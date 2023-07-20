The Midday Report Express: 20 July 2023

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits... with Soul
Latest Local
'I believe in taking action': Meet the teenager fighting to end period poverty 17-year-old Simran Sahib started the Legacy Gala Foundation to provide dignity to girls affected by period poverty. 30 July 2023 1:06 PM
Proteas in for an epic battle against Jamaica in netball clash tonight Sara Jayne Makwala King speaks to sports anchor Cato Louw about the Netball World Cup in Cape Town. 30 July 2023 11:10 AM
Illegal mining having a devastating impact on ecosystems Beyond the immediate dangers to human life and health, illegal mining poses severe threats to surface and groundwater resources, a... 30 July 2023 10:50 AM
'EFF has enhanced checks and balances of our political system' - UDM's Holomisa The UDM was among political parties that joined the EFF at FNB stadium on Saturday to celebrate the party's 10th-year anniversary.... 29 July 2023 4:15 PM
ANC Veterans League against party going into coalitions as 2024 approaches The league's Snuki Zikalala said if the ANC is set to win the 2024 elections, it will do so without being in coalition with any ot... 29 July 2023 4:09 PM
Malema praises Mazzotti, says EFF 'not ashamed of associating with him' The controversial tobacco trader who gave the red berets money in order to register as a political party with the Independent Elec... 28 July 2023 8:03 AM
High Court quashes government's beef with plant-based meat The High Court has ruled against government's seizure of vegetable-based products with names associated to meat products. 28 July 2023 5:33 PM
South Africa's first-of-its-kind laptop library is here thanks to TechMarkit Thanks to their first-of-its-kind Laptop Library programme you can "lend" a laptop or notebook for a nominal refundable deposit. 28 July 2023 4:01 PM
Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has committed to creating 6000 jobs a month for the next year to address high unemployment. 28 July 2023 8:49 AM
Want to know if you’re emotionally mature? Read this “Immaturity comes from reacting, whereas maturity is about responding to situations.” 30 July 2023 2:45 PM
Taste test! Get ready for another Great South African Bake Off Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to comedian and host Lesego Tlhabi and judge and chef Paul Hartmann about the Great SA Bake Off. 30 July 2023 10:25 AM
Matrics in Antarctica: ‘A life-changing adventure’ The initiative was created to inspire the country’s youth to think about how their actions impact the environment. 30 July 2023 9:09 AM
Two from two for Spar Proteas - up next: Jamaica Jeante Strydom, who only made her debut for South Africa against Wales in their opening game, was named ‘Player of the Match’. 30 July 2023 11:06 AM
Springboks bag a narrow win against Los pumas Lock forward Eben Etzebeth opened the scoring 19 minutes into the contest.  Damien de Allende would follow suit adding his name to... 30 July 2023 11:04 AM
Netball World Cup: Spar Proteas look to keep momentum going against Sri Lanka On Friday, South Africa beat Wales 61-50 in front of a packed Cape International Convention Centre, and they hope to keep their wi... 29 July 2023 1:13 PM
Local comediennes share funny birth stories in new show Sara Jayne Makwala King speaks to Melissa Ohlsson and Lerato Sukhulu about their show Mother Funnies. 30 July 2023 9:37 AM
Thato Matelane talks comedy, near-death experiences and being different Amy MacIver was in conversation with Thato Mabelane, a comedian, swimmer, South African rower, breast cancer survivor, volunteer a... 29 July 2023 1:01 PM
Singapore executes woman for first time in almost two decades Saridewi Binte Djamani was hanged in Singapore on Friday afternoon after being convicted of a drug crime. 28 July 2023 3:08 PM
Allyship or dependency... What is Putin's goal with Russia-Africa summit? The Russia-Africa summit is currently underway, but many European countries are skeptical of the summit. 28 July 2023 12:37 PM
Ban smartphones from ALL schools, everywhere - United Nations UNESCO is calling for all smartphones to be banned from all schools around the world. 28 July 2023 9:54 AM
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda' President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit. 27 July 2023 8:45 AM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s. 27 July 2023 9:32 AM
MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away The motorist who filmed VIP protection officers meting out abuse is being threatened, but she/he deserves a national order. 27 July 2023 7:01 AM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
The Midday Report Express
The Midday Report Express: 20 July 2023

The Midday Report Express: 20 July 2023

20 July 2023 1:15 PM

One death confirm in JHB gas explosion.

