Rlabs & InnoHealth

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Midday Report Express: Thabo Bester and co-accused back in court - virtually We unpack the matter against Thabo Bester and his seven co-accused which has been postponed to 20 June 2023. 16 May 2023 3:17 PM
Karl Bremer dubbed first Western Cape hospital with gold status in stroke care Karl Bremer Hospital is honoured with gold status in the 2023 World Stroke Organisation (WSO) Angels Awards. 16 May 2023 1:59 PM
[LISTEN] What does the future of SA-US relations look like? SA-US relations have taken a blow after the US ambassador accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms. 16 May 2023 1:43 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] 'SA wouldn't be a liberated country without support from Soviet Union' 702's Clement Manyathela kicks off his new series focused on South Africa's historical and current ties. 15 May 2023 3:31 PM
Midday Report Express: 'Do not film me' - New Meyiwa witness to take the stand A new witness is expected in the dock on Monday and requests not to be filmed by the media due to the nature of her work. This sto... 15 May 2023 2:30 PM
The reality of living in South Africa: Fear, racism, anxiety, xenophobia, crime Acknowledging the power of fear and emotion is a first step in trying to work our way through this. 15 May 2023 11:29 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] 'Don't burn your bridges but be truthful when you resign' Irisha Luhanga, Leadership coach and CEO of Redefine Human, breaks down the do's and don'ts of resigning. 16 May 2023 12:53 PM
[LISTEN] 'Think above the line' to be a billionaire, says author, Daniel Strauss Venture capital entrepreneur and author, Daniel Strauss chats about his latest book, 'The Billionaire Career.' 16 May 2023 10:34 AM
Government proposes R200bn Karpowership contract to alleviate loadshedding President Ramaphosa addressed parliament about the implementation of Karpowerships as a way to alleviate the energy crisis. 16 May 2023 7:03 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Coconut Kelz goes viral with Dr Nandipha 'bail' makeup impression Coconut Kelz pokes fun at Dr Nandipha's 'prison glow up' with a makeup tutorial. 16 May 2023 1:09 PM
Capetonian bags R40M PowerBall with bank app and says he'll keep his job Another day, another huge Powerball win. Here's what the winner plans to do with his winnings. 16 May 2023 12:29 PM
South African orchestra conductor proud of her work on ‘Queen Charlotte’ Ofentse Pitse was the conductor behind the classical rendition of 'I Aint Got You' in Bridgerton's 'Queen Charlotte'. 16 May 2023 11:57 AM
View all Lifestyle
Hersi Ally Said, the man taking Tanzanian side, Young Africans SC to new heights The oldest club in the country wrapped up the league title over the weekend and having already won the Community Shield at the sta... 15 May 2023 7:52 PM
South African soccer legend Fani Madida reminisces about his playing career Madida scored 58 goals in 107 matches for Kaizer Chiefs before making the move to to play for Besiktas in the Turkish league. 12 May 2023 7:38 PM
'We do it for the people of Cape Town' - Stormers coach John Dobson A crowd of 45 000 people is expected to attend Saturday's URC semifinal between the Stormers and Connacht at Cape Town Stadium. 12 May 2023 7:14 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true. 15 May 2023 12:13 PM
ABBA may reunite at 2024 Eurovision in Sweden, 50 years after 'Waterloo' Could ABBA reunite at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest? People are putting their ‘Money, Money, Money’ on it! 15 May 2023 10:51 AM
Cape Town has 99 problems but our rugby team (and our pitch) isn't one Lesley de Reuck (CPT Stadium CEO) chats about preparing the pitch for the URC final between the DHL Stormers and Munster (27 May). 15 May 2023 9:20 AM
View all Entertainment
Climate change first ‘went viral’ exactly 70 years ago This month marks 70 years since scientists flagged the danger of carbon dioxide build-up in the atmosphere. 16 May 2023 11:09 AM
Adidas finally decides what to do with its stockpile of Yeezy sneakers Unsold Yeezys have been a problem for Adidas since ending its partnership with American rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye. 13 May 2023 6:34 PM
Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa' On Thursday, news broke that South Africa had allegedly supplied military aid to Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 12 May 2023 8:37 AM
View all World
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all Africa
Zulu vs Xhosa: how colonialism used language to divide SA's large ethnic groups Historian Jochen S. Arndt answers questions about his book on colonialism and Zulu and Xhosa identities, 'Divided by the Word.' 15 May 2023 9:47 AM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Views and News with Clarence Ford
arrow_forward
Views and News with Clarence Ford
arrow_forward
Rlabs & InnoHealth

Rlabs & InnoHealth

9 May 2023 9:50 AM

Marlon Parker & Dr Chad Marthinussen  


More episodes from Views and News with Clarence Ford

Taste Test Tuesday: Conscious Kitchen

16 May 2023 12:08 PM

Guests

Dana Korstenbroek | Owner

Keone Ozabu | Chef

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

US-SA relations in jeopardy?

16 May 2023 11:52 AM

Former South African ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool joins us in the studio for a discussion on how allegations of SAA supplying weapons to Russia could impact bilateral relations between SA & USA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to deal with Trauma

16 May 2023 11:05 AM

Marguerite Holzhausen joins us in studio to tlk about how to deal with extreme trauma.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Report

16 May 2023 10:24 AM

Crystal speaks to JJ Cornish

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Preserving our heritage: Unique risks when insuring historical properties?

16 May 2023 10:04 AM

Crystal speaks to Tarina Vlok, MD of Elite Risk Acceptances

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire

16 May 2023 9:45 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Flats Safety

16 May 2023 9:40 AM

Crystal speaks to Abie Isaacs Chairperson Cape Flats Safety Forum

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Let's Talk: Tony Ehrenreich

15 May 2023 12:14 PM

Clarence in conversation with Cosatu's Tony Ehrenreich.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ByeGwaai- stop smoking App

15 May 2023 11:11 AM

Clarence speaks to Kieran McLeod and Samantha Filby- co-creator of Bye Gwaai app.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How can SA shoppers join the quest to eliminate problematic plastics?

15 May 2023 10:46 AM

Clarence speaks to Oliver Bonstein SeniorCircular Economy  Analyst with Green Cape

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Government proposes R200bn Karpowership contract to alleviate loadshedding

Business

Nelson Mandela Bay metro hopes to evacuate more people trapped due to flooding

Local

Meyiwa trial: Lawyer argues witness objecting to live broadcast ‘not camera shy’

Local

EWN Highlights

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality begins clean-up ops after flooding

16 May 2023 7:27 PM

DBE wants to modernise school nutrition system after KZN problems

16 May 2023 7:21 PM

Singapore PM welcomes announcement of African mission to end Russia-Ukraine war

16 May 2023 7:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA