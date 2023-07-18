The Midday Report Express: 18 July 2023

Dr Magudumana's second attempt to declare arrest unlawful fails
Eskom announces COO Jan Oberholzer’s abrupt exit.
Court orders President Cyril Ramaphosa’s confidential affidavit related to an Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrest warrant for be made public.
President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign into law the South African Sign Language Bill making sign language and official language
SA Government confirms they will execute ICC warrant of arrest again Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Update in cause of gas explosion in Bree Street, Johannesburg
The Senzo Meyiwa trial continues. Zandile Khumalo takes a return to the stand this after being ill the previous day.
One death confirm in JHB gas explosion.
ANC continues to meet BRICS political parties ahead of summit.
Further court papers have been released in what the DA calls a legal precedent setting case related to South Africa's response to ICC warrants of arrest.
Vladimir Putin withdraws from BRICS Summit.
The nation will get a 12th additional official language today as President Cyril. Ramaphosa is expected to sign the South African Sign Language Bill into law.
City Power says their staff continue to be attacked and they’ve issued warning that they will withdraw technicians from hostile areas.
South African Firefighters send third batch of troops to Canada to assist with stopping wildfires there.
Tshidi Madia has a one on one with suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in this weeks episode of Politricking.
Five Truck Attack suspects arrested over the weekend. Court appearance scheduled for today.
The murder trial of whistleblower Babita Deokaran returns to court.
Electricity Minister apologises for escalation in loadshedding stages over the weekend.
Western Cape MEC shocked as 39 children have already been killed violently in the Western Cape this year.
ConCourt rules Jacob Zuma's medical parole was unlawful. Is he going back to jail?
Dr Nandipha Magudumana tries again to have arrest declared unlawful.
Update on truck attacks as police make arrests.
SA Tourism ready for the upcoming Netball World Cup. It say this tournament will inject R68 million into the economy.
ConCourt declares Public Protector's suspension valid.
Update on the psychiatric report for alleged Parliamentary arsonist Zandile Mafe.
SATAWU and NAFU calls for a probe into truck attacks.
COPE deregistered at CIPC. What does this mean for the party ahead of the 2024 general elections?
Day one of the Joburg water shutdown.
The SACP and the ANC Veterans league speak out against Orlando Pirates playing a pre-season friendly match against Israeli’s Maccabi Tel Aviv.
Caster Semenya wins appeal against testosterone rules.
Truck burnings called and act of 'economic sabotage'.
JHB residents facing a 58 hour water outage.
DA visits victims of Boksburg gas leak.
DA launches the party’s voter registration campaign in Soweto in preparation for the 2024 General Election.
Proudly SA Local Wine Expo is back
SA Weather Service issues cold weather warning amid snowfall and frigid temperatures.
More trucks set alight on the N4 in Mpumalanga. Is this economic sabotage?
EWN speaks to the lawyers of the victims of the highway assault suing the police minister.
Ramaphosa engaging with media on issues around the BRICS Summit.