ANC continues to meet BRICS political parties ahead of summit.

The Senzo Meyiwa trial continues. Zandile Khumalo takes a return to the stand this after being ill the previous day.

Further court papers have been released in what the DA calls a legal precedent setting case related to South Africa's response to ICC warrants of arrest.


The Midday Report Express: 27 July 2023

27 July 2023 1:37 PM

VIP Units N1 assault video's integrity called into question.

Update on Senzo Meyiwe trial.

The Midday Report Express: 26 July 2023

26 July 2023 2:32 PM

VIP Protection officers in court for bail application.
This week the EFF marks 10 years since its launch.
The Department of Health detects 3rd imported cholera case.
The Competition Tribunal conditionally approves the merger of Takatso Aviation and South African Airways.

The Midday Report Express: 25 July 2023

25 July 2023 1:13 PM

77 people hurt in awful Auckland Park bus crash

The Senzo Meywa Trial continues this as things continue to heat up during Zandile Khumalo’s testimony.

Mdumiseni Zuma appears in court, he faces charges linked to the burning of the Brookside mall in Pietermaritzburg during the July unrest.

Economists explain why SA sugar and chocolate prices keep rising, they also explain why they won’t drop anytime soon.

The Midday Report Express: 24 July 2023

24 July 2023 1:13 PM

N1 assault VIP protection unit hand themselves into SAPS
Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and co-accused case delayed this as state witness has a shotting at her premises.
Elon Musk reveals Twitter symbol with be changed to an X.
Looking to the ANCWL and newly elected President, Sisisi Tolashe elected ANCWL President

The Midday Report Express: 21 July 2023

21 July 2023 2:01 PM

SA Government confirms they will execute ICC warrant of arrest again Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Update in cause of gas explosion in Bree Street, Johannesburg
The Senzo Meyiwa trial continues. Zandile Khumalo takes a return to the stand this after being ill the previous day.

The Midday Report Express: 19 July 2023

19 July 2023 1:57 PM

Vladimir Putin withdraws from BRICS Summit.


The nation will get a 12th additional official language today as President Cyril. Ramaphosa is expected to sign the South African Sign Language Bill into law.


City Power says their staff continue to be attacked and they’ve issued warning that they will withdraw technicians from hostile areas.


South African Firefighters send third batch of troops to Canada to assist with stopping wildfires there.


Tshidi Madia has a one on one with suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in this weeks episode of Politricking.

The Midday Report Express: 18 July 2023

18 July 2023 1:46 PM

Dr Magudumana's second attempt to declare arrest unlawful fails
Eskom announces COO Jan Oberholzer’s abrupt exit.
Court orders President Cyril Ramaphosa’s confidential affidavit related to an Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrest warrant for be made public.
President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign into law the South African Sign Language Bill making sign language and official language

The Midday Report Express: 17 July 2023

17 July 2023 1:23 PM

Five Truck Attack suspects arrested over the weekend. Court appearance scheduled for today.

The murder trial of whistleblower Babita Deokaran returns to court.

Electricity Minister apologises for escalation in loadshedding stages over the weekend.

Western Cape MEC shocked as 39 children have already been killed violently in the Western Cape this year.

The Midday Report Express: 14 July 2023

14 July 2023 2:12 PM

ConCourt rules Jacob Zuma's medical parole was unlawful. Is he going back to jail?

Dr Nandipha Magudumana tries again to have arrest declared unlawful.

Update on truck attacks as police make arrests.

SA Tourism ready for the upcoming Netball World Cup. It say this tournament will inject R68 million into the economy.

[WEATHER] BRRRR! Thundershowers, and lightning expected over the weekend

Weather

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder

Entertainment Local

Significant damage to six EC hospitals amid gale force winds

30 July 2023 6:18 PM

Five killed in zama zama wars - police

30 July 2023 5:45 PM

Police confirm KZN NFP councillor shot dead at Nongoma home

30 July 2023 5:33 PM

