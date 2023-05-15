The Midday Report Express: 15 May 2023

A new witness is expected to testify in the Senzo Meyiwa trial in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday. She is refusing to be filmed and has asked media to not show her face in any broadcast. Kgomotso Modise, Eyewitness News Reporter files these developments.
Acting Johannesburg Mayor Kenny Kunene will be joined by various government departments today in the CBD, where they will be evicting residents living in torn down buildings. Kenny Kunene, Acting Johannesburg Mayor.
The Presidential Climate Commission hosts a virtual media briefing on the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan (JET_IP) recommendations report submitted to the President, Cyril Ramaphosa. Lindsay Dentlinger, Eyewitness News Reporter.
General weather forecast, what can we expect this as South Africa expereinces heavy rains and storms. Lehlohonolo Thobela, SAWS Reporter
Update on Türkiye election this as Erdogan leads the race. Thembisa Fakude, Senior research fellow and director at Africa Asia Dialogues.
Tshwane officials brief media on Cholera outbreak that has so resulted in 12 deaths.
Controversy around ActionSA President Herman Mashaba paying a political analyst R12.5m to write his biography.
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi gives a briefing the latest Thabo Bester related developments.
Minister of Electricity Dr Kgosientso Ramkgopa visits Kusile Power Station.
A part of the Thabo Bester trial continues, as the five accused allegedly involved with his escape appear in court. Orrin Singh, Eyewitness News Reporter is leading this story.
The Senzo Meyiwa trial continues as Zandile Khumalo continues with her testimony. Kgomotso Modise, Eyewitness News reporter.
Residents of Buccleuch in Johannesburg are protesting outside Megawatt Park bringing rotting food to demonstrate how power cuts are affecting their lives. Gloria Motswere Eyewitness News Reporter is on site and crosses live for an update.
The Department of Transport confirms that it gave the go-ahead for Karpowership rights three months ago. The application was approved by the Minister on 26 February 2023. Collen Msibi, DOT Spokesperson fills the team in on this story.
Inkatha Freedom Party is briefing the media on its readiness for the upcoming 2024 elections. Nhlanhla Mabaso, Eyewitness News KZN Reporter attends the briefing.
The Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, calls for the public not to panic as the country records two positive cases of Diphtheria disease. Prof Anne Von Gottberg - Clinical Microbiologist simplifies Diphtheria disease.
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque as always on a Friyay on the Midday Report. Brent Lindeque, Good Things Guy Founder has a dog story this week.
Eskom Acting CEO briefs the media on the state of the national grid. Govan Whittles, Newzroom Afrika Reporter fills us in on this story.
The Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital reveals R60m upgrade this after catastrophic fire caused damage to the hospital two years ago. Motalatale Modiba, Gauteng Health Spokesperson and Alfa Ramushwana, Eyewitness News Reporter are on site and paint a picture of the proceedings.
South African rand at an all-time low as it suffers another blow. Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist - Efficient Group briefs Mandy Weiner on the market reactions to this.
The City of Tshwane holds its State of the Capital Address on Thursday and Thabiso Goba is the Eyewitness News Reporter who is attending and files the details.
Bernadette Wicks is the Eyewitness News Reporter with the insights on Jacob Zuma against Downer, Maughan and Ramaphosa case. President Ramaphosa's legal prosecution’s bid against Zuma will be heard on Thursday.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile leads a two-day oversight visit to the KwaZulu Natal province from Thursday. Nhlanhla Mabaso, Eyewitness News KZN Reporter says Mashatile promises job creation in eThekwini.
Minister Pravin Gordhan is currently appearing before the Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts. He is sharing information regarding some of the allegations that were made by former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter. Lindsay Dentlinger, Eyewitness News Parliament Reporter.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma appear at the Johannesburg High Court. Bernadette Wicks, Eyewitness News Reporter.
The Senzo Meyiwa trial resumes, the state will be replying to the defence’s affidavits. Kgomotso Modise, Eyewitness News Reporter.
PP inquiry set to continue. Babalo Ndenze, Eyewitness News Parliament Reporter.
Former Tshwane Mayor, Murunwa Makwarela is appearing again at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes court for his charges of fraud. Thabiso Goba, Eyewitness News Reporter.
The ANC councillor accused of raping a 15-year-old boy in the northwest will be making his second appearance in court. The EFF SG is present at the proceedings. Alfa Ramushwana, Eyewitness News Reporter.
Residents of Joburg continue to experience blackouts, we get the latest update. Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson.
EWN Politricking, this week Tshidi Madia speaks to Rise Mzansi’s leader Songezo Zibi. Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Associate Politics Editor.
5 Prison escapee Thabo Bester and his co-accused are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s court on Tuesday. Orrin Sighn, EWN Reporter
The Gift of the Givers will media briefing about the Sudan evacuation which is still in progress, currently assisting three South Africans, one Kenyan and one Cameroonian. Ntuthuzelo Nene, EWN REPORTER
The Eastern Cape Department of Education, MEC Fundile Gade briefs the public on the state of the department. Sipha Kema, EWN Reporter
Stats SA releases the quarterly labour survey. Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke:
Nasa reports early signs of El Niño formation that could herald drought in SA. Ed Stoddard | Journalist at Business Maverick
Joburg Mayor set to return where he issued eviction notices to residents who are staying in dilapidated and hijacked buildings across the metro. Alpha Ramushwana, EWN Report
South Africa has been accused by US ambassador of providing arms to Russia. Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has since somewhat denied this. Mandy Weiner together with Prof Abel Esterhuyse, Head of the Department of Strategic Studies - Stellenbosch University analyse this story further.
