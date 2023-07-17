The Midday Report Express: 17 July 2023

Five Truck Attack suspects arrested over the weekend. Court appearance scheduled for today.
The murder trial of whistleblower Babita Deokaran returns to court.
Electricity Minister apologises for escalation in loadshedding stages over the weekend.
Western Cape MEC shocked as 39 children have already been killed violently in the Western Cape this year.
ConCourt rules Jacob Zuma's medical parole was unlawful. Is he going back to jail?
Dr Nandipha Magudumana tries again to have arrest declared unlawful.
Update on truck attacks as police make arrests.
SA Tourism ready for the upcoming Netball World Cup. It say this tournament will inject R68 million into the economy.
ConCourt declares Public Protector's suspension valid.
Update on the psychiatric report for alleged Parliamentary arsonist Zandile Mafe.
SATAWU and NAFU calls for a probe into truck attacks.
COPE deregistered at CIPC. What does this mean for the party ahead of the 2024 general elections?
Day one of the Joburg water shutdown.
The SACP and the ANC Veterans league speak out against Orlando Pirates playing a pre-season friendly match against Israeli’s Maccabi Tel Aviv.
Caster Semenya wins appeal against testosterone rules.
Truck burnings called and act of 'economic sabotage'.
JHB residents facing a 58 hour water outage.
DA visits victims of Boksburg gas leak.
DA launches the party’s voter registration campaign in Soweto in preparation for the 2024 General Election.
Proudly SA Local Wine Expo is back
SA Weather Service issues cold weather warning amid snowfall and frigid temperatures.
More trucks set alight on the N4 in Mpumalanga. Is this economic sabotage?
EWN speaks to the lawyers of the victims of the highway assault suing the police minister.
Ramaphosa engaging with media on issues around the BRICS Summit.
Calls to curb illegal mining in wake of Boksburg gas leak.
SAWS issues alert on cold front that will hit Gauteng.
The Presidential Climate Commission (PCC), together with Minister Pravin Gordhan, visit the Komati Power Station in Mpumalanga.
Former Bosasa CEO Agrizzi bribery case heading to high court.
The ANC holds a three Day national executive committee meeting.
Twitter CEO, Elon Musk has threatened to sue Zuckerbergs Meta over the rival Threads app.
16 die after gas leak in Boksburg
Cosatu and its affiliated unions march in protest over SA’s ailing economy.
Struggle stalwart and former minister in the Presidency, Essop Pahad dies aged 84.
Book of the week: Standing Up for Science - Professor Salim Abdool Karim
Patrice Motsepe intervenes in Banyana Banyana pay dispute.
ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula claims the CIA is operating in South Africa and is a threat to stable electric grid.
Jacob Zuma's private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa declared unlawful.
The Democratic Alliance outlines its plans to combat a repeat of state capture.
IPID investigating VIP units assault on members of the public.
Looking into Moti interdict and how this verdict serves as avindication for amaBhungane and journalism.
New documentary on July unrest coming.
Cosatu announces a massive strike for Thursday over SA’ ailing economy.
Kass Naaidoo calls for SA to prioritize the professionalisation of women’s sport.