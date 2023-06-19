Cape Town crazy weather

Streaming issues? Report here
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
Latest Local
Gauteng police investigating circumstances surrounding Glenn Agliotti's death Officials confirmed the news of his death earlier on Saturday, only revealing that he died in hospital on Friday night. 1 July 2023 1:41 PM
Glenn Agliotti dies Gauteng police have confirmed that an inquest docket has been opened at the Douglasdale police station. 1 July 2023 12:15 PM
Amnesty International calls for justice for slain Bongeka Phungula & Popi Qwabe The two friends were shot dead and their bodies dumped by the side of a road in Soweto six years ago. 1 July 2023 11:53 AM
View all Local
Presidency on Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa has always maintained innocence Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said they have noted the report of the acting Public Protector which absolves the presi... 1 July 2023 11:07 AM
Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa absolved of any wrongdoing The Chapter 9 institution also investigated the conduct of the police’s handling the Phala Phala burglary. 30 June 2023 6:59 PM
ANCYL elective conference will go ahead as planned, says task team The league’s long-awaited elective conference was set to commence on Friday at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg. 30 June 2023 6:19 PM
View all Politics
SA's perceived loyalty to Russia compromises investor interest: Economists Allegations that South Africa sold arms and ammunition used by the Kremlin in its war against Ukraine sent shockwaves through the... 30 June 2023 6:49 PM
Cannabis Training Academy offers 'higher' education South Africa's burgeoning dagga industry has resulted in opportunities. 30 June 2023 5:32 PM
SA crypto investment platform freezes quarter of clients' assets Revix has suspended withdrawals of 24% of its customers' deposits, after a freeze on withdrawals by one of its custody partners in... 29 June 2023 10:01 PM
View all Business
Is TikTok becoming the new 'Google'? Gen Z are reportedly using TikTok as their search engine, instead of the world's number-one search platform, Google. 1 July 2023 4:53 PM
‘We need a total reconfiguration of what a record label would look like' Renowned Jazz musician, Nduduzo Makhathini, weighs in on the issue of artists and their unhappiness with their recording contracts... 1 July 2023 2:33 PM
How much money do you need to buy a car in South Africa? Too much! A study by a price comparison website has found that our country has the worst car price-to-disposable income ratio. 1 July 2023 1:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event. 1 July 2023 9:59 AM
'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 poin... 1 July 2023 9:53 AM
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations going well - Jermaine Seoposenwe South Africa will play a farewell match against Botswana on Sunday before departing for Australia and New Zealand. 29 June 2023 7:35 PM
View all Sport
‘We need a total reconfiguration of what a record label would look like' Renowned Jazz musician, Nduduzo Makhathini, weighs in on the issue of artists and their unhappiness with their recording contracts... 1 July 2023 2:33 PM
Shabalabas! Tik Tok star Leo Faro inspires youth with his positivity Ten year old Tiktok star Leo Faro and his parents Deirdre and Fabian join Sara-Jayne in the studio. 1 July 2023 1:01 PM
Shark lovers plan your schedule! Nat Geo's Sharkfest is back in July Sara-Jayne Makwala-King speaks to Sophumelela Qoma, Oceans Research Foundation project manager on Sharkfest. 1 July 2023 9:58 AM
View all Entertainment
[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore Debris and presumed human remains from the Titan submersible have been brought ashore in Canada. 29 June 2023 12:54 PM
[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old Was this essentially a racist murder by a French police officer, asks Adam Gilchrist. 29 June 2023 9:11 AM
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism' 80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growe... 28 June 2023 9:52 PM
View all World
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Views And News With Clarence Ford
arrow_forward
Cape Town crazy weather

Cape Town crazy weather

19 June 2023 9:55 AM

Clarence speaks to Ali Sably Gift of the Givers.


More episodes from Views And News With Clarence Ford

Unplugged: Zwile and Band

30 June 2023 12:18 PM

Clarence speaks to Zwile jazz musician.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International Day of Parliamentarism - How is our Parliament doing?

30 June 2023 12:14 PM

Clarence speaks to Lawson Naidoo Exec Secretary Council of the Advancement of the SA Constitution.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Klip Innie Bos: Why we need to write gratitude lists

30 June 2023 11:02 AM

Clarence speaks to Carla B contributor.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book launch:'Pumpkin Finds Her Beat'

30 June 2023 10:36 AM

Clarence speaks to Bianca Flanders Balie, author, actress, musician 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Deutsche Welle explores news & views inside Europe

30 June 2023 10:22 AM

With Deutsche Welle Correspondent Rob Watts.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ConCourt declares Children’s Act section on same-sex parental rights invalid

30 June 2023 9:38 AM

Clarence speak to Adele van der Walt .Medical, Surrogacy & Fertility Law specialist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Friends of Zeekoevlei and Rondevlei (FOZR) Launches Environmental Clean-up of Little Lotus River Mouth

29 June 2023 12:06 PM

The community-based NPO, Friends of Zeekoevlei and Rondevlei (FOZR), who are dedicated to the preservation and protection of local ecosystems, have kicked off monthly environmental clean-ups at the mouth of the Little Lotus River.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Kaapse Forum- The Cape Forum

29 June 2023 11:40 AM

Clarence speaks to Heinrich Wyngaard, Executive Chairperson of the Kaapse Forum.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Everyday Hero: The Glo House

29 June 2023 10:49 AM

The GLO House is a public charity based in Scarbnorough, Cape Town, that creates opportunities for children from disadvantaged communities. The  organization consists of a children’s home, an education advancement centre and community outreach program & is run by Lindsey & Darron Nicholson  & strive to  provide under privileged children with the opportunity to grow with love.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Deutsche Welle explores news & views inside Europe

29 June 2023 10:40 AM

With Deutsche Welle journalist Cai Nebe from Germany in Bonn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Parts of SA shivering into the weekend as inclement, extreme weather continues

Local

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

Tap and go, cautiously – Wendy Knowler

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Mbalula: New ANCYL leadership must ensure league never faces another disbandment

1 July 2023 9:27 PM

Ramaphosa approves 3% salary increase for all public office bearers

1 July 2023 8:08 PM

Phala Phala: ANC welcomes PP report clearing Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing

1 July 2023 7:59 PM

