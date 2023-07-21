Sex workers marched for bill to be passed

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
'We're liberal, we don't gag each other!': Cachalia on DA shadow cabinet removal The Democratic Alliance's Ghaleb Cachalia was axed from the party's shadow cabinet after making a statement on Israel. 3 November 2023 6:06 PM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Cape Town comes to a standstill as Bokke parade through city Durban, you're next! 3 November 2023 5:36 PM
Table Mountain struck by crime spree: 'People do not feel safe' A spring of muggings at and around Table Mountain has raised the need for a Mountain Safety initiative. 3 November 2023 2:44 PM
New Eskom chair: CEO must be appointed ASAP to drive turnaround agenda New Eskom chairperson Mteto Nyati took office on Wednesday - he talks about the personal sacrifice he's made to take on the role,... 2 November 2023 9:12 PM
SA's new Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in her own words Gcaleka is taking over the reins from Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was impeached in September before her term in office ended. 2 November 2023 2:26 PM
DIRCO DG's tweet about Israel 'genocide' in Gaza is official policy – expert DIRCO DG Zane Dangor has written a series of Tweets which some suggest are his personal views on the Israel-Hamas war. 2 November 2023 10:04 AM
'Good financial behaviour' can save you from EasyEquities new monthly fee EasyEquities has introduced a monthly fee to encourage regular investment. 3 November 2023 12:43 PM
Exports of South African made cars are rising steadily Exports of South African made cars are expected to continue rising for the rest of the year. 3 November 2023 10:06 AM
AGOA poses no threat to African Continental Free Trade Area, says AU African Union Trade Commissioner Albert Muchanga said African Continental Free Trade Area and the African Growth and Opportunity A... 3 November 2023 6:51 AM
[LISTEN] Is there moaning etiquette during sex? Intimacy coach weighs in "We're not here to shame or judge anybody; it is whatever floats your boat." 3 November 2023 5:24 PM
An expert guide on how to keep violence off your social media feeds This is not a perfect guide, since social media is not designed to be controlled by the user. 3 November 2023 5:10 PM
Researcher who studied time for 15 years shares insights... "I've researched time for 15 years – here's how my perception of it has changed." 3 November 2023 4:54 PM
Siya Kolisi: the SA rugby star's story offers valuable lessons in resilience Kolisi's story is not just about overcoming adversity but finding purpose and meaning in that adversity. 3 November 2023 5:40 PM
Cricket World Cup: "This is a well-oiled South African machine." Kass Naidoo Award-winning sports journalist, Kass Naidoo shares her thoughts on South Africa's performance during the cricket world cup. 3 November 2023 3:43 PM
Springboks physio, Rene Naylor explains what 20 weeks with the Boks were like! Rene Naylor shares her experience with the Springboks and why Cheslin Kolbe wore his leg dressing for so long. 3 November 2023 3:42 PM
[REVIEW] 'I'm back on stage, my second passion after CapeTalk!' - John Maytham John hopes you will abandon the couch for a seat at the Baxter's Masambe Theatre for the two-man performance of 'Bucket Boy'. 3 November 2023 1:17 PM
Meet: Sami Hall: the hilarious creator (with a unique voice) making waves online Sami is making waves on social media platforms like TikTok, providing a comical commentary on various issues in Mzansi. 3 November 2023 12:09 PM
"The Springboks didn't do it for you, they did it for us." Writer's ode to Boks Daniel Gallan gives the middle finger to Bok critics and explains what inspired his writing piece about Springboks. 3 November 2023 11:18 AM
A dinner to DIE for? Woman accused of murdering family with poisonous mushrooms A woman has been charged for killing multiple people with poisonous mushrooms. 3 November 2023 4:08 PM
Ukraine and Russia claim to be prepared for extremes of winter warfare Here's what they face... 3 November 2023 1:20 PM
What the IDF can expect when they enter the 'Gaza Metro' tunnel system The next days and weeks will be a bitter and bloody struggle, both in the streets of Gaza and below ground. 3 November 2023 12:23 PM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no l... 2 November 2023 7:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?! 2 November 2023 6:27 AM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
Views And News With Clarence Ford
Sex workers marched for bill to be passed

Sex workers marched for bill to be passed

21 July 2023 10:16 AM

Clarence  Megan Lessing, media advocacy officer for SWEAT Sex Workers Education and Advocacy.


Andre the Hillarious Hypnotist is back on stage

3 November 2023 12:08 PM

Clarence speaks Andre the Hillarious Hypnotist.

The future of Bok team

3 November 2023 12:04 PM

Clarence speaks to Jan de Koning - Managing Editor - Rugby365.com.

National Children's Day

3 November 2023 11:02 AM

Clarence speaks to Christina Nomdo Western Cape Children's Commissioner. 

City flags fireworks do’s and don’ts ahead of Guy Fawkes

3 November 2023 10:36 AM

Clarence speaks to Wayne Dyason spokesperson for Law Enforcement.

Deutsche Welle explores news & views inside Europe

3 November 2023 10:27 AM

Clarence speaks to Mathis Richtmann Deutsche Welle correspondent.

National Children’s Day 2023

3 November 2023 9:40 AM

Clarence speaks to Lizelle 'tLam, Area Operations Manager Dibber South Africa 

Legal Practitioner's Fidelity Fund works to uphold ethical standards in legal community

2 November 2023 12:30 PM

Clarence speaks to Simthandile Myemane, LPFF Support Manager.

Amanzi Impilo champions sustainability & water conservation

2 November 2023 12:26 PM

Clarence speaks to Msa Mkhize - Amanzi Mpilo from the University of Cape Town, created a tech solution focused on sustainable water and sanitation management. To speak more about the innovation, Msa Mkhize, part of Team Amanzi Impilo.

Last minute petrol price respite won't save us from a bleak festive season

2 November 2023 12:21 PM

Clarence speaks to Annaline van der Poel, the COO of Debt Rescue.

Everyday Hero: National Sea Rescue Institute

2 November 2023 12:17 PM

In today’s Everyday Hero slot we honour an organisation that specialises in rescuing those of us who find ourselves in trouble when we venture into the water! The National Sea Rescue Institute.

Kolisi on RWC 2023 victory: 'We put our differences aside and focused on SA'

Local

Authorities probing structural building collapse at restaurant in Cape Town CBD

Local

[REVIEW] 'I'm back on stage, my second passion after CapeTalk!' - John Maytham

Entertainment Lifestyle

BUSA highlights impact of AGOA, says it will lobby for 10-year extension

3 November 2023 7:35 PM

3 November 2023 7:35 PM

Panel's findings an attempt to tarnish name, says ex-UCT council chair Ngonyama

3 November 2023 7:22 PM

3 November 2023 7:22 PM

Material irregularities by municipalities led to losses of R5.19bn, AG tells MPs

3 November 2023 7:17 PM

3 November 2023 7:17 PM

