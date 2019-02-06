Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (7th largest Coke bottler on Earth) employs of 15 000

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:56
Yellow Level 4 warning for disruptive rain over Gauteng, Western Bushveld of Limpopo, Western Mpumalanga, central and Eastern parts of North West and north-eastern Free State (02 February). Avoid low lying bridges, roads covered with water and keep a safe
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS
Today at 13:07
On the couch - MAtrics back from Antarctica
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Riaan Manser
Ayakha Melithafa
Today at 13:15
10 Things I learnt in my 160 days as Mihla's father
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Bonisile - Caller
Today at 13:33
Travel - Why Paar and Wellington will be top travel destinations in 2021
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Annelize Stroebel
Annelize Stroebel
Today at 13:45
Zoom Dysmorphia
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr Zama Tladi - Founder and Chief Aesthetician practitioner of Nubian Medical Aesthetics
Today at 14:05
The Series - How to start a Side Hustle
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - supporting kids as they head back to school
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Iqbal Karbanee
Today at 14:40
Tomorrow is World read Aloud Day
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sally Du Preez
Today at 14:50
Music with Gaëllou
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gaëllou - Musician
Today at 16:20
My Home Town: Kroonstaad
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Max Du Preez
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:50
Donna Flowers keeping up with the demand of flowers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anjelina Pinto
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Dealing with Losses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
IEC has an eye on the pandemic, but planning local elections as per usual Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has to the final say on when South Africa votes, says Sy Mamabolo of the IEC. 2 February 2021 10:37 AM
'It's like picking up the pieces after a tsunami' -liquor industry Last month liquor traders requested a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa to talk about the impact the alcohol ban was having. 2 February 2021 9:34 AM
Relaxing of Covid rules good news, but restaurant closures won't stop - Fedhasa For some in the hospitality industry, the impact of an extended lockdown and a non-existent 'peak season' will be irreparable. 2 February 2021 8:37 AM
View all Local
Zondo will have to open another case against Zuma if he snubs inquiry as planned Former president Jacob Zuma is facing another possible contempt charge if he goes ahead with plans to snub the Zondo Commission. 2 February 2021 12:53 PM
Redi Tlhabi: The ANC and its factions are threatening South Africa's democracy "For us to rebuild this country, the ANC will have to collapse", says veteran broadcaster and journalist Redi Tlhabi. 2 February 2021 11:04 AM
President Ramaphosa unbans alcohol sales - opens parks, beaches President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a much-wished-for relaxation of lockdown regulations on Monday. Here they are at a glance… 1 February 2021 8:28 PM
View all Politics
Samsung launches three new Galaxy S21s in SA. New 'budget' A-range coming soon The Samsung flagship Galaxy S21 is here. There are 3 versions, says Marcé Bester (Stuff Magazine). Got an arm and a leg to spare? 2 February 2021 8:49 AM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
Mdluli Safari Lodge – how Section 12J 'impact' investment changed lives, forever The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Malcolm Segal, Director at Mdluli Safari Lodge. 1 February 2021 7:20 PM
View all Business
'Hang on to a good tenant' during these difficult Covid times says expert Marlon Shevelew chats to Pippa Hudson about rental challenges under lockdown and answers listeners' questions. 1 February 2021 3:43 PM
Two Brits fined R200,000 each for organising mass lockdown snowball fight Hundreds of people in Leeds responded to the invitation for some winter fun, in a clear breach of lockdown rules. 31 January 2021 2:52 PM
Giving birth in a pandemic: We learnt we can support mother via Zoom, says doula Ever-changing lockdown rules are affecting the way women are birthing at home and in hospitals - birth doula Tshegeofatso Segwele. 31 January 2021 12:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
View all Sport
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
View all Entertainment
Teenage neo-Nazi becomes Britain's youngest convicted terrorist The court heard how the boy was just 13-years-old when he downloaded his first bomb-making manual. 2 February 2021 11:24 AM
[PHOTOS] Someone found King Henry VIII's crown jewels in a field, worth millions 49-year-old metal detectorist Kevin Duckett could not believe his eyes when he found this gold object buried under a tree. 1 February 2021 11:45 AM
[PHOTOS&VIDEOS] 4-year-old finds 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint Four-year-old Lily discovered a 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint whilst out for a walk with her family on a beach in Wales. 1 February 2021 11:09 AM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival. 1 February 2021 7:01 PM
South African mining is resilient and poised for regrowth – but work remains Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Lane (Africa Deloitte) and Henk Langenhoven (Chief Economist at Minerals Council South Africa). 1 February 2021 6:24 PM
CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto says thank you, 2020 In case you missed it, here are Refilwe's thoughts and positive insights into what was for all of us a challenging year. 29 January 2021 4:50 PM
View all Opinion

Shapeshifter
arrow_forward
Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (7th largest Coke bottler on Earth) employs of 15 000

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (7th largest Coke bottler on Earth) employs of 15 000

6 February 2019 8:16 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jacques Vermeulen, CEO at Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA).


More episodes from Shapeshifter

Shapeshifter: The Solidarity Fund’s CEO Tandi Nzimande

22 December 2020 11:57 AM

Tandi  Nzimande | CEO at Solidarity Fund

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter : Boniswa Pezisa, Net#work BBDO’s CEO

9 December 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Boniswa  Pezisa | CEO at Net#work BBDO

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter: Ralph Mupita, MTN Group CEO

2 December 2020 8:11 PM

Guest: Ralph Mupita | CEO at MTN Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter - Paballo Makosholo

18 November 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Paballo Makosholo | CEO at Kagiso Tiso Holdings

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter: Founder of Merchant Capital (disruptive fintech funder)

11 November 2020 8:12 PM

Guest: Dov  Girnun | Founder & CEO at Merchantec Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter: Carlo Gonzaga

4 November 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Carlo Gonzaga | non-executive director  at Fiamme Holdings

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter Rob Paddock, Founder: Valenture Institute

28 October 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Rob Paddock | CEO at Valenture Institute

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter: Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance

22 October 2020 12:01 PM

Guest: Gideon  Galloway | CEO at King Price Insurance

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter Absa Home Loans' former MD disrupts the market

14 October 2020 8:11 PM

Guest: Tim  Akinnusi | Co-founder & CEO  at MortgageMarket

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter - Mark Sham from Suits & Sneakers

7 October 2020 8:14 PM

Guest: Mark Sham | Founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'It's like picking up the pieces after a tsunami' -liquor industry

Local

IEC has an eye on the pandemic, but planning local elections as per usual

Local Politics

Samsung launches three new Galaxy S21s in SA. New 'budget' A-range coming soon

Business Opinion Lifestyle

De Lille feels Scopa's displeasure over Beitbridge border fence plan

2 February 2021 12:33 PM

3 Cosatu public sector unions approach ConCourt over wage hike dispute with govt

2 February 2021 12:17 PM

Relaxing of lockdown restrictions sparks mixed feelings from political parties

2 February 2021 10:25 AM