The SA Rand is in crisis, being at its worst level since 2020. Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citi Bank Joined the team for a reaction.
To court now where the matter against five former G4S employees resumes in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court. Orrin Singh is the Eyewitness News Reporter gives the details of how convicted rapist and murder Thabo Bester’s walked out of prison in a G4S uniform.
It is the last defence lawyer Advocate Mshololo’s turn to cross exam Mthokozisi Thwala.
Mandy Weiner crossed live to Kgomotso Modise, Eyewitness News Reporter in court.
The NPA and the SIU will be before parliament’s justice committee today to present their annual performance plans and budgets. Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliament Reporter.
Friday marks International Nurses day and a new report reveals how South Africa's nursing crisis can be solved in rural areas. Zimbini Madikiza, Community Liaison at Rural Health Adovacy Project unpacks the report with the host of the show.
NICD reveals a mumps outbreak in South Africa. Dr Kerrigan McCarthy, National Institute for Communicable Diseases pathologist is the guest to unpack this story.
Dr Nandipha Magudumana, co-accused in the Thabo Bester case appeared in court on Thursday for her second attempt for a bail plea. Orrin Singh, Eyewitness News Reporter says this matter is moved to the 16th May 2023.
The Senzo Meyiwa trial continuing in the Pretoria High court with Mthokozisi Thwala, Meyiwa's close friend back on the witness stand for cross examination. Kgomotso Modise, Eyewitness News Reporter has the developments.
Still with court news, the bail application of the five men linked to the University of Fort Hare murders will continue at the Dimbaza Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape. Siphosethu Booi, Newzroom Afrika Reporter joined Mandy Weiner for an update.
A substation caught fire in the early hours of Thursday morning following power cuts and exploded in Kwa-Thema in Springs, William Ntladi, Ekurhuleni EMS Spokesperson says residents in Kwa-Themba are likely to be without power for the coming while.
CPUT students are up in arms over a new Nsfas funding condition. CPUT has closed down its campus. Mandy Weiner weighs in on this story.
Thursdays are Mandy’s book of the week on the show and this week she reviews I am Ella - a remarkable story of survival by Joanne Jowell.
The Eskom board is due to appear before scopa on Wednesday to provide an update on corruption allegations in the utility as made by former CEO Andre du Ruyter. Lindsay Dentlinger, Eyewitness News Parliament Reporter has the insights.
The Public Enterprises Department and Minister, Pravin Gordhan present their annual performance to the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises. Babalo Ndenze, Eyewitness News Reporter.
Following a court order that Schools, Hospitals and Police stations are exempted from loadshedding, BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane will make an announcement on how he plans to compel Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to adhere to the court ruling. Ndaedzo Nethonzhe – Eyewitness Senior Reporter
The murder trial of Sindiso Magaqa continues in the Pietermaritzburg High court. A fifth witness testifies. Nkosikhona Duma, NEWS24 Journalist files the details from court.
The bail application for five suspects arrested in connection with a series of murders at Fort Hare University resumes in the Alice Magistrate’s court, this after a second body guard to Fort Hare vice-chancellor was killed. Siphosethu Booi, Newzroom Afrika Reporter gave the details from court.
The Senzo Meyiwa trial is back in the Pretoria High court after being postponed on Tuesday as the Isizulu interpreter was unavailable. Kgomotso Modise is the Eyewitness News Reporter in court following this story.
We continue to investigate the supposed “missing” waste trucks in Ekurhuleni. Thabiso Goba, Eyewitness Reporter is set to track down the fleet manager on Wednesday. We also visit more depots to get more information on the number of trucks the city of Ekurhuleni has and how many are operating.
In this week’s episode of Politricking, Tshidi Madia speaks to PA’s Gayton McKenzie. Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness Associate Politics Editor speaks coalition politics with Mandy Weiner.
Al Jama-ah gives DA 48 hours to retract ‘lies’ about the new Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda or face legal action. Ganief Hendricks, Al Jama-ah leader joined the show to share the details of this story.
Observing World Lupus Day. We speak to Pontso Khaka Moiloa who is Founder of the Lupus Driveon how they spread awareness of Lupus, and how to support people living with lupus.
Mandy Weiner and team continue to bring top notch investigative journalism and today they start with the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) are to interrogate Hawks, SAPS and SIU following allegations of corruption and fraudulent activities issues at Eskom per former CEO of Eskom – Andre de Ruyter. Lindsay Dentlinger, Eyewitness News Parliament Reporter is at the briefing and files the details.
City Power says it’s experiencing high call volumes due to wet weather conditions, compounded by loadshedding, and cable theft and vandalism in Joburg. Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson has the details.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile undertakes a service delivery oversight visit to Jagersfontein following the Dam Collapse. Orrin Singh is the Eyewitness News Reporter attended this visit as well.
Mthokozisi Thwala, Meyiwa's close friend is back on the witness stand for cross examination today, Kgomotso Modise, Eyewitness News reporter says the matter will stand down due to no interpreter being available.
Sentencing of Tsakane serial rapist , Petetona Abel Lebele who pleaded guilty and received life in imprisonment. Bernadette Wicks, Eyewitness News Reporter is in court and files these developments.
To KwaZulu Natal now where the official opening of the Africa Travel Indaba at the ICC is underway. Nokukhanya Mntambo is the Eyewitness Reporter that is covering this event.
To end the show Many Weiner brings a feel good story, children at Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital Helped for Burn Awareness Month. Twenty children will be getting life-changing surgeries this week in honour of the late President, National Burn Safety Awareness Week and the Smile Foundation. Kim Robertson Smith, Smile Foundation CEO.