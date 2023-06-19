The Midday Report Express: 19 June 2023

Those who were meant to accompany President Cyril Ramaphosa to war-torn Ukraine and Russia are back home, after being stuck in Poland.
The Democratic Alliance will urgently submit questions to parliament demanding answers on the Russia-Ukraine peace mission.
The Democratic Alliance will urgently submit questions to parliament demanding answers on the Russia-Ukraine peace mission.
Weather conditions continue to worsen in the Western Cape, and disaster management is on-site to deal with any crisis which could unfold.
Ronald Lamola and the French minister of foreign affairs will be signing a cooperation agreement to boost the SIU’s cyber forensic investigating capacity.
The National Department of Transport has updated members of the public that the driving licence card production machine is back in total production.
Lesotho responds to Gwede Mantashe's comment on 'economic sabotage'.
Hostel dwellers in Diepkloof have been protesting over service delivery issues.
The Department of Water and Sanitation holds a media tour to Berg River Dam near Franshoek.
Update: A new report reveals that Wagner mercenaries are committing widespread atrocities against civilians in the war-torn state.
StatsSA Quarterly Employment Statistics released by StatsSA.
One Year Anniversary of the Enyobeni Tavern Disaster.
Gwede Mantashe visits Free State mine after death of 31 illegal miners.
ANC wraps up their Western Cape electoral conference.
DA's Nqaba Bhanga faces suspension after inflammatory Facebook post.
News24 report on the 'captured' status of Deputy President Paul Mashatile
COPE's Willie Madisha expelled?
MMC for Group Corporate and Shared Services Loyiso Masuku going to Diepsloot after last weeks clashes
Thirty-one suspected illegal miners have died in a shaft at a mine in Welkom, this as the issue of Zama Zama’s in the country continues to escalate.
The Gift Of Givers continues to help those affected by the Western Cape Floods.
The 11th SA Aids Conference draws to a close, as shocking revelations about infection rates among the youth continue to soar.
The Western Cape ANC Conference gets underway, and Section 194 Inquiry Chair, Richard Dyanty, vying for the top position.
The 49th edition of the National Arts Festival kicks off in Makhanda, amidst concerns around ongoing water shortages
Human Sciences Research Council hots ’post-Zondo commission’ programme. Justice Zondo will be speaking along with other people who were involved in the commission from the legal perspective and Analysis: Today marks a year since Chief Justice Zondo delivered the Report of the Commission on State Capture to President Ramaphosa marking the end of a 4-year long process of investigations and public hearings.
Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefed the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet.
EWN reports that there are growing concerns over the illegal occupation of dilapidated buildings in the City of Johannesburg (CoJ).
The rain has now subsided in Cederberg and helicopters are able to do drop-offs in areas where needed.
The search for the missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic continues. NSRI experts tell us what the search will entail.
Diepsloot residents say they have had enough, as crime rates rise in the community. Leaders are headed to the union buildings to engage with the presidency.
Businesses in affected areas in the Western Cape suffer a blow as parts of the province remained closed due to floods.
SAWS issues more alerts, two more cold fronts are expected to hit the Western Cape in the coming days.
The former State Security Minister and African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) Bongani Bongo and his co-accused are back in the Nelspruit Specialized Commercial Crimes Court.
One of the attorneys that previously represented Thabo Bester is set to appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court. He was accused of attempted rape in March.
Facebook Rapist, ThaboBester's lawyers withdraw from the case, he appears alongside eight people involved in his escape.
Embattled Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane has won the interdict against the SIU, the President and Fort Hare.
The first witness in former state security minister ANC MP Bongani Bongo’s fraud and corruption trial in the Nelspruit Specialized Commercial Crimes Court is set to take the stand.
Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) intends to write to the Justice Minister to expedite the extradition of South African citizen, Iain Wares, who stands accused of a raft of high-profile historical child sexual abuse cases in the United Kingdom.
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde provides an update on the coordinated response to the recent flooding seen in some parts of the province.
The health department will have a briefing following the passing of the NHI Bill.
South Africa kick-starts a week-long AIDS Conference. This is the first face-to-face or in-person conference since the Outbreak of COVID-19. The conference will officially be opened by Deputy President Paul Mashatile in his capacity as the Chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council.
SA President's security personal blockaded in Poland.
Update on the Western Cape Floods. Disaster management teams continue to be on high alert.
Deputy President Mashatile is currently leading the National Youth Day commemoration in Bloemfonetin.
Gauteng government warns residents to not fall prey to scams as they launch 8000 new jobs on Youth Day.
We check what political parties are doing for Youth Day: DA, EFF, Actions SA.
Metropolitan partners with Uber to help transport young job seekers to job interviews for free.
Weather conditions continue to worsen in the Western Cape, as SA Weather Service issue Level 6 warning.
Salvation Army calls for donations to assist those affected by storms.
Hawks boss, Godfrey Lebeya, holds a media briefing to outline and take stock of milestones achieved during the 4th quarter.
School registrations open in Gauteng.
Workers affiliated with NEHAWU and the academic and professional staff association are protesting at the Sefako Makgatho University in Ga-Rankuwa
Gauteng Police Commissioner presents the province’s 4th Quarter Crime Statistics.
Four Section 194 members have recused themselves from The Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests. What now?
A Freestate community have been left in the dark this as Eskom refuses to assist with storing electricity generated from a solar plant.
Disaster Management on alert af floods ravage Western Cape
Government formally adopts the controversial NHI bill, many are opposed to it in its current form.