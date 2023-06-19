The Midday Report Express: 19 June 2023

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
As SA continues to bleed jobs, how are govt employment programmes helping? Formal employment dropped in the Q1 of 2023, with 21 000 jobs lost. Dr Kate Philip from the Presidential Employment Stimulus discu... 27 June 2023 7:45 PM
WATCH: Two injured after tornado wreaks havoc in Durban Several homes and public buildings north of Durban have been damaged after a tornado swept through the city. 27 June 2023 5:45 PM
More arrests made in Thabo Bester prison escape Three more suspects have been nabbed for their alleged involvement in Bester's escape, and are due to appear in court on Wednesday... 27 June 2023 5:17 PM
View all Local
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
German Foreign Minister visits South Africa to address the ongoing energy crisis German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock has embarked on a two-day visit to South Africa. 27 June 2023 11:33 AM
Are shady characters financing Paul Mashatile’s 'luxury' lifestyle? A recent News24 article seems to suggest that Deputy President Paul Mashatile could be captured. 27 June 2023 7:13 AM
View all Politics
Naspers profits plummet as contribution from China's Tencent decreases Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CFO Basil Sgourdos about Naspers' annual results and the planned removal of the cross-holding struc... 27 June 2023 8:44 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
Ooba Solar's making solar power affordable and accessible to all South Africans One of the attractive options offered by ooba Solar, is the rent-to-own option. 27 June 2023 12:39 PM
View all Business
Belgian shot putter shoots her shot at hurdles to save team from elimination Jolien Boumkwo tried to save her team from elimination at the European Championships after her teammates had to withdraw. 27 June 2023 2:17 PM
[WATCH] Patti LaBelle SIMPLY NOT THE BEST during Tina Turner's BET tribute "I'm trying y'all," LaBelle told the crowd at the BET Awards. 27 June 2023 12:32 PM
Volvo confirms all-electric EX30 for South Africa The Swedish automaker says this will be one of SA’s most affordable EVs. 27 June 2023 12:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
'No reason why Golden Arrows can't win silverware next season' - Vusi Vilakazi Arrows finished 9th on the table last season and made the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup. 27 June 2023 7:54 PM
World Shearing Champs: Team SA wins blade shearing world title SA blade shearers Bonile Rabela and Zwelamakhosi Mbuweni, won gold in the blade shearing team division. The two also won in the bl... 26 June 2023 3:05 PM
Happy 56th birthday, Doctor Khumalo! The legendary footballer was Kaizer Chiefs’ superstar midfielder. 26 June 2023 8:39 AM
View all Sport
Ryan Reynolds, Michael B. Jordan and Rob McElhenney buy Alpine Formula 1 team Reynolds, Jordan and McElhenney buy a 24% stake in the Alpine F1 Team. 27 June 2023 11:28 AM
Keeping up with baby names: Kylie Jenner changes son's name 16 months post birth Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner reveals that they changed their son's name from Wolf to Aire in March 2022. 27 June 2023 10:31 AM
‘Shaka iLembe’ becomes DStv’s best drama series in history after only 2 episodes The show had 3.6 million viewers glued to their screens in its first week. 27 June 2023 10:24 AM
View all Entertainment
Mom of teen who died on Titan sub says she gave up her seat for him Suleman (19) and his father were among the five people who died when the vessel imploded. 27 June 2023 1:10 PM
Wimbledon to use artificial intelligence for commentating championships In a first for the tournament, Wimbledon will use AI commentary during matches starting on 3 July until the end of the 14-day even... 27 June 2023 11:19 AM
Putin blames 'neo-Nazis in Kyiv and their Western patrons' Putin has made his first public appearance since a group of rebellious mercenaries marched toward Moscow over the weekend. 27 June 2023 8:21 AM
View all World
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
View all Africa
Arctic Ocean could be ice-free by 2030 - study The Arctic’s climate is warming at least four times faster than the global average. 27 June 2023 10:16 AM
What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection. 26 June 2023 8:08 AM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
The Midday Report Express
arrow_forward
The Midday Report Express: 19 June 2023

The Midday Report Express: 19 June 2023

19 June 2023 2:26 PM

Those who were meant to accompany President Cyril Ramaphosa to war-torn Ukraine and Russia are back home, after being stuck in Poland.

The Democratic Alliance will urgently submit questions to parliament demanding answers on the Russia-Ukraine peace mission.

The Democratic Alliance will urgently submit questions to parliament demanding answers on the Russia-Ukraine peace mission.

Weather conditions continue to worsen in the Western Cape, and disaster management is on-site to deal with any crisis which could unfold.

Ronald Lamola and the French minister of foreign affairs will be signing a cooperation agreement to boost the SIU’s cyber forensic investigating capacity.

The National Department of Transport has updated members of the public that the driving licence card production machine is back in total production.


More episodes from The Midday Report Express

The Midday Report Express: 27 June 2023

27 June 2023 1:38 PM

Lesotho responds to Gwede Mantashe's comment on 'economic sabotage'.

Hostel dwellers in Diepkloof have been protesting over service delivery issues. 

The Department of Water and Sanitation holds a media tour to Berg River Dam near Franshoek.

Update: A new report reveals that Wagner mercenaries are committing widespread atrocities against civilians in the war-torn state.

StatsSA Quarterly Employment Statistics released by StatsSA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: 26 June 2023

26 June 2023 1:40 PM

One Year Anniversary of the Enyobeni Tavern Disaster.

