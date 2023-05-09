Barbs Wire - Load shedding exemption ruling: Court can't be hasty, says legal expert

Clarence speaks to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire about stories trending online.
Clarence speaks to Professor William Gumede University of the Witwatersrand School of Governance.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Aneesa Vanker, Paediatric pulmonologistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kally BenitoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Andrea NeporiLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clarence Ford spoke to Vox Weather Meteorologist Annette Botha who gave us the lowdown of the Black South Easter that hit Cape Town this morning.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Opera fans in Cape Town are in for a very exciting treat from this weekend.
From 10 to 14 May 2023, Cape Town Opera will present George Bizet’s masterful French opera The Pearl Fishers at Artscape with an all-star cast.
Winner of the 2017 Operalia Award, Levy Sekgapane, joins us on the line for more now.
Clarence speaks to Professional Nurses Lydia Valentine, Simone Ellis, and Palesa NtlemezaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clarence speaks to Alma SchaapLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clarence speaks to Joy Lawn, London School of Hygiene & Tropical MedicineLISTEN TO PODCAST