2023 1:23 PM

Five Truck Attack suspects arrested over the weekend. Court appearance scheduled for today.

The murder trial of whistleblower Babita Deokaran returns to court.

Electricity Minister apologises for escalation in loadshedding stages over the weekend.

Western Cape MEC shocked as 39 children have already been killed violently in the Western Cape this year.

Lamola explains why Zuma will not be returning to jail

Local

Santaco taxi strike comes to an end: 'It was never meant to be violent'

Local

[WATCH] First mom-daughter duo and five others take 'commercial flight' to space

Lifestyle

AfriForum accuses DCS of helping Zuma to evade justice

11 August 2023 1:11 PM

Expect power cuts between stages 4 & 6 until end of year - Energy Council of SA

11 August 2023 12:34 PM

Numsa to march to Rustenburg municipality over planned tariff hike at Glencore

11 August 2023 12:21 PM

