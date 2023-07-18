The Midday Report Express: 18 July 2023

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Early Childhood Development: Around 90% of practitioners not qualified enough The need to upskill these practitioners has reached a critical point as only 45% of children who are currently attending ECD progr... 23 July 2023 11:22 AM
VIP Protection Unit officers involved in N1 assault to be arrested The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said the officers will hand themselves over to the Sandton Police Station... 23 July 2023 11:13 AM
Another earthquake rattles parts of Joburg The Council for Geoscience confirmed that just before 7 pm on Saturday, an earthquake with a local magnitude of 2.98 was recorded... 23 July 2023 10:29 AM
Mbalula says his remarks on Gordhan's performance a clarion call, not a threat 'Comrade Pravin move faster, or otherwise, we will move you', said the secretary-general during his address at the ANCWL elective... 23 July 2023 8:30 AM
Three-horse race to lead the ANC Women's League The league's former president, Bathabile Dlamini is facing off with former league secretary and Eastern Cape's Sisisi Tolashe and... 23 July 2023 8:07 AM
DA hopes ruling on Putin arrest warrant helps to restore SA's global credibility As a result of the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s legal action, Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t be able to set foot in South Af... 21 July 2023 4:44 PM
[LISTEN] 'Decriminalising sex work is beneficial for the worker AND the client' Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) is calling for the passing of the bill to decriminalise sex work. 21 July 2023 11:25 AM
Most counterfeit banknotes are R100s. Here's how to spot a fake one... Pearl Kgalegi (Currency Management Department, SA Reserve Bank) speaks about the counterfeit R100 banknotes in circulation. 21 July 2023 8:48 AM
Sarb decision not to hike repo rate welcomed as relief for SA’s working class The central bank left the repo rate unchanged at 8.25%, providing much-needed relief to consumers paying off large loans. 21 July 2023 6:48 AM
Gert-Johan Coetzee on his Barbie dreams and making the fashion icon his own South African designer Gert Johan Coetzee has embraced Barbie fever with his his SA inspired line. SJ chats to him about his why B... 23 July 2023 10:19 AM
Indigenous Plant Use Forum: Protecting SA's diverse flora The Forum focuses on the sustainable use of Southern African plants. 23 July 2023 8:28 AM
How to help your child prepare for the world of work You can start working on your child’s CV from when they’re 10 or 12 years old. 22 July 2023 1:59 PM
Zimbabwe legend Edelbert Dinha calls for patience in Southern African coaches The former Ajax Cape Town and Orlando Pirates captain played over 180 games between the clubs in a distinguished career that also... 21 July 2023 8:19 PM
Netball World Cup fan park opens with a lekker local lineup on 26 July Ahead of the 2023 World Cup kick-off on Friday, 28 July - the fan park opens with a bang featuring local artists. 21 July 2023 12:46 PM
Do women soccer players have more concussions? Here’s how to keep them safe In soccer, men and women participate under the same rules but women appear to have much higher rates of concussion. 21 July 2023 8:54 AM
Help! Auditions are open for The Beatles tribute band Mike Liptrot, director of Delton Productions talks about the auditions for The Beatles Tribute Show. 23 July 2023 11:01 AM
Gert-Johan Coetzee on his Barbie dreams and making the fashion icon his own South African designer Gert Johan Coetzee has embraced Barbie fever with his his SA inspired line. SJ chats to him about his why B... 23 July 2023 10:19 AM
SA celebs shoot their shot in 'The Perfect Picture' SJ chats to Zahirah Marty, TV personality and travel show host about season two of The Perfect Picture. 22 July 2023 12:37 PM
Migrant deaths at sea: Real blame lies with policies created by European states The focus on smugglers distracts from the real cause of migrant deaths. 21 July 2023 1:29 PM
Kayaker's GoPro camera records his drowning in Alaskan lake An Alaskan man has inadvertently filmed his own drowning with a GoPro camera. 20 July 2023 12:20 PM
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic. 19 July 2023 12:07 PM
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda. 21 July 2023 1:22 PM
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show. 19 July 2023 9:06 PM
Kenyan 'starvation cult' death toll now at more than 400 More than 400 people have died as a result of a "starvation cult" in Kenya. 19 July 2023 1:13 PM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report Express
The Midday Report Express: 18 July 2023

The Midday Report Express: 18 July 2023

18 July 2023 1:46 PM

Dr Magudumana's second attempt to declare arrest unlawful fails
Eskom announces COO Jan Oberholzer’s abrupt exit.
Court orders President Cyril Ramaphosa’s confidential affidavit related to an Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrest warrant for be made public.
President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign into law the South African Sign Language Bill making sign language and official language


The Midday Report Express: 21 July 2023

21 July 2023 2:01 PM

SA Government confirms they will execute ICC warrant of arrest again Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Update in cause of gas explosion in Bree Street, Johannesburg
The Senzo Meyiwa trial continues. Zandile Khumalo takes a return to the stand this after being ill the previous day.

The Midday Report Express: 20 July 2023

20 July 2023 1:15 PM

One death confirm in JHB gas explosion.

ANC continues to meet BRICS political parties ahead of summit.

The Senzo Meyiwa trial continues. Zandile Khumalo takes a return to the stand this after being ill the previous day.

Further court papers have been released in what the DA calls a legal precedent setting case related to South Africa's response to ICC warrants of arrest.

The Midday Report Express: 19 July 2023

19 July 2023 1:57 PM

Vladimir Putin withdraws from BRICS Summit.


The nation will get a 12th additional official language today as President Cyril. Ramaphosa is expected to sign the South African Sign Language Bill into law.


City Power says their staff continue to be attacked and they’ve issued warning that they will withdraw technicians from hostile areas.


South African Firefighters send third batch of troops to Canada to assist with stopping wildfires there.


Tshidi Madia has a one on one with suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in this weeks episode of Politricking.

The Midday Report Express: 17 July 2023

17 July 2023 1:23 PM

Five Truck Attack suspects arrested over the weekend. Court appearance scheduled for today.

The murder trial of whistleblower Babita Deokaran returns to court.

Electricity Minister apologises for escalation in loadshedding stages over the weekend.

Western Cape MEC shocked as 39 children have already been killed violently in the Western Cape this year.

The Midday Report Express: 14 July 2023

14 July 2023 2:12 PM

ConCourt rules Jacob Zuma's medical parole was unlawful. Is he going back to jail?

Dr Nandipha Magudumana tries again to have arrest declared unlawful.

Update on truck attacks as police make arrests.

SA Tourism ready for the upcoming Netball World Cup. It say this tournament will inject R68 million into the economy.

The Midday Report Express: 13 July 2023

13 July 2023 1:31 PM

ConCourt declares Public Protector's suspension valid.

Update on the psychiatric report for alleged Parliamentary arsonist Zandile Mafe.

The Midday Report Express: 12 July 2023

12 July 2023 1:27 PM

SATAWU and NAFU calls for a probe into truck attacks.

COPE deregistered at CIPC. What does this mean for the party ahead of the 2024 general elections?

Day one of the Joburg water shutdown.

The SACP and the ANC Veterans league speak out against Orlando Pirates playing a pre-season friendly match against Israeli’s Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The Midday Report Express: 11 July 2023

11 July 2023 1:17 PM

Caster Semenya wins appeal against testosterone rules.

Truck burnings called and act of 'economic sabotage'.

JHB residents facing a 58 hour water outage.

DA visits victims of Boksburg gas leak.

DA launches the party’s voter registration campaign in Soweto in preparation for the 2024 General Election.

Proudly SA Local Wine Expo is back

The Midday Report Express: 10 July 2023

10 July 2023 1:18 PM

SA Weather Service issues cold weather warning amid snowfall and frigid temperatures.

More trucks set alight on the N4 in Mpumalanga. Is this economic sabotage?

EWN speaks to the lawyers of the victims of the highway assault suing the police minister.

Ramaphosa engaging with media on issues around the BRICS Summit.

Applications for rates and services relief now OPEN

Local

School fees is the number one stress for most South Africans – survey

Local

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

Disgraced Dina Pule up for ANCWL's deputy secretary position

23 July 2023 1:49 PM

VIP Protection Unit officers involved in N1 assault to be arrested

23 July 2023 1:13 PM

Coalitions not on ANC's agenda for 2024 elections, says Mbalula

23 July 2023 12:51 PM

