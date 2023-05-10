The Midday Report Express: 10 May 2023

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
'Grid collapse possible, ANC cares more about party than SA' - William Gumede Indefinite stage six loadshedding with no clear end in sight is making the possibility of grid collapse seem increasingly likely. 12 May 2023 4:05 PM
'People are mosag,' the CCID's anti-litter campaign aims to clean up Cape Town Kally Benito, a manager at CCID, explains the department's anti-litter campaign that's aimed to clean up Cape Town streets. 12 May 2023 2:42 PM
[LISTEN] Take cover! A Black South Easter has hit the city According to a Meteorologist, the city can expect wind speeds of between 50 and 70km per hour. 12 May 2023 2:20 PM
Midday Report Express: Is South Africa guilty of providing arms to Russia? Another day of excellent journalism from Mandy Weiner and the team, on this Friday edition of The Midday Report. 12 May 2023 2:04 PM
SA-Russia alleged arms deal could threaten economic ties between US and SA The US ambassador to South Africa claimed that a Russian cargo ship left the Simon's Town navy base camp in Cape Town last Decembe... 12 May 2023 7:13 AM
DA calls for debate amid claims SA is assisting Russia in war against Ukraine Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen quizzed President Cyril Ramaphosa on whether South Africa gave Russia weapons when the... 12 May 2023 6:49 AM
The price you see is NOT always the price you pay - Consumer Protection Act If the price on the label is an obvious error, the retailer is well within their right to make the consumer pay the accurate price... 12 May 2023 7:55 AM
[LISTEN] Bruce Whitfield reveals details of his brand-new 'Genius Podcast'! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts an 8-part podcast series highlighting extraordinary stories that will help you understand t... 11 May 2023 10:12 PM
Real cost of a weakening rand: more likely rate hikes and price increases The struggling ZAR slumped to new lows on Thursday as the US accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms and ammunition. 11 May 2023 9:08 PM
[LISTEN] Sustainable Travel: 'Everyone's got to do their part' If everyone can do their bit to reduce their carbon footprint while travelling, it can start a movement to a greener planet. 12 May 2023 4:01 PM
[LISTEN] A rugby weekend: Catch Hamilton vs. Falsebay after DHL Stormers game Ros Silke of Hamilton Rugby Football Club chats about the local game happening next to Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, 13 May. 12 May 2023 2:35 PM
Laugh lekker with Yaaseen Barnes at Jive's Funny Championship for just R50 Yaaseen Barnes and last year's championship winner, Nkosinathi Maki chats about how you can be entertained with a night of comedy. 12 May 2023 2:23 PM
'We do it for the people of Cape Town' - Stormers coach John Dobson A crowd of 45 000 people is expected to attend Saturday's URC semifinal between the Stormers and Connacht at Cape Town Stadium. 12 May 2023 7:14 AM
With the world at his feet, Lyle Foster looks forward to Premier League journey Foster joined the Clarets in January making 10 appearances and scoring 1 goal since his move from Westerlo in Belgium. 11 May 2023 8:14 PM
Siphelele Mthembu reflects on how he ended up at Chiefs and Pirates The 35-year-old knows all about the big time, being one of the few players to represent both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. 10 May 2023 8:32 PM
South African actor Bradley Olivier is ready to take over our playlist For one hour every Sunday, we hand over control of the CapeTalk music playlist to a well-loved South African personality. 12 May 2023 10:33 AM
[REMINDER] Westlife 'The Wild Dream Tour' tickets go on sale at 9am! Good news, additional dates have also been added, so don't miss out! 12 May 2023 7:50 AM
Beyoncé is on track to make history with $2 billion Renaissance Tour Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is projected to make $2 billion, which will make it the highest-grossing tour in history. 11 May 2023 11:16 AM
Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa' On Thursday, news broke that South Africa had allegedly supplied military aid to Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 12 May 2023 8:37 AM
Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition... 11 May 2023 7:13 PM
Child suffers 'cardiac episode' after drinking Prime A school child in the United Kingdom allegedly suffered a ‘cardiac episode’ after drinking a Prime Energy drink. 11 May 2023 12:33 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok. 10 May 2023 9:12 PM
Vitality members caught up in Comair refunds mess (BA flights) Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a ticket holder who booked a British Airways flight through Discovery Vitality. 10 May 2023 8:36 PM
The Midday Report Express
The Midday Report Express: 10 May 2023

The Midday Report Express: 10 May 2023

10 May 2023 2:13 PM

The Eskom board is due to appear before scopa on Wednesday to provide an update on corruption allegations in the utility as made by former CEO Andre du Ruyter. Lindsay Dentlinger, Eyewitness News Parliament Reporter has the insights.



The Public Enterprises Department and Minister, Pravin Gordhan present their annual performance to the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises. Babalo Ndenze, Eyewitness News Reporter.



Following a court order that Schools, Hospitals and Police stations are exempted from loadshedding, BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane will make an announcement on how he plans to compel Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to adhere to the court ruling. Ndaedzo Nethonzhe – Eyewitness Senior Reporter



The murder trial of Sindiso Magaqa continues in the Pietermaritzburg High court. A fifth witness testifies. Nkosikhona Duma, NEWS24 Journalist files the details from court.



The bail application for five suspects arrested in connection with a series of murders at Fort Hare University resumes in the Alice Magistrate’s court, this after a second body guard to Fort Hare vice-chancellor was killed. Siphosethu Booi, Newzroom Afrika Reporter gave the details from court.



The Senzo Meyiwa trial is back in the Pretoria High court after being postponed on Tuesday as the Isizulu interpreter was unavailable. Kgomotso Modise is the Eyewitness News Reporter in court following this story.



We continue to investigate the supposed “missing” waste trucks in Ekurhuleni. Thabiso Goba, Eyewitness Reporter is set to track down the fleet manager on Wednesday. We also visit more depots to get more information on the number of trucks the city of Ekurhuleni has and how many are operating. 



In this week’s episode of Politricking, Tshidi Madia speaks to PA’s Gayton McKenzie. Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness Associate Politics Editor speaks coalition politics with Mandy Weiner.



Al Jama-ah gives DA 48 hours to retract ‘lies’ about the new Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda or face legal action. Ganief Hendricks, Al Jama-ah leader joined the show to share the details of this story.



Observing World Lupus Day. We speak to Pontso Khaka Moiloa  who is Founder of the Lupus Driveon how they spread awareness of Lupus, and how to support people living with lupus.


The Midday Report Express: 12 May 2023

12 May 2023 1:19 PM

South Africa has been accused by US ambassador of providing arms to Russia. Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has since somewhat denied this. Mandy Weiner together with Prof Abel Esterhuyse, Head of the Department of Strategic Studies - Stellenbosch University analyse this story further.



The SA Rand is in crisis, being at its worst level since 2020. Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citi Bank Joined the team for a reaction.



To court now where the matter against five former G4S employees resumes in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court. Orrin Singh is the Eyewitness News Reporter gives the details of how convicted rapist and murder Thabo Bester’s walked out of prison in a G4S uniform.



It is the last defence lawyer Advocate Mshololo’s turn to cross exam Mthokozisi Thwala.

Mandy Weiner crossed live to Kgomotso Modise, Eyewitness News Reporter in court.



The NPA and the SIU will be before parliament’s justice committee today to present their annual performance plans and budgets. Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliament Reporter.



Friday marks International Nurses day and a new report reveals how South Africa's nursing crisis can be solved in rural areas. Zimbini Madikiza, Community Liaison at Rural Health Adovacy Project unpacks the report with the host of the show.



NICD reveals a mumps outbreak in South Africa. Dr Kerrigan McCarthy, National Institute for Communicable Diseases pathologist is the guest to unpack this story.



 To wrap up the show Brent Lindeque is back being the good news guy and spreading good news

The Midday Report Express: 11 May 2023

11 May 2023 2:54 PM

Mandy and team are back today with the following news making headlines:

Dr Nandipha Magudumana, co-accused in the Thabo Bester case appeared in court on Thursday for her second attempt for a bail plea. Orrin Singh, Eyewitness News Reporter says this matter is moved to the 16th May 2023.  



The Senzo Meyiwa trial continuing in the Pretoria High court with Mthokozisi Thwala, Meyiwa's close friend  back on the witness stand for cross examination. Kgomotso Modise, Eyewitness News Reporter has the developments.



Still with court news, the bail application of the five men linked to the University of Fort Hare murders will continue at the Dimbaza Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape. Siphosethu Booi, Newzroom Afrika Reporter joined Mandy Weiner for an update.



A substation caught fire in the early hours of Thursday morning following power cuts and exploded in Kwa-Thema in Springs, William Ntladi, Ekurhuleni EMS Spokesperson says residents in Kwa-Themba are likely to be without power for the coming while.



CPUT students are up in arms over a new Nsfas funding condition. CPUT has closed down its campus. Mandy Weiner weighs in on this story.



Thursdays are Mandy’s book of the week on the show and this week she reviews I am Ella - a remarkable story of survival by Joanne Jowell.

The Midday Report Express: 09 May 2023

9 May 2023 1:52 PM

Mandy Weiner and team continue to bring top notch investigative journalism and today they start with the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) are to interrogate Hawks, SAPS and SIU following allegations of corruption and fraudulent activities issues at Eskom per former CEO of Eskom – Andre de Ruyter.  Lindsay Dentlinger, Eyewitness News Parliament Reporter is at the briefing and files the details.

City Power says it’s  experiencing high call volumes due to wet weather conditions, compounded by loadshedding, and cable theft and vandalism in Joburg. Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson has the details.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile undertakes a service delivery oversight visit to Jagersfontein following the Dam Collapse. Orrin Singh is the Eyewitness News Reporter attended this visit as well.

Mthokozisi Thwala, Meyiwa's close friend is back on the witness stand for cross examination today, Kgomotso Modise, Eyewitness News reporter says the matter will stand down due to no interpreter being available.

Sentencing of Tsakane serial rapist , Petetona Abel Lebele who pleaded guilty and received life in imprisonment. Bernadette Wicks, Eyewitness News Reporter is in court and files these developments.

To KwaZulu Natal now where the official opening of the Africa Travel Indaba at the ICC is underway. Nokukhanya Mntambo is the Eyewitness Reporter that is covering this event.

To end the show Many Weiner brings a feel good story, children at Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital Helped for Burn Awareness Month. Twenty children will be getting life-changing surgeries this week in honour of the late President, National Burn Safety Awareness Week and the Smile Foundation.  Kim Robertson Smith, Smile Foundation CEO.

The Midday Report Express: 08 May 2023

8 May 2023 1:30 PM

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues. Meyiwa’s friend, Mthokozisi Thwala is now under cross-examination. He was one of seven adults in the house at the time of the crime. Kgomotso Modise, EWN Reporter.



The murder trial of slain former ANCYL secretary general Sindiso Magaqa, is continuing in the Pietermaritzburg High Court, his former bodyguard Thakabonwa Ngubane is being cross examined by defence lawyer Advocate Shane Matthews. Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN EWN Reporter.



Section 194 inquiry into former public protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office resumes. Lindsay Dentlinger, EWN Parliamentary Reporter. Money comes from treasury from 2021-2022 budget as they did not use it during the pandemic as their office was not that busy



[ EWN EXCLUSIVE ] While Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema turned to social media pleading with Ekurhuleni residents to help locate 71 “missing” garbage trucks, the municipality insists that there are no stolen trucks. Tshidi Madia, EWN Associate Politics Editor. Are at the depots broken down and waiting for auctions



Eskom pushes rolling blackouts to stage six. How long will this last? This as we approach winter and we weather? Matthew Cruise, Energy Expert- Hohm Energy.



City of Tshwane launches R33 million water-security project in collaboration with the Danish City of Aarhus . Ndaedzo Nethonzhe, EWN Reporter.  Cilia brink says this won’t assist with Hamanskraal water issues, the financial issues at Tshwane at too much.

Tourism Indada officially opens with Acting CEO Themba Khumalo having resigned over the weekend. Nokukhanya Mntambo, EWN Reporter is on site to paint a picture of these proceedings.

The story of Gibson Nzimande has had an amazing ending, he recently received confirmation from the University of Johannesburg’s (UJ’s) History Department that he had passed his MA with 68% and will graduate in October. Mia Lindeque, Daily Maverick Journalist.

Today marks World Ovarian Cancer day and Hysterectomies continuing to affect millions of women of all ages. A newly released book and podcast by Melanie Verwoerd under the title: “Never Waste a Good Hysterectomy” aims to break this cycle of silence. Melanie Verwoerd, Political Analyst joined the host for a chat.

SAFA holds a media briefing and announces that its CEO Tebogo Motlanthe has resigned with immediate effect.  Lorenz Köhler, Snr Journalist - Diski Times has the insights on this story.

The Midday Report Express: 05 May 2023

5 May 2023 2:31 PM
The Midday Report Express: 04 May 2023

4 May 2023 1:18 PM

Jane Dutton sits in for Mandy Wiener in this episode.

Former Gauteng Health MEC facing cross examination in Life Esidimeni inquest.

Putco bus services suspended leaving commuters stranded.

Soshanguve couple accused of murder and faking husband's death to get insurance money.

Senzo Meyima trail moves further forward.

New South African banknotes and coins to begin circulation

Enthusiasm for King Charles coronation rather muted in the UK.

Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital faces essential food shortage.

The Midday Report Express: 03 May 2023

3 May 2023 1:15 PM

Tshidi Madia sits in for Mandy Wiener.

Dr Nandipha and co-accused are appearing in the Bloemfontein Magistrates court to apply for bail.

The Senzo Meyiwa trial continues this with the second person who was in the house testifying.

The Life Esidimeni Inquest continues, this as Qedani Mahlangu continues testifying.

The sentencing of Tsakane graveyard rapist is back in court.

In an effort to address issues in the liquor industry in Gauteng, Premier Panyaza Lesufi held a stakeholder engagement with the Gauteng liquor industry.

Jo'burg remains without a mayor, this as council descends into chaos.

The Midday Report Express: 02 May 2023

2 May 2023 1:25 PM

An extraordinary council meeting is currently being convened to elect a new Executive Mayor for Johannesburg.

The Department of Correctional Services to terminate contract with G4S.

The Life Esidimeni inquest resumes at the pretoria High Court with former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu expected to take the stand.

The Senzo Meyiwa trial resumes today after 6 months. So far only 3 witnesses have taken the stand.

Police Minister Bheki Cele states that the situation in Port St Johns requires the President to deploy the army to deal with ongoing violence.

The KZN Education portfolio committee meets with the department of education to discuss the National Schools Nutrition Programme.

Gift of the givers says 22 South Africans are still stuck in Safaga Port in Egypt.

The Minister of Tourism briefs the Tourism Portfolio Committee on developments around the South African Tourism Board

The Midday Report Express: 01 May 2023

2 May 2023 11:56 AM
Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa'

Local World

'We do it for the people of Cape Town' - Stormers coach John Dobson

Sport

South Africans will be ‘first to know’ when power grid collapses, says Ramaphosa

Local

Wage negotiations at Eskom remain deadlocked after second round of talks

12 May 2023 7:51 PM

'Narrative that the NPA is failing is a dangerous and a flawed one' - Batohi

12 May 2023 7:18 PM

Calm restored at CPUT, UWC after students clash with security, police

12 May 2023 6:05 PM

