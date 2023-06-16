The Midday Report Express: 16 June 2023

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
How is AI changing the game in SEO and digital writing? AI has become a lot more than just a buzzword in the last few months – it has sparked a global response in the form of outrage, ex... 26 June 2023 3:03 PM
Harmony Gold mine explosion: There could be survivors, says Mantashe The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said it had detected movements beneath the earth, pointing to signs of life. 26 June 2023 2:53 PM
City of Cape Town urges public to reduce water usage, despite dams filling up As a result of the heavier-than-usual rainfall, the Western Cape's dam levels are sitting at 94.6%. 26 June 2023 2:22 PM
‘The ANC is history in the Western Cape’: DA on party’s majority talk Off the back of the ANC's conference at the weekend, a provincial leader said the party had already begun its campaign for an outr... 26 June 2023 1:39 PM
[WATCH] Molly the dog is 1 canine candidate out of 102 running for Toronto mayor Adam Gilchrist chats about global trending news including the election for a Toronto mayor today from 102 candidates. 26 June 2023 12:45 PM
DA's Zille denies claims that she has a dossier on party's black members This follows allegations by DA’s former Eastern Cape leader, Nqaba Bhanga, that Zille keeps files on the party’s black members. 26 June 2023 6:56 AM
'I do think we're making a difference' - Andrew Middleton, CEO of gosolr gosolr is one of the leading solar installers in South Africa, by making solar power accessible to many through a more affordable... 26 June 2023 8:46 PM
The Kouro Property Group spotted a gap in the market and started flipping homes 'Flipping' is a real estate investment strategy where an investor buys a property with the intention of selling it for a profit ra... 26 June 2023 8:27 PM
Ready for the latest technology in home entertainment? It's the new Micro-LED TV Samsung's 76-inch Micro-LED screen costs R1.4-million, with the 140-inch model retailing for a whopping R3-million. 26 June 2023 8:13 PM
[LISTEN] 'Why do I feel such great shame saying that I'm coloured?' Carla breaks down her lived experience as a 'culturally coloured but politically black' person living in South Africa. 26 June 2023 3:11 PM
Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson recovers after breast cancer scare and surgery at 63 y/o The Duchess of York believes her shocking diagnosis 'underlines the importance of regular screening.' 26 June 2023 1:23 PM
Jeep's all-electric Avenger snags yet another top award The Avenger just can't stop winning. 26 June 2023 1:17 PM
World Shearing Champs: Team SA wins blade shearing world title SA blade shearers Bonile Rabela and Zwelamakhosi Mbuweni, won gold in the blade shearing team division. The two also won in the bl... 26 June 2023 3:05 PM
Happy 56th birthday, Doctor Khumalo! The legendary footballer was Kaizer Chiefs’ superstar midfielder. 26 June 2023 8:39 AM
Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this... 24 June 2023 8:20 AM
Elton John closes Glastonbury with a spectacular farewell for his last UK show The 76-year-old icon winds down with a global farewell tour including Glastonbury ahead of a final gig in Stockholm on 8 July. 26 June 2023 2:37 PM
[WATCH] Drum roll! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal baby's sex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal the gender of their first kid together as only a drummer from Blink-182 would. 26 June 2023 1:11 PM
Experience the magic of Disney's 100 years at Grand West The magic of Disney is being bought the Grand Arena in the form of Disney100 “The Concert” between 7 - 9 July 2023. Sara-Jayne ch... 25 June 2023 12:00 PM
[WATCH] Dingo euthanised after (ever-so-slightly) nibbling sunbather's bum There have reportedly been several incidents involving wild dingoes in the area, some a bit more life-threatening. 26 June 2023 12:46 PM
Too soon? OceanGate sparks outrage after placing job ad following sub disaster The company placed the advertisement a day after all passengers on board were presumed dead. 26 June 2023 12:24 PM
Mile high fight club? Drunk Russian passengers go berserk on flight to Turkey Adam Gilchrist reports on trending global news including a flight forced to divert because of 'unruly' passengers. 26 June 2023 11:04 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection. 26 June 2023 8:08 AM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report Express
The Midday Report Express: 16 June 2023

The Midday Report Express: 16 June 2023

16 June 2023 2:15 PM

SA President's security personal blockaded in Poland.

Update on the Western Cape Floods. Disaster management teams continue to be on high alert.

Deputy President Mashatile is currently leading the National Youth Day commemoration in Bloemfonetin.

Gauteng government warns residents to not fall prey to scams as they launch 8000 new jobs on Youth Day.

We check what political parties are doing for Youth Day: DA, EFF, Actions SA.

Metropolitan partners with Uber to help transport young job seekers to job interviews for free.


The Midday Report Express: 26 June 2023

26 June 2023 1:40 PM

One Year Anniversary of the Enyobeni Tavern Disaster.

Gwede Mantashe visits Free State mine after death of 31 illegal miners.

ANC wraps up their Western Cape electoral conference.

DA's Nqaba Bhanga faces suspension after inflammatory Facebook post.

News24 report on the 'captured' status of Deputy President Paul Mashatile

COPE's Willie Madisha expelled?

MMC for Group Corporate and Shared Services Loyiso Masuku going to Diepsloot after last weeks clashes

The Midday Report Express: 23 June 2023

23 June 2023 2:49 PM

Thirty-one suspected illegal miners have died in a shaft at a mine in Welkom, this as the issue of Zama Zama’s in the country continues to escalate.

The Gift Of Givers continues to help those affected by the Western Cape Floods.

The 11th SA Aids Conference draws to a close, as shocking revelations about infection rates among the youth continue to soar.

The Western Cape ANC Conference gets underway, and Section 194 Inquiry Chair, Richard Dyanty, vying for the top position.

The 49th edition of the National Arts Festival kicks off in Makhanda, amidst concerns around ongoing water shortages

The Midday Express Report: 22 June 2023

22 June 2023 3:18 PM

Human Sciences Research Council hots ’post-Zondo commission’ programme. Justice Zondo will be speaking along with other people who were involved in the commission from the legal perspective and Analysis: Today marks a year since Chief Justice Zondo delivered the Report of the Commission on State Capture to President Ramaphosa marking the end of a 4-year long process of investigations and public hearings.

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefed the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet.

EWN reports that there are growing concerns over the illegal occupation of dilapidated buildings in the City of Johannesburg (CoJ).

The rain has now subsided in Cederberg and helicopters are able to do drop-offs in areas where needed.

The search for the missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic continues. NSRI experts tell us what the search will entail.

The Midday Express Report: 21 June 2023

21 June 2023 1:53 PM

Diepsloot residents say they have had enough, as crime rates rise in the community. Leaders are headed to the union buildings to engage with the presidency.

Businesses in affected areas in the Western Cape suffer a blow as parts of the province remained closed due to floods.

SAWS issues more alerts, two more cold fronts are expected to hit the Western Cape in the coming days.

The former State Security Minister and African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) Bongani Bongo and his co-accused are back in the Nelspruit Specialized Commercial Crimes Court.

One of the attorneys that previously represented Thabo Bester is set to appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court. He was accused of attempted rape in March.

The Midday Express Report: 20 June 2023

20 June 2023 4:23 PM

Facebook Rapist, ThaboBester's lawyers withdraw from the case, he appears alongside eight people involved in his escape.

Embattled Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane has won the interdict against the SIU, the President and Fort Hare.

The first witness in former state security minister ANC MP Bongani Bongo’s fraud and corruption trial in the Nelspruit Specialized Commercial Crimes Court is set to take the stand.

Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) intends to write to the Justice Minister to expedite the extradition of South African citizen, Iain Wares, who stands accused of a raft of high-profile historical child sexual abuse cases in the United Kingdom.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde provides an update on the coordinated response to the recent flooding seen in some parts of the province.

The health department will have a briefing following the passing of the NHI Bill.

South Africa kick-starts a week-long AIDS Conference. This is the first face-to-face or in-person conference since the Outbreak of COVID-19. The conference will officially be opened by Deputy President Paul Mashatile in his capacity as the Chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council.

The Midday Report Express: 19 June 2023

19 June 2023 2:26 PM

Those who were meant to accompany President Cyril Ramaphosa to war-torn Ukraine and Russia are back home, after being stuck in Poland.

The Democratic Alliance will urgently submit questions to parliament demanding answers on the Russia-Ukraine peace mission.

The Democratic Alliance will urgently submit questions to parliament demanding answers on the Russia-Ukraine peace mission.

Weather conditions continue to worsen in the Western Cape, and disaster management is on-site to deal with any crisis which could unfold.

Ronald Lamola and the French minister of foreign affairs will be signing a cooperation agreement to boost the SIU’s cyber forensic investigating capacity.

The National Department of Transport has updated members of the public that the driving licence card production machine is back in total production.

The Midday Report Express: 15 June 2023

15 June 2023 1:24 PM

Weather conditions continue to worsen in the Western Cape, as SA Weather Service issue Level 6 warning.

Salvation Army calls for donations to assist those affected by storms.

Hawks boss, Godfrey Lebeya, holds a media briefing to outline and take stock of milestones achieved during the 4th quarter.

School registrations open in Gauteng.

Workers affiliated with NEHAWU and the academic and professional staff association are protesting at the Sefako Makgatho University in Ga-Rankuwa

The Midday Report Express: 14 June 2023

14 June 2023 1:45 PM

Gauteng Police Commissioner presents the province’s 4th Quarter Crime Statistics.

Four Section 194 members have recused themselves from The Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests. What now?

A Freestate community have been left in the dark this as Eskom refuses to assist with storing electricity generated from a solar plant.

Disaster Management on alert af floods ravage Western Cape

Government formally adopts the controversial NHI bill, many are opposed to it in its current form.

The Midday Report Express: 13 June 2023

13 June 2023 1:16 PM

South Africa faces more pushback this as US lawmakers urge the White House to move this year's AGOA summit away from the country.

Former US President Donald Trump arrives in Florida to appear in court over charges of stolen classified documents.

The City of Johannesburg mayor is back at work and is currently briefing council.

Suspended Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane is briefing the media today on the parliamentary bribery and corruption scandal.

A 31-year-old Zimbabwean appears in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court in connection with the escape of Thabo Bester.

Expelled former ANC secretary-general, Ace Magashule, is focusing his attention on fending off a probe by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

The two men accused of the murder fo the MUT lecturer return to the Durban Magistrates court for a bail application

City of Cape Town urges public to reduce water usage, despite dams filling up

Local

‘The ANC is history in the Western Cape’: DA on party’s majority talk

Politics

World Shearing Champs: Team SA wins blade shearing world title

Sport

Multi-vehicle accident involving truck results in closure of N3

27 June 2023 12:10 AM

JMPD officers monitor Diepkloof hostel protest

26 June 2023 10:24 PM

Groote Schuur Hospital unveils cutting-edge machine to treat cancer patients

26 June 2023 10:17 PM

