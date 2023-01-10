Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:10
Advice: Family Matters: What now for matrics? (IN STUDIO)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ingrid van der Merwe
Today at 14:35
FILLER INTERVIEW Bob the turtle's release
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Talitha Noble
Today at 14:50
Music - Anica Kiana
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Anica Kiana Musician
Today at 15:20
Binge-eating disorder
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Jenkins
Today at 15:40
Power cuts in South Africa are playing havoc with the country's water system
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anja du Plessis
Today at 15:50
Cape Town electric bus roll out
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Roberto Quintas - Mayoral Committee Member for Transport at City Of Cape Town
Today at 16:05
The Electoral Amendment Bill
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Today at 16:33
Dog Walking
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mary Puppins
Today at 17:05
Will the ANC derail the energy plan this time?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Paton
Today at 17:20
Cadre Deployment
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman - Researcher Professor at the Faculty of Humanities at University Of Johanesburg
Podcasts

Views And News With Clarence Ford
arrow_forward
We need stem cell donors

We need stem cell donors

10 January 2023 9:01 AM

Clarence speaks to Blossom Ngesi Stem Cell Donor and Nabiella de Beer Communications Manager DKMS Africa.


More episodes from Views And News With Clarence Ford

Taste Test Tuesday- Revival Gourmet Cuisine

24 January 2023 10:12 AM

Taste Test Tuesday's & today we are joined live in studio by Chef's Leon & Robyn, owners of Revival Gourmet Cuisine.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

There is life beyond matric!

24 January 2023 9:39 AM

Clarence speaks to Frank Julie Founder - Young People @Work and Elana Pekeur Co Founder The Petor Creatives Youth Development.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Monde Sithole - Dare To Dream Expedition

24 January 2023 8:59 AM

Clarence speaks to Monde sithole adventurer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Eskom Black Hole: Load Shedding Impact Survey - NEASA seeks employers to participate

24 January 2023 8:36 AM

Clarence speaks to Gerhard Papenfus Chief Executive at National Employers' Association Of South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Massive decline in Western Cape 2022/23 festive season road fatalities

24 January 2023 8:06 AM

Clarence speaks to Dr Ivan Meyer acting Western Cape minister of mobility.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - Donald Trump ditching his own social media platform?

24 January 2023 7:55 AM

Clarence Ford chats to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire about stories trending online.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Measles cases on the rise. WCHD urges parents to keep their immunizations up to date

24 January 2023 7:39 AM

Clarence speaks to Leensie Lotter Health Communications Officer for Western Cape Government.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The spy in your pocket – the rise of surveillance advertising

23 January 2023 9:55 AM

Clarence speaks to Dr Roze Phillips African Futurist.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music - Jimmy Nevis

23 January 2023 9:49 AM

Clarence speaks to Jimmy Nevis Musician at Jimmy Nevis Concert At Kirstenbosch Gardens.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Matric Re-writes

23 January 2023 8:52 AM

Clarence speaks to Vimala Ariyan CEO - Star School.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

