The Midday Report Express: 19 October 2022

SARB applauded this after it was granted order to attach Markus Jooste's properties assets. Christo Wiese who is lost $4bn in the Steinhoff collapse gave Mandy Weiner his thoughts on this move. Accountant - Khaya Sithole also weighed in and says Jooste may try to delay his arrest as far as he can.
Joburg mayor Dada Morero outlines plans to improve infrastructure on water issues and promises that he is not worried about Mpho Palatse’s court contest.
Staying with Joburg Mayors, Mpho Phalatse heads to court challenging her removal as mayor. Thabiso Goba is the Eyewitnes Newws Reporter on the ground.
ActionSA’s senate set to meet to deliberate over its approach to the ANC, this as some in the organisation call for a review over the decision to never work with the governing party. Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist shares her expect take after chatting to Herman Mashaba on her podcast.
The arms deal trial involving former president Jacob Zuma and Thales postponed to January 2023. Nhlanhla Mabaso, Eyewitness News KZN Correspondent has the details
Several illegal mining kingpins back in Carltonville Court. Kgomotso Modise, Eyewitness News reporter has been following this story for us and has the latest on these developments.
Police Minister - Bheki Cele scheduled to be at the memorial of two slain police officers in Boksburg - Nokukhanya Mntambo - Eyewitness News Reporter has an update on this story.
More woes for South Africans - this as SA' s last functioning printing machine has broken down for a second time. Wayne Duvenage - OUTA CEO and RTMC spokesperson - Simon Zwane weigh in.
Media Monitoring Africa begins Media Freedom Festival today. William Bird unpacks what the festival entails.
Senzo Meyiwa trial back in court . The second accused in the matter is set to hear judgement with regards to his bail application. He made the application 6 months ago.
Judicial Service Commission writes to Ramaphosa to suspend Senzo Meyiwa Judge Tshifhiwa Muamela for failing to deliver judgements in cases. Some cases date back to 2018.
Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will brief the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.
The UDM is holding its national general council. It will discuss issues like the state of readiness for the elections and coalitions.
Agri SA CEO warns that SA is facing a food crisis due to loadshedding.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the national Freedom Day celebrations observed under the theme “Consolidating and Safeguarding Democratic Gains”.
Abahlali baseMjondolo (The Shack Dwellers Movement) yesterday held 'Unfreedom Day' march in Durban.
Military veterans receive pensions after a 12-year delay but Liberation Struggle War Veterans are disappointed by the amount and process.
Amnesty International says International Criminal Court remains a crucial mechanism for international justice
Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter appears before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts.
Eskom appears before the Select Committee on Public Enterprises on 2023/24 tariff increase. Nersa has granted Eskom an 18.65% increase in electricity tariffs, effective from 1 April this year.
The funeral of anti-apartheid activist Tiego Moseneke is taking place today. Moseneke died in a car crash last week.
Report by Moneyweb: City of Joburg loses nearly half its water, costing billions
City of Johannesburg to get a new Mayor soon. What does this mean for the City’s stability?
Ekurhuleni Mayor gives first State of City Address. The address is expected to touch on issues his administration will be focusing on.
ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula gives post-NEC briefing.
Enyobeni owners appear in court. The registered owner, Vuyokazi Ndevu and her husband, Siyakhangela, are facing two counts each of selling liquor to underage children.
Gift of the Givers aiding Dirco to transport South Africans out of Sudan.
The Midday Report team get the latest from the family of Katlego Bereng, whose body was burned in cell 35 at the Mangaung Correctional Centre - where convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester escaped from.Veronica Mokhoali, Eyewitness News Reporter filled a report from Bloemfontein
The ANC NEC wraps up today after a weekend long meeting. The party is remembering OR Tambo in a wreath laying ceremony in Watteville , Ekurhuleni deliberating on a number of issues, chief amongst them have been solutions to the country’s electricity crisis. Ndaedzo Nethonzhe is the Eyewitness News Reporter on this story.
Alleged child sex abuse ring kingpin Gerhard Ackerman has been found guilty of 738 charges in the Gauteng High Court today. Kgomotso Modise, Eyewitness News Reporter and Luke Lamprecht, Child Protection Specialist, Women and Men Against Child Abuse speak to the host of the show.
