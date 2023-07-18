The Africa Report - New constitution for Central African Republic?

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic. 19 July 2023 12:07 PM
Zephany Nurse ‘at peace’ with kidnapper Lavona Solomons being released on parole Lavona Solomons will be released on parole next month after being jailed for kidnapping Zephany Nurse in 1997. 19 July 2023 11:53 AM
Ramaphosa to pass bill that takes South Africa's official languages to 12 today President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to pass a bill that makes sign language the 12th official language of South Africa. 19 July 2023 11:11 AM
View all Local
Arresting Putin would mire peace brokering between Russia & Ukraine - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa cited government’s problems with executing an arrest warrant for Russian head of State Vladimir Putin th... 19 July 2023 6:48 AM
Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world' News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergenc... 18 July 2023 8:19 PM
Govt fears a war with Russia if Putin arrested in SA, says Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government had already approached the ICC to register its concerns. 18 July 2023 2:58 PM
View all Politics
Australia’s Victoria pulls out of hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games Victoria pulls out of hosting the Commonwealth Games after projected costs triple. 19 July 2023 9:58 AM
Energy analyst: 'Jan Oberholzer parting ways with Eskom is a HUGE loss' Former Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer will be parting ways with the power utility at the end of July. 19 July 2023 6:40 AM
Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd and member of the SA Rooibos Council board. 18 July 2023 10:04 PM
View all Business
Environmental contaminants could be a factor in male fertility crisis Men worldwide are experiencing a worrying trend of decreased sperm count and quality. 19 July 2023 12:13 PM
Man leaves globe-trotting childhood teddy on mountain in 'beary' scary moment What would you do if you lost something you loved deeply? This man BEARED it all on social media... which came to his teddy's resc... 19 July 2023 11:46 AM
Should you be friends with your co-workers? Here’s what the research says... Toxic or productive - can work friendships make working together better? 19 July 2023 11:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
African teams could cause upsets at the Women’s World Cup "There’s a strong chance one of the African teams could make the knockouts... and they all have the potential to stir things up." 19 July 2023 11:20 AM
South Africa targeting more than 20 medals at upcoming University Games in China The Chinese city of Chengdu will host the 31st summer edition of the Games from the 28th of July to the 8th of August. 18 July 2023 8:35 PM
Bafana Bafana fitness trainer Kelvin Mandla Dlomo gives insight into his career Dlomo was part of the backroom staff for Bafana Bafana at the recently concluded COSAFA Cup. 18 July 2023 8:16 PM
View all Sport
Hip hop turns 50! 'Every element of hip hop can be linked to SA' - Emile YX? Yes, hip hop has a birthday! Emile YX? speaks about hip pop's history and his presentation at the Book Lounge this evening! 19 July 2023 12:01 PM
Man leaves globe-trotting childhood teddy on mountain in 'beary' scary moment What would you do if you lost something you loved deeply? This man BEARED it all on social media... which came to his teddy's resc... 19 July 2023 11:46 AM
Derek Watts will not be returning to 'Carte Blanche' after 35 years Derek Watts has decided to retire from 'Carte Blanche' after 35 years. 19 July 2023 11:05 AM
View all Entertainment
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic. 19 July 2023 12:07 PM
Over-the-counter birth control pill approved in the US The United States Food and Drug Administration has approved the first ever over-the-counter birth control pill. 19 July 2023 10:09 AM
Iconic: Take a tour of the world’s biggest cruise ship When completed, the Royal Caribbean's 'Icon of the Seas' will steal the title of the largest cruise ship in the world. 18 July 2023 2:55 PM
View all World
Zim embassy in SA to citizens: 'Zimbabwe is ready to receive you' Ahead of Zimbabwe's elections in August, its consul general in Johannesburg, Eria Phiri, said the governing party was focusing on... 19 July 2023 7:56 AM
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
View all Africa
Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world' News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergenc... 18 July 2023 8:19 PM
On what would have been Madiba’s 105th birthday, is Mandela Day getting old? Mandela Day is a day about giving back to the community, but now that it's here, many people might not be feeling the spirit. 18 July 2023 6:32 AM
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Views And News With Clarence Ford
arrow_forward
The Africa Report - New constitution for Central African Republic?

The Africa Report - New constitution for Central African Republic?

18 July 2023 10:22 AM

Israel recognises Western Sahara as part of Morocco


More episodes from Views And News With Clarence Ford

Moonshot Pact Good party weighs in

19 July 2023 11:51 AM

Clarence speaks to Brett Herron Good Party secretary-general.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SABC cancels 7de Laan soapie

19 July 2023 11:19 AM

Clarence speaks to Robert Daniels Comedian - "7de Laan maak my skaam'.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heritage Half Hour:Cape Town Heritage Foundation

19 July 2023 10:44 AM

Clarence speaks to Ian Pretorius of Cape Town Heritage Foundation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Station Strangler Parole

19 July 2023 10:31 AM

Clarence speaks to Dr David Klatzow Forensic Investigator.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town gas leak

19 July 2023 10:28 AM

Clarence speaks to Jermaine Carelse CPT fire and rescue.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barb's Wire - #MandelaDay - has it lost its shine?

19 July 2023 10:17 AM

Clarence speaks to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire about stories trending online.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Taste Test Tuesday: Tasting the delicious soup

18 July 2023 12:41 PM

Clarence speaks to Chef Choo Pillay Chefs with Compassion and Andy Du Plessis Food Forward SA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moonshot Pact - Action SA weighs in

18 July 2023 12:20 PM

Clarence speaks to Athol Trollip ActionSA Eastern Cape Provincial Chairperson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Award Winning Taxi App

18 July 2023 11:00 AM

Clarence speaks Mbavhalelo Mabogo of  the taxi industry with its Quickloc8 App.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Paul Matshatile media blitz to "clear" his name. what are the allegations

18 July 2023 10:38 AM

Clarence speaks to Ntsikelelo Breakfast Political Analyst.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Devastating Cederberg floods aid iconic West Coast flowers super bloom

Lifestyle Local

One Transnet port to be partly privatised: 'It's a step in the right direction'

Local

Energy analyst: 'Jan Oberholzer parting ways with Eskom is a HUGE loss'

Local Business

EWN Highlights

JHB Water prioritising areas with low pressure or no water after planned outage

19 July 2023 12:39 PM

Boksburg gas leak: Zim embassy to see to Zim nationals' repatriation and burial

19 July 2023 12:32 PM

Zim embassy in SA, EFF offer Zimbabweans transport to vote back at home

19 July 2023 11:57 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA