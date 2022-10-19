The Midday Report Express: 19 October 2022

Mandy Weiner and team start the show with unpacking the issue of law enforcement removing 100 refugees who have been camping on the pavement of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees offices since 2019. Thabiso Goba is the Eyewitness News Reporter on the ground for this story. Dr Vusumuzi Sibanda, Chairperson of the African Diaspora Forum also weighed in.



Then to Supreme Court of Appeal for the judgement of the Apartheid flag case. In May 2022, AfriForum asked the Supreme Court of Appeal to set aside a 2020 order by the equality court that displaying the old South African flag constituted prohibited hate speech, discrimination and harassment. The host of the show speaks with Rupert Candy, Attorney representing Nelson Mandela Foundation



On to the Gupta-linked Nulane Trial which returned to court today. Judge Nompumelelo Gusha will rule on an application to discharge criminal charges against five of the six accused in the matter. Mandy Weiner received a full report from Nokukhanya Mntambo, Eyewitness News Reporter who said that all but one of the accused are arguing that the State doesn't have enough evidence to prove undue processes were followed in the R25 Million tender.



Then The Midday Report team together with Thulani Nzima, Former CEO of SA Tourism Board unpacks the three interim board members appointed for the board. This week, De Lille announced her intention to dissolve the board of SA Tourism by the end of the week. De Lille had previously written to former board chairperson Thozamile Botha, asking for representations on why she should not dissolve the board using the minister's powers under the Tourism Act.



Moving to the ongoing power cuts now, Professor Talita Greyling, Well-being Economist UJ gives analysis of emotional impact load shedding on citizens. She found that emotions anger, disgust, fear and sadness almost doubled compared 13 -16 April 2022 to the same period in 2023 with the of a looming stage 10 load-shedding.

arrow_forward