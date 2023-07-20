The Midday Report Express: 20 July 2023

One death confirm in JHB gas explosion.
ANC continues to meet BRICS political parties ahead of summit.
The Senzo Meyiwa trial continues. Zandile Khumalo takes a return to the stand this after being ill the previous day.
Further court papers have been released in what the DA calls a legal precedent setting case related to South Africa's response to ICC warrants of arrest.
VIP Units N1 assault video's integrity called into question.
VIP Protection officers in court for bail application.
This week the EFF marks 10 years since its launch.
The Department of Health detects 3rd imported cholera case.
The Competition Tribunal conditionally approves the merger of Takatso Aviation and South African Airways.
77 people hurt in awful Auckland Park bus crash
The Senzo Meywa Trial continues this as things continue to heat up during Zandile Khumalo’s testimony.
Mdumiseni Zuma appears in court, he faces charges linked to the burning of the Brookside mall in Pietermaritzburg during the July unrest.
Economists explain why SA sugar and chocolate prices keep rising, they also explain why they won’t drop anytime soon.
N1 assault VIP protection unit hand themselves into SAPS
Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and co-accused case delayed this as state witness has a shotting at her premises.
Elon Musk reveals Twitter symbol with be changed to an X.
Looking to the ANCWL and newly elected President, Sisisi Tolashe elected ANCWL President
SA Government confirms they will execute ICC warrant of arrest again Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Update in cause of gas explosion in Bree Street, Johannesburg
Vladimir Putin withdraws from BRICS Summit.
The nation will get a 12th additional official language today as President Cyril. Ramaphosa is expected to sign the South African Sign Language Bill into law.
City Power says their staff continue to be attacked and they’ve issued warning that they will withdraw technicians from hostile areas.
South African Firefighters send third batch of troops to Canada to assist with stopping wildfires there.
Tshidi Madia has a one on one with suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in this weeks episode of Politricking.
Dr Magudumana's second attempt to declare arrest unlawful fails
Eskom announces COO Jan Oberholzer’s abrupt exit.
Court orders President Cyril Ramaphosa’s confidential affidavit related to an Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrest warrant for be made public.
President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign into law the South African Sign Language Bill making sign language and official language
Five Truck Attack suspects arrested over the weekend. Court appearance scheduled for today.
The murder trial of whistleblower Babita Deokaran returns to court.
Electricity Minister apologises for escalation in loadshedding stages over the weekend.
Western Cape MEC shocked as 39 children have already been killed violently in the Western Cape this year.
ConCourt rules Jacob Zuma's medical parole was unlawful. Is he going back to jail?
Dr Nandipha Magudumana tries again to have arrest declared unlawful.
Update on truck attacks as police make arrests.
SA Tourism ready for the upcoming Netball World Cup. It say this tournament will inject R68 million into the economy.