Gwede Mantashe visits Free State mine after death of 31 illegal miners.

ANC wraps up their Western Cape electoral conference.

DA's Nqaba Bhanga faces suspension after inflammatory Facebook post.

News24 report on the 'captured' status of Deputy President Paul Mashatile

COPE's Willie Madisha expelled?

MMC for Group Corporate and Shared Services Loyiso Masuku going to Diepsloot after last weeks clashes

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: 23 June 2023

23 June 2023 2:49 PM

Thirty-one suspected illegal miners have died in a shaft at a mine in Welkom, this as the issue of Zama Zama’s in the country continues to escalate.

The Gift Of Givers continues to help those affected by the Western Cape Floods.

The 11th SA Aids Conference draws to a close, as shocking revelations about infection rates among the youth continue to soar.

The Western Cape ANC Conference gets underway, and Section 194 Inquiry Chair, Richard Dyanty, vying for the top position.

The 49th edition of the National Arts Festival kicks off in Makhanda, amidst concerns around ongoing water shortages

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Express Report: 22 June 2023

22 June 2023 3:18 PM

Human Sciences Research Council hots ’post-Zondo commission’ programme. Justice Zondo will be speaking along with other people who were involved in the commission from the legal perspective and Analysis: Today marks a year since Chief Justice Zondo delivered the Report of the Commission on State Capture to President Ramaphosa marking the end of a 4-year long process of investigations and public hearings.

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefed the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet.

EWN reports that there are growing concerns over the illegal occupation of dilapidated buildings in the City of Johannesburg (CoJ).

The rain has now subsided in Cederberg and helicopters are able to do drop-offs in areas where needed.

The search for the missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic continues. NSRI experts tell us what the search will entail.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Express Report: 21 June 2023

21 June 2023 1:53 PM

Diepsloot residents say they have had enough, as crime rates rise in the community. Leaders are headed to the union buildings to engage with the presidency.

Businesses in affected areas in the Western Cape suffer a blow as parts of the province remained closed due to floods.

SAWS issues more alerts, two more cold fronts are expected to hit the Western Cape in the coming days.

The former State Security Minister and African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) Bongani Bongo and his co-accused are back in the Nelspruit Specialized Commercial Crimes Court.

One of the attorneys that previously represented Thabo Bester is set to appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court. He was accused of attempted rape in March.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Express Report: 20 June 2023

20 June 2023 4:23 PM

Facebook Rapist, ThaboBester's lawyers withdraw from the case, he appears alongside eight people involved in his escape.

Embattled Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane has won the interdict against the SIU, the President and Fort Hare.

The first witness in former state security minister ANC MP Bongani Bongo’s fraud and corruption trial in the Nelspruit Specialized Commercial Crimes Court is set to take the stand.

Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) intends to write to the Justice Minister to expedite the extradition of South African citizen, Iain Wares, who stands accused of a raft of high-profile historical child sexual abuse cases in the United Kingdom.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde provides an update on the coordinated response to the recent flooding seen in some parts of the province.

The health department will have a briefing following the passing of the NHI Bill.

South Africa kick-starts a week-long AIDS Conference. This is the first face-to-face or in-person conference since the Outbreak of COVID-19. The conference will officially be opened by Deputy President Paul Mashatile in his capacity as the Chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: 16 June 2023

16 June 2023 2:15 PM

SA President's security personal blockaded in Poland.

Update on the Western Cape Floods. Disaster management teams continue to be on high alert.

Deputy President Mashatile is currently leading the National Youth Day commemoration in Bloemfonetin.

Gauteng government warns residents to not fall prey to scams as they launch 8000 new jobs on Youth Day.

We check what political parties are doing for Youth Day: DA, EFF, Actions SA.

Metropolitan partners with Uber to help transport young job seekers to job interviews for free.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: 15 June 2023

15 June 2023 1:24 PM

Weather conditions continue to worsen in the Western Cape, as SA Weather Service issue Level 6 warning.

Salvation Army calls for donations to assist those affected by storms.

Hawks boss, Godfrey Lebeya, holds a media briefing to outline and take stock of milestones achieved during the 4th quarter.

School registrations open in Gauteng.

Workers affiliated with NEHAWU and the academic and professional staff association are protesting at the Sefako Makgatho University in Ga-Rankuwa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: 14 June 2023

14 June 2023 1:45 PM

Gauteng Police Commissioner presents the province’s 4th Quarter Crime Statistics.

Four Section 194 members have recused themselves from The Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests. What now?

A Freestate community have been left in the dark this as Eskom refuses to assist with storing electricity generated from a solar plant.

Disaster Management on alert af floods ravage Western Cape

Government formally adopts the controversial NHI bill, many are opposed to it in its current form.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SA Weather Service issues thunderstorm warning amid flooding mop up in the WC

Local

Economy bleeds 21,000 jobs in Q1 of 2023, says Stats SA

Local

Belgian shot putter shoots her shot at hurdles to save team from elimination

Entertainment Lifestyle Athletics

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Kuhlasele isishingishane enyakatho neTheku, iyancipha imisebenzi

27 June 2023 11:58 PM

'No reason why Golden Arrows can't win silverware next season' - Vusi Vilakazi

27 June 2023 11:54 PM

The day that was: KZN tornado/WC’s thunderstorms, recovering trapped Zama Zamas

27 June 2023 11:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA