Back to School Inflation

Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
How matrics can become economically productive Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to network mobiliser at Youth Capital, Lethiwe Sinodumiso Nkosi about the future of work, employment, an... 21 January 2023 10:50 AM
Matric 2022: Stepping into the real world Human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush joins Refiloe Mpakanyane to discuss ways matriculants can branch out into the adu... 21 January 2023 10:04 AM
Baxter CEO Lara Foot bags another international award Amy MacIver speaks to Lara Foot, director and CEO  at Baxter Theatre Centre about her latest achievement in the art world. 21 January 2023 9:10 AM
Herman Mashaba shares his secrets to business, political, and marital success Herman Mashaba’s success started from his selling of cosmetic products and marrying his wife at 22 which is what kept him ‘safe’.... 20 January 2023 3:02 PM
The Midday Report Express: Magashule court appearance, no visible ANC support All the news you need to know. 20 January 2023 2:45 PM
New Zealand High Commissioner: 'Jacinda Ardern led with wit and grace' New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern announced that she will not be seeking re-election and will be stepping down. 20 January 2023 1:00 PM
Cape Town gets a clean audit for the 2021/22 financial year Every cent of public money has gone towards service delivery, claims the City of Cape Town. 20 January 2023 11:45 AM
[DISTURBING PICS] 40 000 chickens suffocate due to lack of power from Eskom When the power to Frangipani Boerdery failed when a transformer broke down, 40 000 chickens suffered an agonising death. 20 January 2023 11:08 AM
The crazy success of The Crazy Store: 'Still plenty of room for growth in SA' Bruce Whitfield chats to MD Kevin Lennett about The Crazy Store's recipe for success and future plans. 20 January 2023 8:06 AM
How to cope in a toxic work environment Amy MacIver chats to clinical psychologist Daniel Den Hollander about how to deal with toxic work environments. 21 January 2023 7:10 AM
Beano's Bash Street Kids’ illustrator David Sutherland dies age 89 The renowned Beano illustrator passed a few weeks his OBE, which lauded his contribution to the arts, was announced in December 20 January 2023 4:10 PM
The Phenomenal Chi Mhende takes on a male role in Maynardville Shakespeare play Clarence Ford speaks to Chi Mhende Actress about her role in the new Maynardville Shakespear play. 20 January 2023 3:50 PM
Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career Often regarded as a Test specialist, owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations whe... 19 January 2023 5:37 AM
Russian and Belarusian flags banned from Australian open tournament The ban is effective immediately following a courtside incident on Monday. 17 January 2023 1:04 PM
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
The Phenomenal Chi Mhende takes on a male role in Maynardville Shakespeare play Clarence Ford speaks to Chi Mhende Actress about her role in the new Maynardville Shakespear play. 20 January 2023 3:50 PM
'I feel a special affinity for South Africa' - Gregory Porter on SA tour Lester Kiewit speaks to two-time Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and actor Gregory Porter. 20 January 2023 1:30 PM
Mandela's life gets turned into a musical Mandela is an intimate proudly South African musical, showing the family dynamic of Madiba's life. 20 January 2023 1:28 PM
Italian police find treasures and empty boxes in the lair of captured mafia boss Italian Mafia Boss, Matteo Massina Denaro, was captured by Italian police, who also discovered his secret hideout. 20 January 2023 12:19 PM
Russia is pulverising Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure. A war crime? An expert weighs in on the Geneva Convention and how it should protect civilians in conflict. 20 January 2023 6:52 AM
HIV infections are on the rise all over the world once again Over the past few years, the topic of HIV and AIDS was not a priority but infections are rising once again. 19 January 2023 11:48 AM
'Africa’s MY thing!' Harry says he and Wills bickered over who likes Africa more In his tell-all book Spare, Prince Harry shared many details about his family life including how he Wills argued over Africa. 20 January 2023 12:16 PM
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
Views And News With Clarence Ford
Back to School Inflation

Back to School Inflation

11 January 2023 8:03 AM

Clarence speaks to Juané van der Merwe, Fedsas Fedsas Deputy CEO and head of legal services.


Unplugged: Wendy Oldfield & Keenan Eksteen

20 January 2023 10:22 AM

Clarence speaks to Keenan Eksteen and Wendy Oldfield Artist And Musician.

Province wants to stop organic waste to go into landfill

20 January 2023 9:29 AM

Clarence speaks to Melanie Ludwig Chairperson of the Organics Recycling Association of SA.

Civil society takes government to court over loadshedding + increase

20 January 2023 8:50 AM

Clarence speaks to Francesca De Gasparis South African faith communities environment institute and Kholwani Simelane Advocacy officer with  The Green Connection.

Actress to take male role in Maynardville Shakespeare play

20 January 2023 8:43 AM

Clarence speaks to Chi Mhende Actress.

Deutsche Welle explores news & views inside Europe

20 January 2023 8:42 AM

With Lars Halter Correspondent at Deutsche Welle.

New US study describes how to counteract impact of too much sitting

19 January 2023 10:26 AM

Clarence speaks to Dr Ross Tucker Exercise physiologist.

Impact of societal challenges, loadshedding and COVID-19 on Class of 2022

19 January 2023 10:24 AM

Clarence speaks to Prof Rouaan Maarman Deputy Dean of Research in Faculty of Education @UWC.

Young people still getting AIDS but less access to ARVs

19 January 2023 10:20 AM

Clarence speaks to Mark Heywood Health activist and board member of the HIV/AIDS organisation Treatment Action Campaign.

Impact of chemicals leaching into rivers on fish we eat

19 January 2023 8:37 AM

Clarence speaks to Prof Peter Britz Prof in department of Ichthyology & Fisheries- Rhodes University.

Deutsche Welle explores news & views inside Europe

19 January 2023 8:27 AM

Clarence speaks to Sertan Sanderson Correspondent at Deutsche Welle.

South Africa's top-peforming matric opens up about her wild results

Local

Interested in dabbling with weed (aka dagga)? Here's how to do it safely

Lifestyle

The crazy success of The Crazy Store: 'Still plenty of room for growth in SA'

Business Lifestyle

3 dead, including baby, in N1 De Doorns accident

22 January 2023 12:34 PM

UCT says talks are in place to avert planned staff protest over wages

22 January 2023 10:00 AM

'If only govt could be told to respect people,' Zuma at Isandlwana commemoration

22 January 2023 9:16 AM

