Sex workers marched for bill to be passed

Clarence Megan Lessing, media advocacy officer for SWEAT Sex Workers Education and Advocacy.
Clarence speaks Andre the Hillarious Hypnotist.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clarence speaks to Jan de Koning - Managing Editor - Rugby365.com.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clarence speaks to Christina Nomdo Western Cape Children's Commissioner.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clarence speaks to Wayne Dyason spokesperson for Law Enforcement.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clarence speaks to Mathis Richtmann Deutsche Welle correspondent.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clarence speaks to Lizelle 'tLam, Area Operations Manager Dibber South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clarence speaks to Simthandile Myemane, LPFF Support Manager.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clarence speaks to Msa Mkhize - Amanzi Mpilo from the University of Cape Town, created a tech solution focused on sustainable water and sanitation management. To speak more about the innovation, Msa Mkhize, part of Team Amanzi Impilo.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clarence speaks to Annaline van der Poel, the COO of Debt Rescue.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In today’s Everyday Hero slot we honour an organisation that specialises in rescuing those of us who find ourselves in trouble when we venture into the water! The National Sea Rescue Institute.LISTEN TO PODCAST