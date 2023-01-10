The Midday Report Express: 10 January 2023

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Xavier Haupt goes from reality show star to musician Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with Xavier Haupt on making moves in the music world. 29 April 2023 12:31 PM
New docu-series will change what you know about elephants Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to National Geographic explorer Ntokozo Mbuli about the new Disney Plus four-part series 'Secrets o... 29 April 2023 11:42 AM
How to grow your child's net worth Human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush shares some tips on how to grow your child’s net worth. 29 April 2023 9:54 AM
'We won't flip flop like the President, we WILL arrest Putin', warns Alan Winde Premier Alan Winde warns that should Putin enter the province, the Western Cape government will follow through with his arrest. 28 April 2023 10:37 AM
Business leaders share their wish list for SA as we mark Freedom Day Alexander Forbes asked business leaders to share their top three wishes to spur growth and development in South Africa. 27 April 2023 8:06 PM
De Ruyter refuses to name corrupt politician/s due to 'possible repercussions' Former CEO André de Ruyter appeared virtually before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts with regard to his allegations of c... 26 April 2023 7:22 PM
Expect big fuel price increase next week – AA Petrol price is expected to breach the R23 price point for the first time in 2023. 28 April 2023 1:31 PM
KasiNomics guru GG Alcock on his updated memoir 'Born White Zulu Bred' GG Alcock's upbringing in a mud hut in KZN fed into his research on the burgeoning township economy and his books 'KasiNomics' and... 27 April 2023 9:52 PM
Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free! Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp. Wendy Knowler puts the bot to the... 27 April 2023 6:32 PM
[LISTEN] Just how healthy is PRIME? Spoiler: You might just be better off with some water and a good diet. 28 April 2023 5:03 PM
7 Ways to improve your memory If you can't remember where you put your keys more often than usual lately, this list might be helpful for you. 28 April 2023 3:37 PM
Langa celebrates 100th anniversary as Cape Town's first township with 10km race The race pays tribute to the life of the late Desmond Tutu and his fight for freedom for all South Africans. 28 April 2023 3:27 PM
'There's a drinking culture at Amazulu' claims former employee, Phumlani Dube Dube left the club at the end of November last year following allegations of assault on a female co-worker. 26 April 2023 7:55 PM
City and Arsenal gear up for blockbuster clash The Gunners are 5 points clear at City at the top of the table, but City have 2 games in hand and are on a run of form. 26 April 2023 7:40 PM
[WATCH] Ex-Bulls coach Pote Human could face ban for smacking opposition coach Human is now the coach of major league side, Houston SaberCats. 26 April 2023 1:00 PM
Top Picks: Things to do in Cape Town this weekend Every Saturday morning Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western... 29 April 2023 8:37 AM
Is there space for satire in South Africa? Lester Kiewit speaks to award-winning playwright Mike van Graan about his satirical revue “My Fellow South Africans”, opening at t... 27 April 2023 1:08 PM
R Kelly moved to prison in North Carolina to start serving 30-year sentence The disgraced R&B singer and convicted sex trafficker was moved from a prison in Chicago to a federal prison in North Carolina. 26 April 2023 9:44 AM
[WATCH] Joe Biden announces 2024 White House run: 'Let's finish this job' It's round two of Biden vs Trump. 26 April 2023 3:43 PM
'My puppy chewed my big toe to the bone, but it ended up saving my life' After being rushed to hospital, the incident ended up being a potential life-saver as doctors later discovered two blocked arterie... 25 April 2023 12:36 PM
Global military spending reaches all-time high of $2.24 trillion Ukraine had the biggest increase of 640%. 25 April 2023 10:40 AM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues Birgitte Davy, who has been working as a human resources specialist in the capital for four year, has been trapped in a compound w... 23 April 2023 5:35 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: Economic freedom post-1994 needs to become more tangible From averting a possible civil war, especially after the death of Chris Hani, to negotiating a new political settlement, one aspec... 27 April 2023 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Dramatic family fight ad shows exactly why you need to draw up a will There's no mistaking the message of Capital Legacy's 'Where there's no will' campaign. 26 April 2023 7:58 PM
State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case' What should've been a cornerstone case for the NPA has fallen flat, says Hennie Van Vuuren, Director of Open Secrets. 26 April 2023 8:49 AM
Podcasts

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report Express
The Midday Report Express: 10 January 2023

The Midday Report Express: 10 January 2023

10 January 2023 11:28 AM

Gauteng Education MEC to give an update on learner placements and school readiness.

