What's happening in Brazil?

Clarence speaks to Benjamin Foggel Historian & contributing editor at Africa is a Country.
Clarence speaks to Keenan Eksteen and Wendy Oldfield Artist And Musician.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clarence speaks to Melanie Ludwig Chairperson of the Organics Recycling Association of SA.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clarence speaks to Francesca De Gasparis South African faith communities environment institute and Kholwani Simelane Advocacy officer with The Green Connection.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clarence speaks to Chi Mhende Actress.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Lars Halter Correspondent at Deutsche Welle.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clarence speaks to Dr Ross Tucker Exercise physiologist.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clarence speaks to Prof Rouaan Maarman Deputy Dean of Research in Faculty of Education @UWC.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clarence speaks to Mark Heywood Health activist and board member of the HIV/AIDS organisation Treatment Action Campaign.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clarence speaks to Prof Peter Britz Prof in department of Ichthyology & Fisheries- Rhodes University.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clarence speaks to Sertan Sanderson Correspondent at Deutsche Welle.LISTEN TO PODCAST