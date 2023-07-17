The Midday Report Express: 17 July 2023

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Die deure gaan oop vir Norman Afzal Simons, maar nie vir Elroy van Rooyen nie' While the 'station strangler' will get another chance at life out on parole, his victim's life ended before it started. 18 July 2023 12:05 PM
Court dismisses with costs Magudumana's bid to appeal her arrest in Tanzania Dr Nandipha Magudumana has lost her leave to appeal her arrest in Tanzania, this comes after Magudumana argued her arrest and subs... 18 July 2023 11:58 AM
Pledge R67 to Nelson Mandela Children's Fund by calling into 702, TODAY ONLY! Join the Mandelathon by calling 702 and pledging R67 or more to improve the lives of kids with the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund. 18 July 2023 11:15 AM
View all Local
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison... 13 July 2023 9:11 PM
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet? 12 July 2023 4:23 PM
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments. 12 July 2023 4:16 PM
View all Politics
Happy 73rd birthday, Sir Richard Branson! The billionaire philanthropist celebrates his 73rd birthday today. Here are some factoids about Branson you might not know. 18 July 2023 8:05 AM
Local startup, Parket offers a digitised approach to managing parking spaces The digital, cashless, paperless, and contactless system aims to make the parking process a lot easier for motorists. 17 July 2023 8:39 PM
[REVIEW] Two thumbs up for Fujifilm's Instax Square Link printer The best way to print photographs of life moments you capture with your smartphone. 17 July 2023 8:27 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Last dance!! Couple go on retreat for an amicable breakup DATE "The date was beautiful and we had such a beautiful moment and he treated me like a queen." 18 July 2023 11:33 AM
Feeling tired all the time? There may be a deeper, more serious reason for this Constantly feeling like you're going through the day in a jet-lagged haze despite getting enough sleep? Read this. 17 July 2023 3:12 PM
Male rhesus macaques often have gay sex – a trait inherited from parents Homosexual behaviour is not limited to humans. 17 July 2023 1:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Carlos Alcaraz can dominate the sport of tennis for many years to come' The 20-year-old won his first Wimbledon title on Sunday after beating Novak Djokovic in a 5 set thriller. 18 July 2023 11:38 AM
Player union slams SAFA regarding bonus pay, as Banyana pay dispute drags on Banyana Banyana get their FIFA Women's World Cup underway against Sweden on Sunday 23 July. 17 July 2023 8:59 PM
Netball World Cup: Ticket cost R700 - how many South Africans can afford that? Blanche de la Guerre, CEO of Netball SA, speaks about Netball World Cup ticket prices. 17 July 2023 9:23 AM
View all Sport
Modern Family icon Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorce after 7 years The news comes after Vergara celebrated her 51st birthday in Italy without Manganiello or a wedding ring. 18 July 2023 11:29 AM
Is it thank you, next for Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez? Ariana Grande faces rumours that she's divorcing her husband, Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage after Wimbledon pics. 18 July 2023 10:36 AM
Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader Shammas Lindsay Lohan is officially a momma and her baby boy's name is... 18 July 2023 9:45 AM
View all Entertainment
US accidentally sends MILLIONS of military emails to Mali, an ally of Russia Sensitive information from the US military was accidentally emailed to Mali, a country allied with Russia. 18 July 2023 11:38 AM
SA and Canada are worlds apart, but their street gangs have a lot in common In both countries, street gangs are largely found in marginalised communities, suffering from poverty and limited opportunities. 17 July 2023 1:35 PM
Prince George could break royal tradition by NOT serving in the military Prince George will likely be able to choose to break royal tradition and not join the armed forces before he becomes king. 17 July 2023 1:11 PM
View all World
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
View all Africa
On what would have been Madiba’s 105th birthday, is Mandela Day getting old? Mandela Day is a day about giving back to the community, but now that it's here, many people might not be feeling the spirit. 18 July 2023 6:32 AM
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
The Midday Report Express
arrow_forward
The Midday Report Express: 17 July 2023

The Midday Report Express: 17 July 2023

17 July 2023 1:23 PM

Five Truck Attack suspects arrested over the weekend. Court appearance scheduled for today.

The murder trial of whistleblower Babita Deokaran returns to court.

Electricity Minister apologises for escalation in loadshedding stages over the weekend.

Western Cape MEC shocked as 39 children have already been killed violently in the Western Cape this year.


More episodes from The Midday Report Express

The Midday Report Express: 14 July 2023

14 July 2023 2:12 PM

ConCourt rules Jacob Zuma's medical parole was unlawful. Is he going back to jail?

Dr Nandipha Magudumana tries again to have arrest declared unlawful.

Update on truck attacks as police make arrests.

SA Tourism ready for the upcoming Netball World Cup. It say this tournament will inject R68 million into the economy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: 13 July 2023

13 July 2023 1:31 PM

ConCourt declares Public Protector's suspension valid.

Update on the psychiatric report for alleged Parliamentary arsonist Zandile Mafe.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: 12 July 2023

12 July 2023 1:27 PM

SATAWU and NAFU calls for a probe into truck attacks.

COPE deregistered at CIPC. What does this mean for the party ahead of the 2024 general elections?

Day one of the Joburg water shutdown.

The SACP and the ANC Veterans league speak out against Orlando Pirates playing a pre-season friendly match against Israeli’s Maccabi Tel Aviv.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: 11 July 2023

11 July 2023 1:17 PM

Caster Semenya wins appeal against testosterone rules.

Truck burnings called and act of 'economic sabotage'.

JHB residents facing a 58 hour water outage.

DA visits victims of Boksburg gas leak.

DA launches the party’s voter registration campaign in Soweto in preparation for the 2024 General Election.

Proudly SA Local Wine Expo is back

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: 10 July 2023

10 July 2023 1:18 PM

SA Weather Service issues cold weather warning amid snowfall and frigid temperatures.

More trucks set alight on the N4 in Mpumalanga. Is this economic sabotage?

EWN speaks to the lawyers of the victims of the highway assault suing the police minister.

Ramaphosa engaging with media on issues around the BRICS Summit.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: 07 July 2023

7 July 2023 2:26 PM

Calls to curb illegal mining in wake of Boksburg gas leak.

SAWS issues alert on cold front that will hit Gauteng.

The Presidential Climate Commission (PCC), together with Minister Pravin Gordhan, visit the Komati Power Station in Mpumalanga.

Former Bosasa CEO Agrizzi bribery case heading to high court.

The ANC holds a three Day national executive committee meeting.

Twitter CEO, Elon Musk has threatened to sue Zuckerbergs Meta over the rival Threads app.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: 06 July 2023

6 July 2023 1:14 PM

16 die after gas leak in Boksburg

Cosatu and its affiliated unions march in protest over SA’s ailing economy.

Struggle stalwart and former minister in the Presidency, Essop Pahad dies aged 84.

Book of the week: Standing Up for Science - Professor Salim Abdool Karim

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: 05 July 2023

5 July 2023 1:33 PM

Patrice Motsepe intervenes in Banyana Banyana pay dispute.

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula claims the CIA is operating in South Africa and is a threat to stable electric grid.

Jacob Zuma's private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa declared unlawful.

The Democratic Alliance outlines its plans to combat a repeat of state capture.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: 04 July 2023

4 July 2023 1:35 PM

IPID investigating VIP units assault on members of the public.

Looking into Moti interdict and how this verdict serves as avindication for amaBhungane and journalism.

New documentary on July unrest coming.

Cosatu announces a massive strike for Thursday over SA’ ailing economy.

Kass Naaidoo calls for SA to prioritize the professionalisation of women’s sport.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[PICS] MyCiti crashes into coffee shop: 'It went right through our front door'

Local

Eskom making ‘gradual but meaningful progress’ to end load shedding - Ramokgopa

Local

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial starts from scratch

Local

EWN Highlights

[PICS] MyCiti crashes into coffee shop: 'It went right through our front door'

18 July 2023 10:53 AM

Opposition parties renew calls for oversight of The Presidency

18 July 2023 10:20 AM

Eskom making ‘gradual but meaningful progress’ to end load shedding - Ramokgopa

18 July 2023 8:58 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA