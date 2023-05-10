The Midday Report Express: 10 May 2023

The Eskom board is due to appear before scopa on Wednesday to provide an update on corruption allegations in the utility as made by former CEO Andre du Ruyter. Lindsay Dentlinger, Eyewitness News Parliament Reporter has the insights.
The Public Enterprises Department and Minister, Pravin Gordhan present their annual performance to the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises. Babalo Ndenze, Eyewitness News Reporter.
Following a court order that Schools, Hospitals and Police stations are exempted from loadshedding, BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane will make an announcement on how he plans to compel Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to adhere to the court ruling. Ndaedzo Nethonzhe – Eyewitness Senior Reporter
The murder trial of Sindiso Magaqa continues in the Pietermaritzburg High court. A fifth witness testifies. Nkosikhona Duma, NEWS24 Journalist files the details from court.
The bail application for five suspects arrested in connection with a series of murders at Fort Hare University resumes in the Alice Magistrate’s court, this after a second body guard to Fort Hare vice-chancellor was killed. Siphosethu Booi, Newzroom Afrika Reporter gave the details from court.
The Senzo Meyiwa trial is back in the Pretoria High court after being postponed on Tuesday as the Isizulu interpreter was unavailable. Kgomotso Modise is the Eyewitness News Reporter in court following this story.
We continue to investigate the supposed “missing” waste trucks in Ekurhuleni. Thabiso Goba, Eyewitness Reporter is set to track down the fleet manager on Wednesday. We also visit more depots to get more information on the number of trucks the city of Ekurhuleni has and how many are operating.
In this week’s episode of Politricking, Tshidi Madia speaks to PA’s Gayton McKenzie. Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness Associate Politics Editor speaks coalition politics with Mandy Weiner.
Al Jama-ah gives DA 48 hours to retract ‘lies’ about the new Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda or face legal action. Ganief Hendricks, Al Jama-ah leader joined the show to share the details of this story.
Observing World Lupus Day. We speak to Pontso Khaka Moiloa who is Founder of the Lupus Driveon how they spread awareness of Lupus, and how to support people living with lupus.
South Africa has been accused by US ambassador of providing arms to Russia. Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has since somewhat denied this. Mandy Weiner together with Prof Abel Esterhuyse, Head of the Department of Strategic Studies - Stellenbosch University analyse this story further.
The SA Rand is in crisis, being at its worst level since 2020. Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citi Bank Joined the team for a reaction.
To court now where the matter against five former G4S employees resumes in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court. Orrin Singh is the Eyewitness News Reporter gives the details of how convicted rapist and murder Thabo Bester’s walked out of prison in a G4S uniform.
It is the last defence lawyer Advocate Mshololo’s turn to cross exam Mthokozisi Thwala.
Mandy Weiner crossed live to Kgomotso Modise, Eyewitness News Reporter in court.
The NPA and the SIU will be before parliament’s justice committee today to present their annual performance plans and budgets. Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliament Reporter.
Friday marks International Nurses day and a new report reveals how South Africa's nursing crisis can be solved in rural areas. Zimbini Madikiza, Community Liaison at Rural Health Adovacy Project unpacks the report with the host of the show.
NICD reveals a mumps outbreak in South Africa. Dr Kerrigan McCarthy, National Institute for Communicable Diseases pathologist is the guest to unpack this story.
To wrap up the show Brent Lindeque is back being the good news guy and spreading good news
Mandy and team are back today with the following news making headlines:
Dr Nandipha Magudumana, co-accused in the Thabo Bester case appeared in court on Thursday for her second attempt for a bail plea. Orrin Singh, Eyewitness News Reporter says this matter is moved to the 16th May 2023.
The Senzo Meyiwa trial continuing in the Pretoria High court with Mthokozisi Thwala, Meyiwa's close friend back on the witness stand for cross examination. Kgomotso Modise, Eyewitness News Reporter has the developments.
Still with court news, the bail application of the five men linked to the University of Fort Hare murders will continue at the Dimbaza Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape. Siphosethu Booi, Newzroom Afrika Reporter joined Mandy Weiner for an update.
A substation caught fire in the early hours of Thursday morning following power cuts and exploded in Kwa-Thema in Springs, William Ntladi, Ekurhuleni EMS Spokesperson says residents in Kwa-Themba are likely to be without power for the coming while.
CPUT students are up in arms over a new Nsfas funding condition. CPUT has closed down its campus. Mandy Weiner weighs in on this story.
Thursdays are Mandy’s book of the week on the show and this week she reviews I am Ella - a remarkable story of survival by Joanne Jowell.
Mandy Weiner and team continue to bring top notch investigative journalism and today they start with the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) are to interrogate Hawks, SAPS and SIU following allegations of corruption and fraudulent activities issues at Eskom per former CEO of Eskom – Andre de Ruyter. Lindsay Dentlinger, Eyewitness News Parliament Reporter is at the briefing and files the details.
City Power says it’s experiencing high call volumes due to wet weather conditions, compounded by loadshedding, and cable theft and vandalism in Joburg. Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson has the details.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile undertakes a service delivery oversight visit to Jagersfontein following the Dam Collapse. Orrin Singh is the Eyewitness News Reporter attended this visit as well.
Mthokozisi Thwala, Meyiwa's close friend is back on the witness stand for cross examination today, Kgomotso Modise, Eyewitness News reporter says the matter will stand down due to no interpreter being available.
Sentencing of Tsakane serial rapist , Petetona Abel Lebele who pleaded guilty and received life in imprisonment. Bernadette Wicks, Eyewitness News Reporter is in court and files these developments.
To KwaZulu Natal now where the official opening of the Africa Travel Indaba at the ICC is underway. Nokukhanya Mntambo is the Eyewitness Reporter that is covering this event.
To end the show Many Weiner brings a feel good story, children at Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital Helped for Burn Awareness Month. Twenty children will be getting life-changing surgeries this week in honour of the late President, National Burn Safety Awareness Week and the Smile Foundation. Kim Robertson Smith, Smile Foundation CEO.
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues. Meyiwa’s friend, Mthokozisi Thwala is now under cross-examination. He was one of seven adults in the house at the time of the crime. Kgomotso Modise, EWN Reporter.
The murder trial of slain former ANCYL secretary general Sindiso Magaqa, is continuing in the Pietermaritzburg High Court, his former bodyguard Thakabonwa Ngubane is being cross examined by defence lawyer Advocate Shane Matthews. Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN EWN Reporter.
Section 194 inquiry into former public protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office resumes. Lindsay Dentlinger, EWN Parliamentary Reporter. Money comes from treasury from 2021-2022 budget as they did not use it during the pandemic as their office was not that busy
[ EWN EXCLUSIVE ] While Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema turned to social media pleading with Ekurhuleni residents to help locate 71 “missing” garbage trucks, the municipality insists that there are no stolen trucks. Tshidi Madia, EWN Associate Politics Editor. Are at the depots broken down and waiting for auctions
Eskom pushes rolling blackouts to stage six. How long will this last? This as we approach winter and we weather? Matthew Cruise, Energy Expert- Hohm Energy.
City of Tshwane launches R33 million water-security project in collaboration with the Danish City of Aarhus . Ndaedzo Nethonzhe, EWN Reporter. Cilia brink says this won’t assist with Hamanskraal water issues, the financial issues at Tshwane at too much.
Tourism Indada officially opens with Acting CEO Themba Khumalo having resigned over the weekend. Nokukhanya Mntambo, EWN Reporter is on site to paint a picture of these proceedings.
The story of Gibson Nzimande has had an amazing ending, he recently received confirmation from the University of Johannesburg’s (UJ’s) History Department that he had passed his MA with 68% and will graduate in October. Mia Lindeque, Daily Maverick Journalist.
Today marks World Ovarian Cancer day and Hysterectomies continuing to affect millions of women of all ages. A newly released book and podcast by Melanie Verwoerd under the title: “Never Waste a Good Hysterectomy” aims to break this cycle of silence. Melanie Verwoerd, Political Analyst joined the host for a chat.
SAFA holds a media briefing and announces that its CEO Tebogo Motlanthe has resigned with immediate effect. Lorenz Köhler, Snr Journalist - Diski Times has the insights on this story.
Jane Dutton sits in for Mandy Wiener in this episode.
Former Gauteng Health MEC facing cross examination in Life Esidimeni inquest.
Putco bus services suspended leaving commuters stranded.
Soshanguve couple accused of murder and faking husband's death to get insurance money.
Senzo Meyima trail moves further forward.
New South African banknotes and coins to begin circulation
Enthusiasm for King Charles coronation rather muted in the UK.
Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital faces essential food shortage.
Tshidi Madia sits in for Mandy Wiener.
Dr Nandipha and co-accused are appearing in the Bloemfontein Magistrates court to apply for bail.
The Senzo Meyiwa trial continues this with the second person who was in the house testifying.
The Life Esidimeni Inquest continues, this as Qedani Mahlangu continues testifying.
The sentencing of Tsakane graveyard rapist is back in court.
In an effort to address issues in the liquor industry in Gauteng, Premier Panyaza Lesufi held a stakeholder engagement with the Gauteng liquor industry.
Jo'burg remains without a mayor, this as council descends into chaos.
An extraordinary council meeting is currently being convened to elect a new Executive Mayor for Johannesburg.
The Department of Correctional Services to terminate contract with G4S.
The Life Esidimeni inquest resumes at the pretoria High Court with former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu expected to take the stand.
The Senzo Meyiwa trial resumes today after 6 months. So far only 3 witnesses have taken the stand.
Police Minister Bheki Cele states that the situation in Port St Johns requires the President to deploy the army to deal with ongoing violence.
The KZN Education portfolio committee meets with the department of education to discuss the National Schools Nutrition Programme.
Gift of the givers says 22 South Africans are still stuck in Safaga Port in Egypt.
The Minister of Tourism briefs the Tourism Portfolio Committee on developments around the South African Tourism Board