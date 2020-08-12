Shapeshifter- Leader in building industry on surviving a covid 19 slump

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 06:25
(Search for missing 3 year old boy in Hout Bay)
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kim Worrall - Community member
Today at 06:26
It's more than 'journalism I agree with' and 'fake news'
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays : The future of influencer marketing
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Department of Education releases 2020 exam schedule
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga - Director Of Communications at Department Of Basic Education
Today at 07:20
SA Police and Agri SA to work together to curb farm attacks
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tommie Esterhuyse - Chair of Centre for Excellence: Rural Safety at Agri SA
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Cape secession: what the law says
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pierre de Vos - University of Cape Town constitutional law expert
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia: Have they really come up with a Covid-19 vaccine?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar - Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Lord Charles Hotel to close
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sisa Ntshona- South African Tourism CEO
Today at 10:08
International news with Helen Seeney from Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helen Seeney - Inside Europe Correspondent for Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:05
How we re-imagine education for the future in SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Rebecca Felix - Head of Curriculum at Grassroots Preparatory
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:15
Hand over memorandum to NPA to demand they TAKE ACTION AGAINST CORRUPTION, NOW!
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rod Solomons, Convenor - SA First Forum
Rod Solomons
Today at 12:27
Bonteheuwel community group takes flak from DA council
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nadia Mayman De Grass
Today at 12:34
What are the long-term implications of Covid-19 for the rule of law and public trust in state institutions?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adv Elaine Zungu - The Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal at Npa (National Prosecuting Authority
Today at 12:40
Covid's impact of employee health and wellbeing on an organisation's bottom line.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
What Do Your Womenomics Look Like?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Olwethu Leshabane
Olwethu Leshabane - founder at The Womenomics
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Have you been auto-assessed by Sars? Here's what you need to know Tax expert Thamsanqa Msiza (Tax Consulting South Africa) tells The Money Show what taxpayers need to check and be aware of. 12 August 2020 7:34 PM
Dis-Chem Foundation gives R120k to empowerment project founded by former Miss SA The Dis-Chem Foundation, in partnership with CapeTalk, has donated R120,000 to the female empowerment NPO Women4Women. 12 August 2020 5:56 PM
Mpofu accuses DA of having vendetta against Mkhwebane, judge not convinced The Western Cape High Court has heard arguments from embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in her bid to halt the parliame... 12 August 2020 4:40 PM
Is Ramaphosa ready to announce Level 2? What an economist would like him to say The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 12 August 2020 6:51 PM
Farm attacks and murders are undeniably spiking – Saps data "People are being murdered [on farms] whether they are black, white, coloured or Indian," says Dr Ivan Meyer (W Cape Government). 12 August 2020 1:07 PM
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
'Some restaurants are holding on to waiters' tips to claw back their losses' Yes, restaurants are struggling, but that doesn't make it ok to shortchange staff says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 12 August 2020 7:53 PM
It has not been a good year for rubber The wheels may be coming off for the substance gets us around the world 12 August 2020 7:15 PM
Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like) CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 12 August 2020 2:40 PM
Kalk Bay Theatre finds new venue to call home: We're itching to be back on stage The show must go on! The iconic Kalk Bay Theatre is making a comeback and will be moving to another well-known spot in the area. 12 August 2020 6:54 PM
SA gets stock of Covid-19 rapid antibody test kits: 'We can roll out quickly' Want to know if you’ve been infected? Kieno Kammies interviews Graeme Pienaar of medical supplier Direct Retail Goods. 12 August 2020 12:09 PM
[WATCH] Winston the cat plays piano when he wants his dinner His owner Kate Nyx posted a video showing his talent on the keyboard when he wants to get her attention. 12 August 2020 11:26 AM
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
Kalk Bay Theatre finds new venue to call home: We're itching to be back on stage The show must go on! The iconic Kalk Bay Theatre is making a comeback and will be moving to another well-known spot in the area. 12 August 2020 6:54 PM
[WATCH] Winston the cat plays piano when he wants his dinner His owner Kate Nyx posted a video showing his talent on the keyboard when he wants to get her attention. 12 August 2020 11:26 AM
Cisco Mhlane cracked South Africans up posting this boere braai get-up Cisco thought it would be fun to dress up in a safari suit for a braai in jest and never expected the photo he posted to go viral. 11 August 2020 12:15 PM
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
Mauritius oil spill: Teams scramble to pump out bunker fuel on wrecked ship It's a race against time for authorities in Mauritius who fear that a damaged Japanese cargo ship leaking oil into the Indian Ocea... 11 August 2020 11:45 AM
Covid-19 symptoms can be grouped into six distinct categories, research claims UK researchers at King’s College London have identified six distinct types of Covid-19, each distinguished by its own cluster of s... 8 August 2020 12:20 PM
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like) CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 12 August 2020 2:40 PM
Farm attacks and murders are undeniably spiking – Saps data "People are being murdered [on farms] whether they are black, white, coloured or Indian," says Dr Ivan Meyer (W Cape Government). 12 August 2020 1:07 PM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
Shapeshifter
Shapeshifter- Leader in building industry on surviving a covid 19 slump

Shapeshifter- Leader in building industry on surviving a covid 19 slump

12 August 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Nick Booth/ CEO at Corobrik


ShapeShifter - The story of Afrika Tikkum

5 August 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Marc Lubner/ Group CEO at Afrika Tikkum 

Shapeshifter- Leading South Africa as a molecular immunologist,physician, public health advocate, academic and the chair of Eskom

29 July 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Prof Malegapuru Makgoba/ Interim Chair of Eskom  

Shapeshifter - How this startup health app is surviving a health crisis

22 July 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Dr William Mapham/ Founder and CEO at Vulal 

Shapeshifter: Alex women sew their way to agile business success

15 July 2020 7:56 PM

Ponani  Shikweni | Director at Hluvuko Designs

Shapeshifter- Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career

8 July 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Daniel Mminele/ CEO at Absa Group 

Shapeshifter - SA Animation company triggerfish now in Ireland

1 July 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Stuart Forrest/ CEO at Triggerfish 

Shapeshifter An Entrepreneur's journey from pimping books

24 June 2020 8:05 PM

Guest: Mpodumo Doubada/ Founder at AskThuto 

Shapeshifter: How artisan market Kamers-Makers is pivoting post Covid

17 June 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Wanda Du Toit | Owner And Co-Founder at Kamers-Makers

Shap

10 June 2020 8:10 PM

Guest: Jonathan Smit/ Co- Founderand managing director at PayFast 

WC traffic cops issue fines worth more than R1 million over long weekend

Local

Is Ramaphosa ready to announce Level 2? What an economist would like him to say

Business Politics

SA gets stock of Covid-19 rapid antibody test kits: 'We can roll out quickly'

Local Business Lifestyle

Harris rebukes Trump in historic campaign-trail debut with Biden

13 August 2020 5:28 AM

UK life insurers pay 90 million pounds in COVID-19 claims - trade body

13 August 2020 5:15 AM

NC Education MEC Ntsikelelo MacCollen Jack dies

12 August 2020 9:12 PM