Gauteng Health Dept. holds healing service for the 12 healthcare workers who died in Boksburg tragedy.

Jo'burg City Power said it was struggling to clear the backlog of outages outside of the scheduled power cuts.

Tshwane’s multi-party coalition express concerns about the auditor-general’s report on the financial state of the Tshwane Metro.

Ramaphosa vs Zuma: Urgent interdict application rescheduled.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) has asks Parliament to appointed a retired judge to inspect evidence the Zondo commission may have missed.

Thieves ransack Gift of the Givers offices.

2022 South African Government leaders on twitter report. 


The Midday Report Express: 28 April 2023

28 April 2023 2:53 PM

Senzo Meyiwa trial back in court . The second accused in the matter is set to hear judgement with regards to his bail application. He made the application 6 months ago.

Judicial Service Commission writes to Ramaphosa to suspend Senzo Meyiwa Judge Tshifhiwa Muamela for failing to deliver judgements in cases. Some cases date back to 2018.

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will brief the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

The UDM is holding its national general council. It will discuss issues like the state of readiness for the elections and coalitions.

Agri SA CEO warns that SA is facing a food crisis due to loadshedding.

The Midday Report Express: 27 April 2023

27 April 2023 9:36 PM

Jane Dutton sits in for Mandy Wiener today.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the national Freedom Day celebrations observed under the theme “Consolidating and Safeguarding Democratic Gains”.

Abahlali baseMjondolo (The Shack Dwellers Movement) yesterday held 'Unfreedom Day' march in Durban.

Military veterans receive pensions after a 12-year delay but Liberation Struggle War Veterans are disappointed by the amount and process.

Amnesty International says International Criminal Court remains a crucial mechanism for international justice

The Midday Report Express: 26 April 2023

26 April 2023 1:24 PM

Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter appears before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

Eskom appears before the Select Committee on Public Enterprises on 2023/24 tariff increase. Nersa has granted Eskom an 18.65% increase in electricity tariffs, effective from 1 April this year.

The funeral of anti-apartheid activist Tiego Moseneke is taking place today. Moseneke died in a car crash last week.

Report by Moneyweb: City of Joburg loses nearly half its water, costing billions

The Midday Report Express: 25 April 2023

25 April 2023 1:15 PM

City of Johannesburg to get a new Mayor soon. What does this mean for the City’s stability?

Ekurhuleni Mayor gives first State of City Address. The address is expected to touch on issues his administration will be focusing on.

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula gives post-NEC briefing.

Enyobeni owners appear in court. The registered owner, Vuyokazi Ndevu and her husband, Siyakhangela, are facing two counts each of selling liquor to underage children.

Gift of the Givers aiding Dirco to transport South Africans out of Sudan.

The Midday Report Express: 24 April 2023

24 April 2023 2:32 PM

The Midday Report team get the latest from the family of Katlego Bereng, whose body was burned in cell 35 at the Mangaung Correctional Centre - where convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester escaped from.Veronica Mokhoali, Eyewitness News Reporter filled a report from  Bloemfontein



The ANC NEC wraps up today after a weekend long meeting. The party is remembering OR Tambo in a wreath laying ceremony in Watteville , Ekurhuleni deliberating on a number of issues, chief amongst them have been solutions to the country’s electricity crisis. Ndaedzo Nethonzhe is the Eyewitness News  Reporter on this story.



Alleged child sex abuse ring kingpin Gerhard Ackerman has been found guilty of 738 charges in the Gauteng High Court today. Kgomotso Modise, Eyewitness News Reporter  and Luke Lamprecht, Child Protection Specialist, Women and Men Against Child Abuse speak to the host of the show.

To KwaZulu Natal now where Thabiso Zulu, Sindiso Magaqa’s friend and whistle-blower brings us up to speed with the developments on the trial against the men charged with the murder of Sindiso Magaqa. Magaqa was shot dead in uMzimkhulu in 2017.  



Then Nhlanhla Mabaso, Eyewitness News Reporter has the latest on the suspects who  appeared in court for the shooting of 10 family members in KZN.



To wrap up the show, we unpack ActionSA’s disappointment that DA will not enter into coalition with Patriotic Alliance to remove Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad. Michael Beaumont, National Chairperson of Action SA spoke to the team.

