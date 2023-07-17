4x4 Africa Expedition. Driving solar-powered elec vehicle from NL-SA

Clarence speaks to Engineers Renske Cox & Maarten van Pel.
Clarence speaks to Vernon Castle South African music legend.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clarence speaks Mmusi Maimane to Leader of Build One South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clarence speaks to Gia Whitehead, Co-Founder & CEO TSIBA Business School and Lunga Schoeman, Alumnus TSIBA and panellist joining us via Zoom to delve into the theme of rebuilding Mandela's South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Channing September-Mc Helm is here to clarify it for you by releasing a thought provoking and en lighting book on his experience as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Deutsche Welle Correspondent Rob Watts.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clarence Megan Lessing, media advocacy officer for SWEAT Sex Workers Education and Advocacy.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clarence speaks to Henriette Geldenhuys Was with the Argus & later Sunday Times covering the trial & Alvin Abrahams cameraman & Producer with reuters at the time of the trial & Ingeborg Lichtenberg.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clarence speaks to Taufeeq Murray & Galiek SavilleLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clarence speaks to Dave aka The Kiffness (musician)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clarence speaks to Sertan Sanderson Journalist/Editor Programming Directorate General at Deutsche Welle.LISTEN TO PODCAST