The Midday Report Express: 10 May 2023

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues. Meyiwa’s friend, Mthokozisi Thwala is now under cross-examination. He was one of seven adults in the house at the time of the crime. Kgomotso Modise, EWN Reporter.







The murder trial of slain former ANCYL secretary general Sindiso Magaqa, is continuing in the Pietermaritzburg High Court, his former bodyguard Thakabonwa Ngubane is being cross examined by defence lawyer Advocate Shane Matthews. Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN EWN Reporter.







Section 194 inquiry into former public protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office resumes. Lindsay Dentlinger, EWN Parliamentary Reporter. Money comes from treasury from 2021-2022 budget as they did not use it during the pandemic as their office was not that busy







[ EWN EXCLUSIVE ] While Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema turned to social media pleading with Ekurhuleni residents to help locate 71 “missing” garbage trucks, the municipality insists that there are no stolen trucks. Tshidi Madia, EWN Associate Politics Editor. Are at the depots broken down and waiting for auctions







Eskom pushes rolling blackouts to stage six. How long will this last? This as we approach winter and we weather? Matthew Cruise, Energy Expert- Hohm Energy.







City of Tshwane launches R33 million water-security project in collaboration with the Danish City of Aarhus . Ndaedzo Nethonzhe, EWN Reporter. Cilia brink says this won’t assist with Hamanskraal water issues, the financial issues at Tshwane at too much.



Tourism Indada officially opens with Acting CEO Themba Khumalo having resigned over the weekend. Nokukhanya Mntambo, EWN Reporter is on site to paint a picture of these proceedings.



The story of Gibson Nzimande has had an amazing ending, he recently received confirmation from the University of Johannesburg’s (UJ’s) History Department that he had passed his MA with 68% and will graduate in October. Mia Lindeque, Daily Maverick Journalist.



Today marks World Ovarian Cancer day and Hysterectomies continuing to affect millions of women of all ages. A newly released book and podcast by Melanie Verwoerd under the title: “Never Waste a Good Hysterectomy” aims to break this cycle of silence. Melanie Verwoerd, Political Analyst joined the host for a chat.



SAFA holds a media briefing and announces that its CEO Tebogo Motlanthe has resigned with immediate effect. Lorenz Köhler, Snr Journalist - Diski Times has the insights on this story.

arrow_forward