Shapeshifter- Leader in building industry on surviving a covid 19 slump

CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:25
(Search for missing 3 year old boy in Hout Bay)
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kim Worrall - Community member
Guests
Kim Worrall - Community member
Today at 06:26
It's more than 'journalism I agree with' and 'fake news'
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays : The future of influencer marketing
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Department of Education releases 2020 exam schedule
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga - Director Of Communications at Department Of Basic Education
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga - Director Of Communications at Department Of Basic Education
Today at 07:20
SA Police and Agri SA to work together to curb farm attacks
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tommie Esterhuyse - Chair of Centre for Excellence: Rural Safety at Agri SA
Guests
Tommie Esterhuyse - Chair of Centre for Excellence: Rural Safety at Agri SA
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Cape secession: what the law says
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pierre de Vos - University of Cape Town constitutional law expert
Guests
Pierre de Vos - University of Cape Town constitutional law expert
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia: Have they really come up with a Covid-19 vaccine?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar - Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar - Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Lord Charles Hotel to close
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sisa Ntshona- South African Tourism CEO
Guests
Sisa Ntshona- South African Tourism CEO
Today at 10:08
International news with Helen Seeney from Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helen Seeney - Inside Europe Correspondent for Deutsche Welle
Guests
Helen Seeney - Inside Europe Correspondent for Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:05
How we re-imagine education for the future in SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Rebecca Felix - Head of Curriculum at Grassroots Preparatory
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Guests
Dr Rebecca Felix - Head of Curriculum at Grassroots Preparatory
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:15
Hand over memorandum to NPA to demand they TAKE ACTION AGAINST CORRUPTION, NOW!
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rod Solomons, Convenor - SA First Forum
Rod Solomons
Guests
Rod Solomons, Convenor - SA First Forum
Rod Solomons
Today at 12:27
Bonteheuwel community group takes flak from DA council
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nadia Mayman De Grass
Guests
Nadia Mayman De Grass
Today at 12:34
What are the long-term implications of Covid-19 for the rule of law and public trust in state institutions?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adv Elaine Zungu - The Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal at Npa (National Prosecuting Authority
Guests
Adv Elaine Zungu - The Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal at Npa (National Prosecuting Authority
Today at 12:40
Covid's impact of employee health and wellbeing on an organisation's bottom line.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
What Do Your Womenomics Look Like?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Olwethu Leshabane
Olwethu Leshabane - founder at The Womenomics
Guests
Olwethu Leshabane
Olwethu Leshabane - founder at The Womenomics
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
