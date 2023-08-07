Woodstock Car Wash aims to revitalize Gympie street

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mel Jones on being a misfit, dating and using comedy as therapy Sara-Jayne speaks to Mel Jones, an award winning comedian, MC, writer and a former award winning radio producer and presenter. 19 August 2023 12:02 PM
Meet the Black Mambas, SA's female anti-poaching unit Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to two members of the Black Mambas, SA's only female anti-poaching unit 19 August 2023 10:57 AM
Meyiwa murder trial: Defence lawyers try to discredit forensic evidence Forensic officer Thabo Mosia took to the stand to testify about his part in processing the murder scene the night the Bafana Bafan... 19 August 2023 9:34 AM
View all Local
Unpacking the Multi-Party Charter: 'We cannot fix South Africa in opposition' Seven political parties are participating in a pre-election agreement, the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa. 18 August 2023 12:55 PM
President Ramaphosa 'confident' in success of Brics Summit in Sandton The countdown to the 15th Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (Brics) summit is on. 18 August 2023 11:40 AM
Analyst doubts Multi-Party Charter for SA can secure more than 50% of vote Seven parties, including the DA, ActionSA, IFP and the Freedom Front Plus, have signed a pre-elections agreement to work together... 18 August 2023 6:43 AM
View all Politics
How parents can help ease financial burdens on adult children As a parent, you will most likely want to help your children out as much as you can, and that can involve financial help. 18 August 2023 1:17 PM
Google invests $1.6m to help 20 000 Nigerian women and youth gain digital skills Google has made an investment to involve, empower and create jobs for women and the youth in the digital sphere. 18 August 2023 12:24 PM
Exxaro builds cash pile towards shaping 'formidable' renewable energy business Exxaro Resources posted its half-year results, which show profits falling along with coal prices. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO D... 17 August 2023 9:41 PM
View all Business
Can you be a parent and a friend to your child? According to one parenting expert, the simple answer is…NO! 19 August 2023 2:04 PM
Manage PCOS by changing your lifestyle Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, caree... 19 August 2023 8:54 AM
Take time to heal before jumping back into the dating scene, says expert Single or divorced and looking to get back into the dating scene? Dating coach Leigh Joy shares some advice. 18 August 2023 2:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I have made it my mission to keep unearthing talent': Owen da Gama His contribution to the beautiful game has already been an immense one, having served the likes of Pretoria Callies and Moroka Swa... 19 August 2023 8:26 AM
[WATCH] We love it when the Bokke speak foreign... with Schalk Bezuidenhout Bezuidenhout asks while spinning an atlas: "Who can tell me, where is France?" Frans Malherbe: "Here I am." 18 August 2023 2:23 PM
World Athletics Championships: Is Wayde van Niekerk our best shot at a podium? The World Athletics Championships is set to kick off this weekend in Budapest. 18 August 2023 2:10 PM
View all Sport
Daylin Sass turns his loss into soulful music SJ chats to musician Daylin Sass about his return to the stage after losing his mother. 19 August 2023 12:50 PM
Mel Jones on being a misfit, dating and using comedy as therapy Sara-Jayne speaks to Mel Jones, an award winning comedian, MC, writer and a former award winning radio producer and presenter. 19 August 2023 12:02 PM
Harrison Ford is SSSSSO famous a newly discovered snake species now has his name A newly discovered snake species has been found in a remote Peruvian land and named after Harrison Ford. 18 August 2023 10:46 AM
View all Entertainment
German government plans to legalise recreational cannabis Germany has passed a bill to legalise the recreational use and cultivation of cannabis. 17 August 2023 4:11 PM
[WATCH] Churches set alight and homes vandalised in 'blasphemy' protest Police have confirmed that more than 100 protestors have been detained after four churches were set alight in Pakistan. 17 August 2023 12:44 PM
Russia 'grasped opportunity to support coup leaders' in Niger Oil and uranium rich Niger is strategically significant for the United States, China, Europe, AND Russia. 17 August 2023 11:21 AM
View all World
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
View all Africa
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account? A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through i... 17 August 2023 7:27 PM
'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact' United we stand, divided we fall? The age of coalition politics has dawned in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener. 17 August 2023 6:30 AM
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert. 16 August 2023 8:01 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Views And News With Clarence Ford
arrow_forward
Woodstock Car Wash aims to revitalize Gympie street

Woodstock Car Wash aims to revitalize Gympie street

7 August 2023 10:45 AM

Zain speaks to Darron Fortes & Jill Le Roux.


More episodes from Views And News With Clarence Ford

Unplugged:Jazz Vines

18 August 2023 12:07 PM

Clarence speaks to Zoe Molelekwa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Parental toolkit for matric exams

18 August 2023 11:05 AM

Ziyanda khumalo

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Matric Thrift

18 August 2023 10:34 AM

Clarence speaks to Kelly Morkel

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DW Berlin crossing

18 August 2023 10:22 AM

DW correspondent 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Swellendam & CPF Conference

18 August 2023 10:12 AM

MEC Reagan Allen

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dangers of vitamin D & K2 deficiencies highlighted

17 August 2023 12:03 PM

Vanessa Ascencao, Nutritional consultant and health & wellness expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moonshot Pact Convention

17 August 2023 11:35 AM

Tshidi Madia -EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

First international AWS Skills Center opens in Cape Town,

17 August 2023 10:34 AM

Maureen Lonergan,Vice President for AWS Training and Certification 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DW Bonn crossing

17 August 2023 10:24 AM

DW correspondent Sertan Sanderson 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CPF Conference

17 August 2023 9:57 AM

MEC Regan Allen

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Analyst doubts Multi-Party Charter for SA can secure more than 50% of vote

Politics

[WATCH] Manenberg erupts into a warzone: 'I can't live like this anymore!'

Local

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa: Fixing SOEs crucial to decreasing SA’s unemployment

19 August 2023 3:50 PM

24 suspects connected to police killings arrested between April and June – Hawks

19 August 2023 3:15 PM

Randburg power outages a result of illegal connections' strain on the system

19 August 2023 3:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA