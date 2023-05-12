The Midday Report Express: 12 May 2023

The Eskom board is due to appear before scopa on Wednesday to provide an update on corruption allegations in the utility as made by former CEO Andre du Ruyter. Lindsay Dentlinger, Eyewitness News Parliament Reporter has the insights.







The Public Enterprises Department and Minister, Pravin Gordhan present their annual performance to the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises. Babalo Ndenze, Eyewitness News Reporter.







Following a court order that Schools, Hospitals and Police stations are exempted from loadshedding, BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane will make an announcement on how he plans to compel Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to adhere to the court ruling. Ndaedzo Nethonzhe – Eyewitness Senior Reporter







The murder trial of Sindiso Magaqa continues in the Pietermaritzburg High court. A fifth witness testifies. Nkosikhona Duma, NEWS24 Journalist files the details from court.







The bail application for five suspects arrested in connection with a series of murders at Fort Hare University resumes in the Alice Magistrate’s court, this after a second body guard to Fort Hare vice-chancellor was killed. Siphosethu Booi, Newzroom Afrika Reporter gave the details from court.







The Senzo Meyiwa trial is back in the Pretoria High court after being postponed on Tuesday as the Isizulu interpreter was unavailable. Kgomotso Modise is the Eyewitness News Reporter in court following this story.







We continue to investigate the supposed “missing” waste trucks in Ekurhuleni. Thabiso Goba, Eyewitness Reporter is set to track down the fleet manager on Wednesday. We also visit more depots to get more information on the number of trucks the city of Ekurhuleni has and how many are operating.







In this week’s episode of Politricking, Tshidi Madia speaks to PA’s Gayton McKenzie. Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness Associate Politics Editor speaks coalition politics with Mandy Weiner.







Al Jama-ah gives DA 48 hours to retract ‘lies’ about the new Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda or face legal action. Ganief Hendricks, Al Jama-ah leader joined the show to share the details of this story.







Observing World Lupus Day. We speak to Pontso Khaka Moiloa who is Founder of the Lupus Driveon how they spread awareness of Lupus, and how to support people living with lupus.

