BOOK: ‘They Call Me Moffie’ - The LGBTQ+ experience on the Cape Flats

Latest Local
9.2 MILLION citizens don’t pay TV licence, new funding model could change that Government is proposing that the television licence model be replaced with the household fee model. 29 July 2023 3:36 PM
Netball World Cup: Spar Proteas look to keep momentum going against Sri Lanka On Friday, South Africa beat Wales 61-50 in front of a packed Cape International Convention Centre, and they hope to keep their wi... 29 July 2023 1:13 PM
Thato Matelane talks comedy, near-death experiences and being different Amy MacIver was in conversation with Thato Mabelane, a comedian, swimmer, South African rower, breast cancer survivor, volunteer a... 29 July 2023 1:01 PM
View all Local
Malema praises Mazzotti, says EFF 'not ashamed of associating with him' The controversial tobacco trader who gave the red berets money in order to register as a political party with the Independent Elec... 28 July 2023 8:03 AM
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women? Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party? 27 July 2023 3:15 PM
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa. 26 July 2023 11:19 AM
View all Politics
High Court quashes government's beef with plant-based meat The High Court has ruled against government's seizure of vegetable-based products with names associated to meat products. 28 July 2023 5:33 PM
South Africa's first-of-its-kind laptop library is here thanks to TechMarkit Thanks to their first-of-its-kind Laptop Library programme you can "lend" a laptop or notebook for a nominal refundable deposit. 28 July 2023 4:01 PM
Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has committed to creating 6000 jobs a month for the next year to address high unemployment. 28 July 2023 8:49 AM
View all Business
High cost of living impacting vehicle sales? There seems to be a high supply of vehicles but a low demand for them. 29 July 2023 12:50 PM
Why SA's breastfeeding rate is shockingly low Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, caree... 29 July 2023 9:08 AM
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Here are some ideas on how you can make the most of your weekend. 29 July 2023 8:27 AM
View all Lifestyle
See them fly: Spar Proteas off to a winning start Thousands of fans packed the CTICC on Friday for the 2023 Netball World Cup's opening ceremony to officially get the tournament un... 29 July 2023 7:45 AM
Maimane Phiri Games reaches its climax and celebrates 23 year anniversary Phiri, a Bafana Bafana player at the 1998 Fifa World Cup, relaunched his annual MAP Games in 2022 after a two-tear COVID enforced... 28 July 2023 9:18 PM
'I want to be remembered as one of the African greats' - Jonathan Kuminga The Golden State Warriors player already became an NBA champion in his rookie season in 2021. 28 July 2023 9:14 PM
View all Sport
Thato Matelane talks comedy, near-death experiences and being different Amy MacIver was in conversation with Thato Mabelane, a comedian, swimmer, South African rower, breast cancer survivor, volunteer a... 29 July 2023 1:01 PM
The OG Carrie Bradshaw, Candace Bushnell, brings Sex and The City to Cape Town Candace Bushnell AKA the real person behind Carrie Bradshaw speaks about her one-woman show coming to the Artscape. 28 July 2023 2:59 PM
Chilly weather = Netflix & chill with these highly recommended shows This weekend's weather is perfect to Netflix and chill! Matt Green has a list of shows to keep you entertained as it pours. 28 July 2023 12:50 PM
View all Entertainment
Singapore executes woman for first time in almost two decades Saridewi Binte Djamani was hanged in Singapore on Friday afternoon after being convicted of a drug crime. 28 July 2023 3:08 PM
Allyship or dependency... What is Putin's goal with Russia-Africa summit? The Russia-Africa summit is currently underway, but many European countries are skeptical of the summit. 28 July 2023 12:37 PM
Ban smartphones from ALL schools, everywhere - United Nations UNESCO is calling for all smartphones to be banned from all schools around the world. 28 July 2023 9:54 AM
View all World
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda' President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit. 27 July 2023 8:45 AM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
View all Africa
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s. 27 July 2023 9:32 AM
MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away The motorist who filmed VIP protection officers meting out abuse is being threatened, but she/he deserves a national order. 27 July 2023 7:01 AM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Views And News With Clarence Ford
arrow_forward
BOOK: ‘They Call Me Moffie’ - The LGBTQ+ experience on the Cape Flats

BOOK: ‘They Call Me Moffie’ - The LGBTQ+ experience on the Cape Flats

21 July 2023 10:58 AM

Channing September-Mc Helm is here to clarify it for you by releasing a thought provoking and en lighting book on his experience as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.


More episodes from Views And News With Clarence Ford

Unplugged: Dope Saint Jude

28 July 2023 12:13 PM

Clarence speaks to Musician Dope Saint Jude.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is Toxic Femininity

28 July 2023 12:10 PM

Clarence speaks to Jonathan Hoffenberg The Parent Centre & hostility you get from women and Prof Jabulani Kheswa- HOD Psychology Fort Hare University. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jazz Maestro in cape Town

28 July 2023 10:59 AM

Clarence speaks to Kabelo Boy Mokhatla musician drummer and composer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Vox Meteorologist Anette Botha about the cold front expected to hit Cape Town later this afternoon

28 July 2023 10:49 AM

Anette Botha

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

TechMarkit launches first SA retail laptop library

28 July 2023 10:41 AM

Clarence speaks to David Hirsch CEO of TechMarkit.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Deutsche Welle explores news & views inside Europe

28 July 2023 10:22 AM

Clarence speaks to Marie Sina Correspondent at Deutsche Welle.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Seen party! Augmented Reality Event

28 July 2023 9:51 AM

Clarence speaks to Nella Etkind 

International video creator, Seen, will be hosting a free workshop on Snapchat's Lens Studio this Saturday.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shadow Boxing

27 July 2023 12:06 PM

Clarence speaks to Daniel Newton.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAMA vs NHI

27 July 2023 11:56 AM

Clarence speaks to Dr Mvuyisa Mzukwa SA Medical Association Chair.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Everyday Hero: New SaferStops Asso: bold response to driver safety & wellness

27 July 2023 11:01 AM

Clarence speaks to Nicci Scott-Anderson – Founder of SaferStops Association, 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