The Midday Report Express: 21 April 2022

21 April 2023 2:26 PM

Mandy Weiner and team start the show with unpacking the issue of law enforcement removing 100 refugees who have been camping on the pavement of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees offices since 2019.  Thabiso Goba is the Eyewitness News Reporter on the ground for this story. Dr Vusumuzi Sibanda, Chairperson of the African Diaspora Forum also weighed in.

Then to Supreme Court of Appeal for the judgement of the Apartheid flag case. In May 2022, AfriForum asked the Supreme Court of Appeal to set aside a 2020 order by the equality court that displaying the old South African flag constituted prohibited hate speech, discrimination and harassment. The host of the show speaks with Rupert Candy, Attorney representing Nelson Mandela Foundation

On to the  Gupta-linked Nulane Trial which returned to court today. Judge Nompumelelo Gusha will rule on an application to discharge criminal charges against five of the six accused in the matter. Mandy Weiner received a full report from Nokukhanya Mntambo, Eyewitness News Reporter who said that all but one of the accused are arguing that the State doesn't have enough evidence to prove undue processes were followed in the R25 Million tender.

Then The Midday Report  team together with Thulani Nzima, Former CEO of SA Tourism Board unpacks the three interim board members appointed for the board. This week, De Lille announced her intention to dissolve the board of SA Tourism by the end of the week. De Lille had previously written to former board chairperson Thozamile Botha, asking for representations on why she should not dissolve the board using the minister's powers under the Tourism Act.

Moving to the ongoing power cuts now, Professor Talita Greyling, Well-being Economist UJ gives analysis of emotional impact load shedding on citizens. She found that emotions anger, disgust, fear and sadness almost doubled compared 13 -16 April 2022 to the same period in 2023 with the of a looming stage 10 load-shedding.

The Midday Report Express: 20 April 2023

20 April 2023 1:21 PM

Another G4S employee has appeared in court in connection with Thabo Bester Matter.

The biggest union at Eskom, the National Union of Mineworkers, wants a 15% wage hike. Solidarity trade union for its part wants an increase based on the CPI plus 3%.

Reports this week suggested that the government had snubbed SA’s state-backed vaccine manufacturer Biovac after it switched to a cheaper supplier.

Namibian President on state visit to South Africa. The last visit by a Namibian President was in 2012.

Another Al Jama-Ah Mayor may be installed for the City of Johannesburg with the party in talks with the ANC coalition.

The Midday Report Express: 19 April 2023

19 April 2023 1:22 PM

Minister Patricia de Lille dissolves SA Tourism Board

New politcal party Rise Mzansi launched

Judgment expected in child sex trafficking case against Gerhard Ackerman

Judicial inquiry into Agrizzi's fitness to stand trial determines he was not at fault for his absences

 South African expats stranded in Sudan amid deadly conflict

Maimane's Build One South Africa to challenge newly-passed Electoral Amendment Bill in ConCourt

The Midday Report Express: 17 April 2023

17 April 2023 1:25 PM

The bail application of the four accused suspects linked to the escape of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester is currently in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's court today.

The corruption trial of Former President Jacob Zuma has been postponed as Zuma lodges a new application to remove Prosecutor Billy Downer from the trial.

Executive Mayor of Tshwane, Cilliers Brink holds a media briefing to give a detailed breakdown of the City’s true financial state.

Update on the City Of Tshwane’s water supply, as interruptions persist after a cable theft incident led to a power outage at Rand Water's Mapleton.

There was a large fire which ripped through the informal settlement of Isipingo, south of Durban. Many homes were raised to the ground.

ActionSA is calling for calm, this after the Patriotic Alliance’s Kenny Kunene sent out a video lashing out at the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Gauteng leader Solly Msimang. The PA wants its leader to be the next Joburg Mayor

The Midday Report Express: 14 April 2023

14 April 2023 2:10 PM

Facebook Rapist Killer, Thabo Bester appears virtually at the Mangaung magistrate's court.

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi updates the nation on Home Affairs-related aspects of Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s case, such as identification and travel documents.

The Pretoria High Court will hear the third and final challenge against the decision to scrap the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit programme, set down for this week.

The committee for section 194 enquiry into Public Protector Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office will receive presentations from evidence leaders on evidence before the committee.

The Minister of the Department of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga releases the easter road traffic statistics. South Africa lost 225 lives across the country over the Easter long weekend.

