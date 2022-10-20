Mayor calls for Civic Honours nominations

Streaming issues? Report here
viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
Drones and war
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 16:05
The Sasol/Arcelor Mittal plan for carbon capture green technology
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Wikus van Niekerk
Today at 16:20
Murder of Joburg Sex Workers Show Why SA Must Urgently Decriminalise the Trade
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Amanda Gouws
Today at 16:33
United Rugby Championship: Stormers coach John Dobson explains that there is no need to panic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson
Today at 17:20
Top breast cancer surgeon quits Helen Joseph Hospital, and volunteers follow suit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Carol Ann Benn
Today at 17:45
NASA’s Webb Takes Star-Filled Portrait of Pillars of Creation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Lerothodi Leeuw
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Winelands named among most beautiful autumnal places worldwide The Winelands came in at number 15 of 35 of Eden Gate's '35 most beautiful autumnal places worldwide' list. 20 October 2022 9:46 AM
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis calls for nominations to honour exceptional citizens Mayor of the City of Cape Town is calling on citizens for nominations for individuals to be acknowledged with Civic Honours in 202... 20 October 2022 9:27 AM
October tax deadline looms and is closing earlier than usual The 2022 Individual Filing Season is closing earlier than usual, with the deadline set for Monday, 24 October 2022. 20 October 2022 9:22 AM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices... 19 October 2022 2:46 PM
'We’re not going to get anyone better than Ramaphosa' – political analyst Is the criticism against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his leadership style fair? 19 October 2022 1:40 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Herman Mashaba is happy to be naive From seeing the DA as 'not the DA of the past' to admitting the EFF was his best coalition partner yet, ActionSA's Herman Mashaba... 19 October 2022 10:30 AM
View all Politics
Germany legalises the recreational use of dagga Buying and possessing dagga will soon be legal in Germany, as well as trade thereof in licenced shops. 20 October 2022 8:46 AM
'We had no choice', says Satawu on ending Transnet strike Lester Kiewit speaks to Anele Kiet, Satawu deputy secretary-general, about the Transnet strike. 20 October 2022 6:19 AM
CPI, inflation and why SA is better off than the UK and US The consumer price index and inflation are often used interchangeably but there is a difference between these two figures. 20 October 2022 5:37 AM
View all Business
Get in touch with the history of Cape Town with the Art Deco walking tour Those interested in history and architecture of Cape Town can participate in another upcoming Art Deco walking tour. 20 October 2022 9:01 AM
Rocking the Daisies Lost & Found pics - comments on social media are hilarious Rocking the Daises is making headlines but it's not about Kehlani this time! 20 October 2022 8:36 AM
Tips and signs you could have 'burnout' Author and consultant at ChangecreatorSA, Stanley Beckett joins Aubrey Masango to discuss the stages of burnout. 20 October 2022 8:29 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town to host Formula E race in February E-Movement (PTY) LTD and Formula E have confirmed that the Mother City will host round five of the ABB FIA Formula E world champio... 20 October 2022 6:00 AM
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru c... 16 October 2022 11:12 AM
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
View all Sport
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's 'Hagrid', dies aged 72 Tributes are pouring in for Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who appeared as the beloved character 'Hagrid' in all eight of the Har... 15 October 2022 8:43 AM
Did Madonna just come out as gay on TikTok? Material Girl leaves fans wondering The Material Girl has left fans wondering whether her latest TikTok video was an official 'coming out'. 12 October 2022 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
British fighter pilots, lured by money, are teaching NATO tactics to China Serving your nation, or serving your bank balance? 19 October 2022 8:55 AM
What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities? Russia is hitting Ukraine with wave after wave of what seems to be Iranian-made "suicide" drones. 18 October 2022 1:52 PM
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
View all World
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it? Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided. 13 October 2022 12:53 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Views And News With Clarence Ford
arrow_forward
Mayor calls for Civic Honours nominations

Mayor calls for Civic Honours nominations

20 October 2022 8:11 AM

Clarence speaks to Geordin Hill-Lewis


More episodes from Views And News With Clarence Ford

Shelter Indaba & the scourge of GBV

20 October 2022 9:03 AM

Clarence speaks Bernadine Bachar | Director at Saartjie Baartman Centre

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Feasibility of Cape Town’s Plan to Limit Load Shedding Will Come Down to Data

20 October 2022 8:36 AM

Clarence speaks to Roger Hislop | Energy Management Systems Executive  at Cbi

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DW Bonn

20 October 2022 8:25 AM

Clarence speaks to Michael Oti

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Independent Power Producers sign Eskom Deal

20 October 2022 8:19 AM

Clarence speaks to Sharief  Harris | Head Of Development  at Red Rocket South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire

20 October 2022 8:14 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A Champagne conversation with Moët & Chandon's with Amine Ghanem

19 October 2022 10:10 AM

Clarence speaks to Amine Ghanem winemaker  at Moët & Chandon.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa & leadership or lack there off

19 October 2022 10:07 AM

Clarence speaks to Xolani Dube Political Analyst at Xubera Institute for Research and Development and Daniel Silke Political Economy Analyst - Director of the Political Futures COnsultancy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heritage Hour: mentalism & 'magic' with Larry Soffer

19 October 2022 9:09 AM

Clarence speaks to Larry Soffer Mentalist.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Loop Taxi App

19 October 2022 8:08 AM

Clarence speaks to Jamie Wyngaard,Imtiyaaz Riley,Rodrigo Da Naya

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Not true that we should expect Stalingrad tactics from Jooste - family trustee

Business Local

More unit failures sees Eskom extend stage 3 power cuts until further notice

Business

CPI, inflation and why SA is better off than the UK and US

Business

'We had no choice', says Satawu on ending Transnet strike

Business

EWN Highlights

Evidence leader in PP impeachment inquiry declines to recuse herself

20 October 2022 11:28 AM

Smartphone sales sag as consumers delay purchases: report

20 October 2022 11:05 AM

Tigray peace talks in South Africa on 24 October: Ethiopia govt

20 October 2022 10:41 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA