Everyday Hero: Africa Tails focuses on mass sterilisation, rescue & rehoming of dogs

Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Survey: Four in every 10 children in SA grew up in single-parent households Findings from a recent survey conducted by the Social Research Foundation, have raised the question about the state of families in... 14 May 2023 9:59 AM
'We've lost an icon': Well-known Cape Town caracal 'Hermes' run over and killed The Urban Caracal Project reported that Hermes, its 33rd tagged caracal, was hit by a car on Philip Kgosana Drive. 13 May 2023 5:58 PM
[WATCH] Incredible footage of rescue off Table Mountain's India Venster A Wilderness Search and Rescue volunteer captured footage of the helicopter rescue from Table Mountain's challenging India Venster... 13 May 2023 2:36 PM
'Grid collapse possible, ANC cares more about party than SA' - William Gumede Indefinite stage six loadshedding with no clear end in sight is making the possibility of grid collapse seem increasingly likely. 12 May 2023 4:05 PM
Midday Report Express: Is South Africa guilty of providing arms to Russia? Another day of excellent journalism from Mandy Weiner and the team, on this Friday edition of The Midday Report. 12 May 2023 2:04 PM
SA-Russia alleged arms deal could threaten economic ties between US and SA The US ambassador to South Africa claimed that a Russian cargo ship left the Simon's Town navy base camp in Cape Town last Decembe... 12 May 2023 7:13 AM
Adidas finally decides what to do with its stockpile of Yeezy sneakers Unsold Yeezys have been a problem for Adidas since ending its partnership with American rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye. 13 May 2023 6:34 PM
[LISTEN] Interested in becoming a nurse? Here's what you need to know Today (12 May) is International Nurses Day and if you've ever aspired to be one, Prof Mavundla from Wits shares some insight. 12 May 2023 5:16 PM
The price you see is NOT always the price you pay - Consumer Protection Act If the price on the label is an obvious error, the retailer is well within their right to make the consumer pay the accurate price... 12 May 2023 7:55 AM
Cuddle Therapy: ‘Touch is a human need’ Professional cuddling is popular around the world and South Africa is joining in. 14 May 2023 11:19 AM
A Neurologist's take on the value of the Arts Research shows that the Arts are good for our health. 14 May 2023 8:46 AM
Flu season: Why doctors want you and your family to get the jab Do I have a cold or influenza? Can my child be vaccinated? Discovery Health's Dr Noluthando Nematswerani answers your questions ab... 13 May 2023 4:13 PM
South African soccer legend Fani Madida reminisces about his playing career Madida scored 58 goals in 107 matches for Kaizer Chiefs before making the move to to play for Besiktas in the Turkish league. 12 May 2023 7:38 PM
'We do it for the people of Cape Town' - Stormers coach John Dobson A crowd of 45 000 people is expected to attend Saturday's URC semifinal between the Stormers and Connacht at Cape Town Stadium. 12 May 2023 7:14 AM
With the world at his feet, Lyle Foster looks forward to Premier League journey Foster joined the Clarets in January making 10 appearances and scoring 1 goal since his move from Westerlo in Belgium. 11 May 2023 8:14 PM
Gaming during loadshedding? New generation of consoles will keep you gaming Comparing some of the options for battery powered gaming devices that can keep the games going through the dark hours. 12 May 2023 5:28 PM
Laugh lekker with Yaaseen Barnes at Jive's Funny Championship for just R50 Yaaseen Barnes and last year's championship winner, Nkosinathi Maki chats about how you can be entertained with a night of comedy. 12 May 2023 2:23 PM
South African actor Bradley Olivier is ready to take over our playlist For one hour every Sunday, we hand over control of the CapeTalk music playlist to a well-loved South African personality. 12 May 2023 10:33 AM
Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa' On Thursday, news broke that South Africa had allegedly supplied military aid to Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 12 May 2023 8:37 AM
Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition... 11 May 2023 7:13 PM
Child suffers 'cardiac episode' after drinking Prime A school child in the United Kingdom allegedly suffered a ‘cardiac episode’ after drinking a Prime Energy drink. 11 May 2023 12:33 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok. 10 May 2023 9:12 PM
Vitality members caught up in Comair refunds mess (BA flights) Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a ticket holder who booked a British Airways flight through Discovery Vitality. 10 May 2023 8:36 PM
Views And News With Clarence Ford
Everyday Hero: Africa Tails focuses on mass sterilisation, rescue & rehoming of dogs

Everyday Hero: Africa Tails focuses on mass sterilisation, rescue & rehoming of dogs

11 May 2023 11:15 AM

Clarence speaks to Alma Schaap


Jive Funny Championships

12 May 2023 12:15 PM
Grid Collapse a reality

12 May 2023 12:13 PM

Clarence speaks to Professor William Gumede University of the Witwatersrand School of Governance.

Asthma Awareness Month

12 May 2023 11:01 AM

Dr Aneesa Vanker, Paediatric pulmonologist

Cape Town CBD in anti-litter activation

12 May 2023 10:58 AM

Kally Benito

Deutsche Welle Bonn

12 May 2023 10:55 AM

Andrea Nepori

Black South Easter

12 May 2023 9:22 AM

Clarence Ford spoke to Vox Weather Meteorologist Annette Botha who gave us the lowdown of the Black South Easter that hit Cape Town this morning.

Iconic opera, The Pearl Fishers, comes to CPT

11 May 2023 12:45 PM

Opera fans in Cape Town are in for a very exciting treat from this weekend.  
From 10 to 14 May 2023, Cape Town Opera will present George Bizet’s masterful French opera The Pearl Fishers at Artscape with an all-star cast.

Winner of the 2017 Operalia Award, Levy Sekgapane, joins us on the line for more now.

International Nurses' Day 2023: thank you for your service

11 May 2023 12:06 PM

Clarence speaks to Professional Nurses Lydia Valentine, Simone Ellis, and Palesa Ntlemeza

Saving lives of moms & babies. International maternal & newborn health summit at CTICC

11 May 2023 10:37 AM

Clarence speaks to Joy Lawn, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine

EWN Highlights

'No concrete evidence given to us': Dirco's Dangor on Russia arms claims

14 May 2023 1:57 PM

Dirco DG says govt is still mulling over Putin's Brics visit to SA

14 May 2023 1:18 PM

Nine-man Mamelodi Sundowns force draw against African champions Wydad

14 May 2023 10:56 AM

