The Midday Report Express: 24 March 2023

Jane Dutton sits in for Mandy Wiener in this episode.



Justice & Correctional services and Police Ministries brief Portfolio Committee on how Thabo Bester escaped. G4S is a no show.



EFF leads protest against Uganda’s LGBTQIA+ discriminatory bill, calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene.



SAMWU briefs the media on alleged corruption at City of Johannesburg Human Settlements Department.



The Section 194 Committee meets to decide how it will forward with the Public Protectors inquiry, this after the Office of Public Protector withdrew Advocate Mkhwebane's legal funding.



Ahead of the Easter Holidays, Numsa has threatened a bus strike if the demands of their members are not met.



The Nyanga to Cape Town Service on the CentralLine is officially launched.



Update on former US President Donald Trump's indictment.



CSIR releases the latest cybercrime trends.