To KwaZulu Natal now where Thabiso Zulu, Sindiso Magaqa’s friend and whistle-blower brings us up to speed with the developments on the trial against the men charged with the murder of Sindiso Magaqa. Magaqa was shot dead in uMzimkhulu in 2017.
Then Nhlanhla Mabaso, Eyewitness News Reporter has the latest on the suspects who appeared in court for the shooting of 10 family members in KZN.
To wrap up the show, we unpack ActionSA’s disappointment that DA will not enter into coalition with Patriotic Alliance to remove Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad. Michael Beaumont, National Chairperson of Action SA spoke to the team.
Mandy Weiner and team start the show with unpacking the issue of law enforcement removing 100 refugees who have been camping on the pavement of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees offices since 2019. Thabiso Goba is the Eyewitness News Reporter on the ground for this story. Dr Vusumuzi Sibanda, Chairperson of the African Diaspora Forum also weighed in.
Then to Supreme Court of Appeal for the judgement of the Apartheid flag case. In May 2022, AfriForum asked the Supreme Court of Appeal to set aside a 2020 order by the equality court that displaying the old South African flag constituted prohibited hate speech, discrimination and harassment. The host of the show speaks with Rupert Candy, Attorney representing Nelson Mandela Foundation
On to the Gupta-linked Nulane Trial which returned to court today. Judge Nompumelelo Gusha will rule on an application to discharge criminal charges against five of the six accused in the matter. Mandy Weiner received a full report from Nokukhanya Mntambo, Eyewitness News Reporter who said that all but one of the accused are arguing that the State doesn't have enough evidence to prove undue processes were followed in the R25 Million tender.
Then The Midday Report team together with Thulani Nzima, Former CEO of SA Tourism Board unpacks the three interim board members appointed for the board. This week, De Lille announced her intention to dissolve the board of SA Tourism by the end of the week. De Lille had previously written to former board chairperson Thozamile Botha, asking for representations on why she should not dissolve the board using the minister's powers under the Tourism Act.
Moving to the ongoing power cuts now, Professor Talita Greyling, Well-being Economist UJ gives analysis of emotional impact load shedding on citizens. She found that emotions anger, disgust, fear and sadness almost doubled compared 13 -16 April 2022 to the same period in 2023 with the of a looming stage 10 load-shedding.
Another G4S employee has appeared in court in connection with Thabo Bester Matter.
The biggest union at Eskom, the National Union of Mineworkers, wants a 15% wage hike. Solidarity trade union for its part wants an increase based on the CPI plus 3%.
Reports this week suggested that the government had snubbed SA’s state-backed vaccine manufacturer Biovac after it switched to a cheaper supplier.
Namibian President on state visit to South Africa. The last visit by a Namibian President was in 2012.
Another Al Jama-Ah Mayor may be installed for the City of Johannesburg with the party in talks with the ANC coalition.
Minister Patricia de Lille dissolves SA Tourism Board
New politcal party Rise Mzansi launched
Judgment expected in child sex trafficking case against Gerhard Ackerman
Judicial inquiry into Agrizzi's fitness to stand trial determines he was not at fault for his absences
South African expats stranded in Sudan amid deadly conflict
Maimane's Build One South Africa to challenge newly-passed Electoral Amendment Bill in ConCourt
The bail application of the four accused suspects linked to the escape of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester is currently in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's court today.
The corruption trial of Former President Jacob Zuma has been postponed as Zuma lodges a new application to remove Prosecutor Billy Downer from the trial.
Executive Mayor of Tshwane, Cilliers Brink holds a media briefing to give a detailed breakdown of the City’s true financial state.
Update on the City Of Tshwane’s water supply, as interruptions persist after a cable theft incident led to a power outage at Rand Water's Mapleton.
There was a large fire which ripped through the informal settlement of Isipingo, south of Durban. Many homes were raised to the ground.
ActionSA is calling for calm, this after the Patriotic Alliance’s Kenny Kunene sent out a video lashing out at the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Gauteng leader Solly Msimang. The PA wants its leader to be the next Joburg Mayor