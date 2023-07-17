Update on the subsidies for first time home buyers

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
'Die deure gaan oop vir Norman Afzal Simons, maar nie vir Elroy van Rooyen nie' While the 'station strangler' will get another chance at life out on parole, his victim's life ended before it started. 18 July 2023 12:05 PM
Court dismisses with costs Magudumana's bid to appeal her arrest in Tanzania Dr Nandipha Magudumana has lost her leave to appeal her arrest in Tanzania, this comes after Magudumana argued her arrest and subs... 18 July 2023 11:58 AM
Pledge R67 to Nelson Mandela Children's Fund by calling into 702, TODAY ONLY! Join the Mandelathon by calling 702 and pledging R67 or more to improve the lives of kids with the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund. 18 July 2023 11:15 AM
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison... 13 July 2023 9:11 PM
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet? 12 July 2023 4:23 PM
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments. 12 July 2023 4:16 PM
Happy 73rd birthday, Sir Richard Branson! The billionaire philanthropist celebrates his 73rd birthday today. Here are some factoids about Branson you might not know. 18 July 2023 8:05 AM
Local startup, Parket offers a digitised approach to managing parking spaces The digital, cashless, paperless, and contactless system aims to make the parking process a lot easier for motorists. 17 July 2023 8:39 PM
[REVIEW] Two thumbs up for Fujifilm's Instax Square Link printer The best way to print photographs of life moments you capture with your smartphone. 17 July 2023 8:27 PM
[WATCH] Last dance!! Couple go on retreat for an amicable breakup DATE "The date was beautiful and we had such a beautiful moment and he treated me like a queen." 18 July 2023 11:33 AM
Feeling tired all the time? There may be a deeper, more serious reason for this Constantly feeling like you're going through the day in a jet-lagged haze despite getting enough sleep? Read this. 17 July 2023 3:12 PM
Male rhesus macaques often have gay sex – a trait inherited from parents Homosexual behaviour is not limited to humans. 17 July 2023 1:39 PM
'Carlos Alcaraz can dominate the sport of tennis for many years to come' The 20-year-old won his first Wimbledon title on Sunday after beating Novak Djokovic in a 5 set thriller. 18 July 2023 11:38 AM
Player union slams SAFA regarding bonus pay, as Banyana pay dispute drags on Banyana Banyana get their FIFA Women's World Cup underway against Sweden on Sunday 23 July. 17 July 2023 8:59 PM
Netball World Cup: Ticket cost R700 - how many South Africans can afford that? Blanche de la Guerre, CEO of Netball SA, speaks about Netball World Cup ticket prices. 17 July 2023 9:23 AM
Modern Family icon Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorce after 7 years The news comes after Vergara celebrated her 51st birthday in Italy without Manganiello or a wedding ring. 18 July 2023 11:29 AM
Is it thank you, next for Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez? Ariana Grande faces rumours that she's divorcing her husband, Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage after Wimbledon pics. 18 July 2023 10:36 AM
Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader Shammas Lindsay Lohan is officially a momma and her baby boy's name is... 18 July 2023 9:45 AM
US accidentally sends MILLIONS of military emails to Mali, an ally of Russia Sensitive information from the US military was accidentally emailed to Mali, a country allied with Russia. 18 July 2023 11:38 AM
SA and Canada are worlds apart, but their street gangs have a lot in common In both countries, street gangs are largely found in marginalised communities, suffering from poverty and limited opportunities. 17 July 2023 1:35 PM
Prince George could break royal tradition by NOT serving in the military Prince George will likely be able to choose to break royal tradition and not join the armed forces before he becomes king. 17 July 2023 1:11 PM
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
On what would have been Madiba’s 105th birthday, is Mandela Day getting old? Mandela Day is a day about giving back to the community, but now that it's here, many people might not be feeling the spirit. 18 July 2023 6:32 AM
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
Podcasts

Views And News With Clarence Ford
Update on the subsidies for first time home buyers

Update on the subsidies for first time home buyers

17 July 2023 11:00 AM

Clarence speaks to Meyer de Waal, Director at MDW Inc Attorneys 


Moonshot Pact - Action SA

18 July 2023 12:20 PM

Clarence speaks to Atholl Trollip Action SA.

Award Winning Taxi App

18 July 2023 11:00 AM

Clarence speaks  Mbavhalelo Mabogo

Paul Matshatile media blitz to "clear" his name. what are the allegations

18 July 2023 10:38 AM

Ntsikelelo Breakfast – Political Analyst 

Africa Report

18 July 2023 10:22 AM

JJ Cornish

Mandela day coding competition

18 July 2023 10:07 AM

Clarence speaks to Prof Jean Greyling

Barbs Wire

18 July 2023 9:53 AM
Station Strangler Parole

18 July 2023 9:39 AM

Clarence speaks Florence Gelant 

Let’s Talk: Accidental Diminishers

17 July 2023 12:06 PM

Clarence speaks to Dr Roze Phillips African Futurist.

Chefs with Compassion: cook 67000 litres this Mandela Day

17 July 2023 10:46 AM

Clarence speaks to Chef Coo Pillay, National Project Co-Ordinator of Chefs with Compassion

[PICS] MyCiti crashes into coffee shop: 'It went right through our front door'

Local

Eskom making ‘gradual but meaningful progress’ to end load shedding - Ramokgopa

Local

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial starts from scratch

Local

[PICS] MyCiti crashes into coffee shop: 'It went right through our front door'

18 July 2023 10:53 AM

Opposition parties renew calls for oversight of The Presidency

18 July 2023 10:20 AM

Eskom making ‘gradual but meaningful progress’ to end load shedding - Ramokgopa

18 July 2023 8:58 AM

