SweepSouth: A Genius App Revolutionizing The Cleaning Industry

Bruce Whitfield finds out more about how SweepSouth overcame its initial hurdles and how it continues to innovate in the cleaning industry from CEO, Aisha Pandor, in a new episode of the Genius Podcast, brought to you by Lexus.
Bruce Whitfield speaks to SAOTA founder Stefan Antoni about the origins of the global architecture brand and unpacks how the firm has completed projects in more than 90 countries around the world. All in the new episode of Bruce Whitfield’s Genius Podcast, brought to you by Lexus.LISTEN TO PODCAST
It’s a story of hustle, creativity, and the ambition to take an idea further than you thought was possible.
In a new episode of the Genius Podcast, brought to you by Lexus, Tashas Founder and CEO Natasha Sideris joins Bruce Whitfield to outline the bold journey that made the Tashas Group a South African success and opened a total of 24 locations and counting.
Speaking to Bruce Whitfield, Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco, shares the inspiring tale of how he, along with his fellow co-founders collaborated with a single vision of greater equality to the harsh reality that start-ups and small businesses face. He tells the story of how shared values, purpose, and understanding are essential to building a successful business as co-founders.
Discovery’s Founder Adrian Gore details the company’s origin, the importance of surrounding yourself with the right people, and why putting human values over monetary value is essential to Discovery’s success. All of this and more in the latest episode of Bruce Whitfield’s Genius Podcast, brought to you by Lexus.
This podcast captures the brilliance of South Africans who took their smart ideas global and saw their businesses thrive beyond our shores. Listen and learn as Bruce has insightful conversations with genius entrepreneurs in this 8-part series.
In the second episode of Bruce Whitfield’s Genius Podcast, brought to you by Lexus, some of Investec & Ninety One’s key figures detail the company’s trials, tribulations, and most importantly, triumphs.
From a ‘grubby little takeaway’ to global food franchise - Robbie Brozin’s journey as co-founder of Nando’s is a tale of ambition, chemistry, vision, and relentlessness. Learn all about Nando’s origin and Brozin’s brilliant strategy in the first episode of Bruce Whitfield’s Genius Podcast, brought to you by Lexus.
Bruce Whitfield's Genius Podcast, brought to you by Lexus, launches 11 May 2023. Subscribe now to ensure you don't miss out!LISTEN TO PODCAST