Heritage Hour: mentalism & 'magic' with Larry Soffer

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Do YOU provide jobs? Employers' Association launches load shedding impact survey The National Employers' Association of SA wants to know the real impact of load shedding on businesses that provide jobs. 25 January 2023 8:00 AM
Mmusi Maimane's Build One SA joins legal battle against Eskom National Energy regulator Nersa and Eskom are facing legal battles set to be heard by the Northern Gauteng High Court. 25 January 2023 7:12 AM
It's not up to Eskom alone to add generation capacity to grid - Makwana Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana said that those who wanted to generate power and add to the constrained grid no longer had re... 25 January 2023 4:29 AM
View all Local
You can sell your ‘extra’ electricity for money Kfm Mornings team chats to Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, about a loadshedding initiative that'll leave you with more rands! 25 January 2023 9:34 AM
Ramaphosa wants court to dismiss DA's challenge of ANC's cadre deployment policy The DA wants the courts to declare the ANC’s cadre deployment policy - which argues fosters corruption - unconstitutional and inva... 24 January 2023 11:41 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
View all Politics
Why are so many foreign dignitaries visiting Africa at the moment? Bruce Whitfield speaks to Victor Kgomoeswana, marketing and communication executive director at University of Limpopo. 24 January 2023 6:24 PM
Treasury gives CoCT go ahead to buy electricity from residents and businesses Bruce Whitfield speaks to Chris Yelland, energy expert. 24 January 2023 6:00 PM
Franchises lament additional costs it has to bear due to power cuts Bruce Whitfield speaks to Richard Mukheibir, CEO of Cash Converters. 24 January 2023 5:31 PM
View all Business
On this day (25 January) in 1981, 100 people drowned in the Laingsburg floods On 25 January 1981, Laingsburg in the Western Cape was devastated by a severe flood when hard rains immersed the town in water. 25 January 2023 7:33 AM
Bob the turtle is finally ready to face the world after 8 years of rehab Bob the turtle has been through much in the past 8 years. But now he is healthy and Two Oceans Aquarium is very proud. 24 January 2023 2:14 PM
Depression, like any other chronic illness, relies on medication - psychiatrist There is no such thing as an over-reliance on anti-depressant medication, according to one psychiatrist. 24 January 2023 1:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Strange heritage claim continues to stall the sale of Newlands Stadium John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sports editor at the Daily Maverick 24 January 2023 12:44 PM
Is rugby's new 'waist-height tackle law' the answer to prevent head injuries? John Maytham speaks to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist based at the Sports Science Institute. 24 January 2023 11:15 AM
South Africans turn Champions Cup 'upside down' for Toulouse coach Mola Sharks, Stormers and Pretoria-based Bulls have reached the knockout stage in their first participation in the competition previous... 23 January 2023 3:46 AM
View all Sport
DStv launches two 'anti-loadshedding' pop-up channels dedicated to REPEATS! Viewers will get up to five more opportunities to watch primetime shows if they missed it when it initially aired. 24 January 2023 7:50 AM
Spectacular London-based cocktail bar, Nightjar is touring Cape Town The incredible and popular London-based speakeasy bar, Nightjar will be touring Cape Town from the 23rd to the 27th of January. 23 January 2023 9:02 AM
Posts pics of local tourist hotspots on Instagram - win EPIC prizes! SATSA (Southern Africa Tourism Services Association) allows you to win big by posting pics of local hot spots around South Africa. 23 January 2023 8:53 AM
View all Entertainment
Russian war ship in the Atlantic: a wrong turn or something more sinister? A Russian war ship carrying hypersonic missiles is reportedly crossing the Atlantic. 25 January 2023 8:01 AM
[EXTREME WEATHER] Chinese city records temperature of -53°C Mohe broke its own all-time record, established in 1969. 24 January 2023 11:52 AM
Please have more sex, we need more babies! – Japanese Prime Minister The Japanese PM is urging the public to make more babies to ensure that there are people to look after and support the elderly. 24 January 2023 10:59 AM
View all World
'Africa’s MY thing!' Harry says he and Wills bickered over who likes Africa more In his tell-all book Spare, Prince Harry shared many details about his family life including how he Wills argued over Africa. 20 January 2023 12:16 PM
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
View all Africa
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Views And News With Clarence Ford
arrow_forward
Heritage Hour: mentalism & 'magic' with Larry Soffer

Heritage Hour: mentalism & 'magic' with Larry Soffer

19 October 2022 9:09 AM

Clarence speaks to Larry Soffer Mentalist.


More episodes from Views And News With Clarence Ford

Loadshedding and water supply

25 January 2023 9:00 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heritage Half Hour

25 January 2023 8:54 AM

Clarence speaks to Dr Malgas

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Da Vinci Forensics

25 January 2023 8:18 AM

Clarence speaks to Sharon Knowles

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Report

25 January 2023 8:14 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire

25 January 2023 8:13 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Taste Test Tuesday- Revival Gourmet Cuisine

24 January 2023 10:12 AM

Taste Test Tuesday's & today we are joined live in studio by Chef's Leon & Robyn, owners of Revival Gourmet Cuisine.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

There is life beyond matric!

24 January 2023 9:39 AM

Clarence speaks to Frank Julie Founder - Young People @Work and Elana Pekeur Co Founder The Petor Creatives Youth Development.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Monde Sithole - Dare To Dream Expedition

24 January 2023 8:59 AM

Clarence speaks to Monde sithole adventurer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Eskom Black Hole: Load Shedding Impact Survey - NEASA seeks employers to participate

24 January 2023 8:36 AM

Clarence speaks to Gerhard Papenfus Chief Executive at National Employers' Association Of South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Massive decline in Western Cape 2022/23 festive season road fatalities

24 January 2023 8:06 AM

Clarence speaks to Dr Ivan Meyer acting Western Cape minister of mobility.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

DA beefs up security for march on ANC's Luthuli House

Local

'Stuff' happens! How to set up an emergency fund

Business Lifestyle

ANC incompetence and corruption is the reason we have loadshedding – DA

Local Politics Business

EWN Highlights

MPC's fiscal policy needs to accommodate the public - economist

25 January 2023 11:15 AM

Table Mountain ranger injured following attack by alleged poacher

25 January 2023 10:28 AM

Cele encourages police not to hesitate to defend themselves when in danger

25 January 2023 9:57 AM

