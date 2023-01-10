eCommerce is only getting started

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Latest Local
'Xenophobia doesn't exist – it is a politics of belonging' - Dr Jacob Cloete Xenophobia is defined as the fear of strangers, foreigners or immigrants. 1 May 2023 1:22 PM
How Daybreak Farms lost more than R300 million in profit Sunday Times investigative journalist Sabelo Skiti has revealed that Daybreak Farms lost more than R300 million in profits during... 1 May 2023 12:14 PM
'The hard work starts now': Kolisi undergoes successful knee op Siya Kolisi took to social media to thank SA for their prayers and support. 1 May 2023 11:24 AM
View all Local
'We won't flip flop like the President, we WILL arrest Putin', warns Alan Winde Premier Alan Winde warns that should Putin enter the province, the Western Cape government will follow through with his arrest. 28 April 2023 10:37 AM
Business leaders share their wish list for SA as we mark Freedom Day Alexander Forbes asked business leaders to share their top three wishes to spur growth and development in South Africa. 27 April 2023 8:06 PM
De Ruyter refuses to name corrupt politician/s due to 'possible repercussions' Former CEO André de Ruyter appeared virtually before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts with regard to his allegations of c... 26 April 2023 7:22 PM
View all Politics
Expect big fuel price increase next week – AA Petrol price is expected to breach the R23 price point for the first time in 2023. 28 April 2023 1:31 PM
KasiNomics guru GG Alcock on his updated memoir 'Born White Zulu Bred' GG Alcock's upbringing in a mud hut in KZN fed into his research on the burgeoning township economy and his books 'KasiNomics' and... 27 April 2023 9:52 PM
Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free! Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp. Wendy Knowler puts the bot to the... 27 April 2023 6:32 PM
View all Business
Anthology series explores the battle with our bodies Sarah-Jayne Makwala King is in conversation with Tracy Hope and Alnaaze Nathoo on their latest project together called 'Keeping it... 30 April 2023 11:24 AM
Actor James Alexander remembered as an 'exceptionally talented performer' The locally and internationally-recognised thespian died on Friday from cancer. 30 April 2023 9:07 AM
Why we sleep longer in winter Nutritional consultant and health and wellness expert, Vanessa Ascencao shares her thoughts on new research that suggests that whi... 30 April 2023 8:26 AM
View all Lifestyle
Langa celebrates 100th anniversary as Cape Town's first township with 10km race The race pays tribute to the life of the late Desmond Tutu and his fight for freedom for all South Africans. 28 April 2023 3:27 PM
'There's a drinking culture at Amazulu' claims former employee, Phumlani Dube Dube left the club at the end of November last year following allegations of assault on a female co-worker. 26 April 2023 7:55 PM
City and Arsenal gear up for blockbuster clash The Gunners are 5 points clear at City at the top of the table, but City have 2 games in hand and are on a run of form. 26 April 2023 7:40 PM
View all Sport
Xavier Haupt goes from reality show star to musician Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with Xavier Haupt on making moves in the music world. 29 April 2023 12:31 PM
New docu-series will change what you know about elephants Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to National Geographic explorer Ntokozo Mbuli about the new Disney Plus four-part series 'Secrets o... 29 April 2023 11:42 AM
Top Picks: Things to do in Cape Town this weekend Every Saturday morning Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western... 29 April 2023 8:37 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Joe Biden announces 2024 White House run: 'Let's finish this job' It's round two of Biden vs Trump. 26 April 2023 3:43 PM
R Kelly moved to prison in North Carolina to start serving 30-year sentence The disgraced R&B singer and convicted sex trafficker was moved from a prison in Chicago to a federal prison in North Carolina. 26 April 2023 9:44 AM
'My puppy chewed my big toe to the bone, but it ended up saving my life' After being rushed to hospital, the incident ended up being a potential life-saver as doctors later discovered two blocked arterie... 25 April 2023 12:36 PM
View all World
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues Birgitte Davy, who has been working as a human resources specialist in the capital for four year, has been trapped in a compound w... 23 April 2023 5:35 PM
View all Africa
MONDE NDLOVU: Economic freedom post-1994 needs to become more tangible From averting a possible civil war, especially after the death of Chris Hani, to negotiating a new political settlement, one aspec... 27 April 2023 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Dramatic family fight ad shows exactly why you need to draw up a will There's no mistaking the message of Capital Legacy's 'Where there's no will' campaign. 26 April 2023 7:58 PM
State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case' What should've been a cornerstone case for the NPA has fallen flat, says Hennie Van Vuuren, Director of Open Secrets. 26 April 2023 8:49 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Views And News With Clarence Ford
eCommerce is only getting started

eCommerce is only getting started

10 January 2023 8:43 AM

Clarence Ford is in conversation with Magriet Groenewald Social Media Expert - eCommerce Boom.


More episodes from Views And News With Clarence Ford

Pros and cons of considering online schools

1 May 2023 12:08 PM

Clarence speaks to Vanessa le Roux Parents for Equal Education SA (Peesa) founder.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Safe Space Therapy on why workplace wellness is crucial in 2023

1 May 2023 12:07 PM

Clarence speaks to Emma Gibson, Director at Safe Space Therapy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Xenophobia doesn’t exist. It is ‘politics of belonging’

1 May 2023 11:05 AM

Clarence speaks to Dr Jacob Cloete, PhD scholar from the Department of Political Studies at UWC  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The school song that Donald Woods wrote

1 May 2023 10:42 AM

Clarence speaks to Jawaad Holland, NHHS principal and Paul Dirksen, marketing manager at NHHS 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

BBC News & Views inside Europe

1 May 2023 10:25 AM

With BBC correspondent Frey Lindsay.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City Rail Feasibility Study

1 May 2023 10:24 AM

Clarence speaks to Rob Quintas

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unplugged: Journey to Jazz Festival & Pop Goes Freedom Documentary

28 April 2023 3:34 PM

Clarence speaks to Derrick Gripper the guitarist & Spokesperson for Journey To Jazz Kaz Henderson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pop goes freedom an inspiring journey of 30 years through SA music

28 April 2023 11:44 AM

Clarence speaks to Shirley Adonisi Director of local entertainment channels at Mnet.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Klip Innie Bos with Carla B: Travel and adventures abroad

28 April 2023 11:02 AM

Clarence speaks to Carla Bernado contributor.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World Day for Health and Safety at Work

28 April 2023 10:35 AM

Clarence speaks to Dr Andrew Dickson engineering executive at CBI-electric 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case'

Local Opinion

UPDATE: Missing 38-year-old Julie Goodness has been found safe

Local

De Ruyter refuses to name corrupt politician/s due to 'possible repercussions'

Business Local Politics

'We won't flip flop like the President, we WILL arrest Putin', warns Alan Winde

World Local Politics

Expect big fuel price increase next week – AA

Local Lifestyle Business

EWN Highlights

On Workers' Day, Numsa slams ANC govt, describes its rule as wasted years

1 May 2023 5:49 PM

1 May 2023 5:49 PM

Pandor implores Russia and Ukraine 'to have a settlement'

1 May 2023 4:37 PM

1 May 2023 4:37 PM

WC suspects caught in possession of illegal and fake firearms due in court

1 May 2023 3:39 PM

1 May 2023 3:39 PM

