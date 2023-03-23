The Midday Report Express: 23 March 2023

Inflation rises for first time in months as food price hikes hit 13.6%. IMF slashes South Africa’s GDP growth forecast for 2023.
The Competition Commission's market inquiry into the Fresh Produce Market of South Africa starts today.
Official residence of Free State premier set ablaze. Cause unknown.
Major water outages in Johannesburg.
Update on the load shedding court cases.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Thursday face Parliament for the first time in his new role to answer a set of prepared questions.
Police Minister Bheli Cele is in Sebokeng, this after eight suspected cash-in-transit robbers killed and four wounded in a shootout with Gauteng police.
Electricity Minister, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, provides an update on the power station inspections.
Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, speaks to how municipal electricity tariffs are structured and elaborates on how various city departments plan to end rolling blackouts.
The Executive Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni announces his appointment of the new Mayoral Committee.
KZN heightens law enforcement operations ahead of the Easter Long weekend.
Media Monitoring Africa comments on the continuing delays of the announcement of the news SABC board.
EWN reporters, Orrin Singh and Katlego Jiyane, speak to the mother of the most wanted man in South Africa, Thabo Bester,
Jane Dutton sits in for Mandy Wiener.
After much backlash, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has announced that he will be withdrawing Eskom's exemption from reporting irregular expenditure.
Specialist investigator shares insights on where convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Betser could be.
The Gauteng Health MEC unveils over 200 new emergency response vehicles and will also outline the department’s plan for the Easter holidays.
Explanation on arrest of a lawyer for the Office of the State Attorney, Advocate Hassan Ebrahim Kajee. He was allegedly paid R34m over 17 months.
The Section 194 Inquiry into Adv Busisiswe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office continues.
Analysis: Trump indictment; Donald Trump finally has his day in court, what criminal charges is he facing?
Justice & Correctional services and Police Ministries brief Portfolio Committee on how Thabo Bester escaped. G4S is a no show.
EFF leads protest against Uganda’s LGBTQIA+ discriminatory bill, calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene.
SAMWU briefs the media on alleged corruption at City of Johannesburg Human Settlements Department.
The Section 194 Committee meets to decide how it will forward with the Public Protectors inquiry, this after the Office of Public Protector withdrew Advocate Mkhwebane's legal funding.
Ahead of the Easter Holidays, Numsa has threatened a bus strike if the demands of their members are not met.
The Nyanga to Cape Town Service on the CentralLine is officially launched.
Update on former US President Donald Trump's indictment.
CSIR releases the latest cybercrime trends.
Former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela is expected to appear in court today.
Re-elected Democratic Alliance leader, John Steenhuisen shares his plans for the party as we head to the 2024 elections.
ANC top brass to discuss Mbeki letter.
SARS and National treasury releases the preliminary revenue outcome for the 2022/23 financial year.
EWN visits Umhlabuyalingana, in north-eastern KwaZulu-Natal - which is South Africa’s least electrified municipality - to find out what life without any power is like
The Oscar Pistorius parole hearing begins today.
Wits Justice Project has compiled a list of the names of the other women who were murdered during the same month as Reeva Steenkamp.
EFF supporters picket outside the Mangaung Correctional facility, this after the escape of Thabo Bester.
Developments in the City of Tshwane as newly elected Mayor Cilliers Brink announces his Mayoral committee.
Analysis on Donald Trump indictment on paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels.
Bombshell for SA cricket fans as SuperSport confirms no IPL broadcast in 2023.
Dept. of Correctional Services addresses Thabo Bester escape.
Ekurhuleni Executive Mayor, Tania Campbell is currently facing another motion of no confidence.
Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting
International Relations Minister, Naledi Pandor, hosts Russia's Minister of Natural Resources in Pretoria. Speaks on ICC arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin.
Former President Thabo Mbeki writes a scathing letter addressed to Deputy President Paul Mashatile lambasting handling of the Phala Phala issue.
The Department of Health has at least 10 known cases of cholera.
Unpacking the Thabo Bester saga.
Private prisons come under the spotlight.
Oscar Pistorius parole hearings to get underway at the end of the week.
Hawks raid ANC’s treasurer-general in Ekurhuleni related to corruption at Thembisa Hospital and the murder of Babita Deokaran..
Tshwane finally elects mayor, but office of speaker still raising ire among coalition members.
Tshwane attempts to elect mayor after failed sitting.
Cope says letter terminating Colleen Makhubela membership fraudulent.
President Ramaphosa visits areas affected by floods in Eastern Cape.
Public sector unions are likely to accept the 7.5% wage offer.
Stats SA to release quarterly labour employment data for Q4 2022.
Alleged rhino poaching kingpin killed in Mpumalanga.
State calls first witness in Estina fraud trial.
Suspended Public Protector Mkhwebane inquiry continues.
Parliament arson case postponed as suspect undergoes mental health observation.
Update on the Thabo Bester Saga.
Tshwane still without a mayor, while Council plans sitting for a motion of no confidence in Speaker.
Health Workers march outside Gauteng Premier’s office.
Preview DA Federal Congress and Gwen Ngwenya leaving the party.
Cloete Murray investigation and funeral.
Tiktok challenge, Lu Twizzys, invades Mall of Africa causing chaos.
Patricia de Lille advises Spurs tourism deal be stopped.
Man accused of massive data theft manages to avoid court date again.
The latest in the Thabo Bester saga.
Sikhalel’ u OR - A play in tribute to Oliver Reginald Tambo at The State Theatre